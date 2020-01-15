Voices | Jan. 16-23

Sail, Eagles sail

“The Eagles’ season ended on a downer, but there’s no reason to be sad for too long. The team is sponsoring a cruise – complete with former players and booze – March 21-28. Prices start at $1,700.”

Your turn: Is this an awesome or terrible idea? What’s the over/under on the number of times “Fly, Eagles Fly” will be belted out? Will the ship have its own “jail?” Send your thoughts to voices@philadelphiaweekly.com

If you’re a lawyer and you’re reading this…

PLEASE HELP!!! I’ve been trying to contact Steve Volk or Julie Christie [writers of your story on evictions called] House Rules. That story is me! I’m currently facing imminent eviction from a slumlord. I discovered on [Dec. 27] that after I signed the lease the owner/landlord changed the terms, altered the lease, forged my signature, then submitted that fake to Court to win an eviction order against me. I filed criminal charges against them as soon as I discovered this crime. I need help so I don’t get evicted in 10 days!

– Bud Weiser | Philadelphia

Despite the pen name, we view this as a very serious letter. Can you help? Email us at voices@philadelphiweekly.com and we’ll put you in contact.

Mourning the sad death of JAWN

Editor’s note: The following is in response to recent reports that “jawn” is now dead.

JAWN is DEAD! I vividly remember being 16, so this was 1996, and my friend Taji, who went to Gratz, managed to use a string of different versions of Jawn to the toon of “Put the JAWN in JAWNt with the kaJAWNt son,” and I knew exactly what he was talking about.



Magical moments like that could only exist prior to the word becoming gentrified and used by people who think it’s kitschy and did not grow up with it.

I never gave JAWN a second thought until recently; once I heard a local radio station have their “Winter Jawn” I thought, “what the fuck, why are they using JAWN?” I knew something was amiss.



I now live in the burbs and JAWN truly ended for me when a very suburban female friend used JAWN and again I was like WTF. I told her she could not use it since she did not grow up in Philly; she laughed but I was serious, I was somehow offended by her using it.



I feel, in part, this anger comes from the disappearance of how I knew Philly as a kid and what it looks like now; with the disappearance of neighborhoods, culture, and now the death of JAWN. I don’t even like using it anymore and have had to stop myself from using it, but maybe JAWN and what’s it’s turned into is my green light; longing for a past that won’t come back. But I’ll always have Taji…

– Ryan H. | Reading

Why is climate change and the means to curb it like renewable solar energy still such a hard sell? | Image: Unsplash

Commit to renewable energy

The first time I [learned] about climate change, I was 8 or 9. My family friends had bought me a large, scary book with the words “CLIMATE CHANGE” printed in bold letters on the front. The images of cars stuck in floods on the front terrified me, and I quickly went to shove it away on a shelf and avoid the uncomfortable thoughts in regard to the impending collapse of our environment.



Even just the action, however, of my parents buying me that book already changed my perception of the looming climate crisis. As my parents began introducing the concept of climate change more and more into our daily discussions, the issue became more and more pertinent to me, and I began to do research on my own. I wasn’t truly moved to act, however, until I became more informed of the crisis through Greta Thunberg’s riveting youth movement, which forced me and my friends into dialogues that we previously were able to avoid and disregard.



Along with volunteering, calling our senators and voting, it is vital that our communities begin fostering open dialogue in regards to the climate crisis. Dialogue is essential for people to begin forming solid opinions and thoughts about climate change, especially for the youth. We must begin discussing ideas like conservation, renewable energy and waste management at younger ages, and raise these issues in our communities, in order to never ignore the big white “CLIMATE CHANGE” book on our shelves.

We now have the exciting opportunity to pass H.B. 1425 and S.B. 630 to ensure that Pennsylvania uses clean energy: we must campaign together, speak about these bills as a community, and show our legislators that this is our priority. In order to stop the worst effects of climate change, we must transition to 100 percent renewable energy. We cannot let this opportunity pass.

Asaf Lebovic | Philadelphia

An ode to life

Normalcy under attack daily and though the

sensational makes the news, the daily violence

goes unreported. Dare one speak up, they are

labeled snitch. What does this say about us?

What of the government that fails to stop the

scourge of dope and guns that populate our streets?

The underbelly has risen out of the darkness to

the everyday, tentacles unfold, reach into every

neighborhood in the city.

I love this city, my home.

I pray for this city, my home.

I grieve for this city, my home.

After the protests, candlelight vigils, pols

talking and talking, illegal guns, straw

purchases, senseless violence continues day

to day, week to week, month to month.

Rise, rise up I say

cast the light of truth upon this city

give hope to the impoverished

condemn those who glorify violence

stop the flow of dope

take the guns

hold the pols accountable.

I love this city, my home

I pray for this city, my home

I grieve for this city, my home

I have hope for this city, my home.

– G. Emil Reutter | Philadelphia



Scenes like this debunk Mayor Kenney’s recent statements of the city curbing the homeless epidemic in Philadelphia. | Image: Unsplash

What’s left to be accomplished?

I am a lovely 57-year-old who has lived in Philadelphia all my life. I have decided to speak up for the young, old and those who have been abused or just simply overlooked.

The city has built drug houses after boarding up crack houses. It really just doesn’t make sense. Mayor, when was the last time you took a walk under the subways? There are homeless people everywhere – young, old, white, black, Asian, Hispanic, etc. We have properties going up everywhere in North Philly.

I am grateful to be a homeowner, but y’all want my house too. Just give all of us 10 years of free taxes and call it a day. That will resolve that!

The point is, they’re getting ready to close another shelter where they feed people at Broad Street Ministry. There’s a lot of money in Philadelphia. On top of it, I work for PCA at $7.25 an hour. It’s really sad, even though I am grateful. Bullets flying and homeless are in the streets, and y’all keep making excuses that they don’t want to be in a shelter.

So, what’s left to be accomplished? People are lying on vents in Philadelphia near prestigious hotels. A lot! Start with the people on the streets. Go out and really take an inventory. There is so much more I can say, even though I can’t fix this. I hope one of you government officials actually take a look and really do something about it.

– Gloria Norton | Philadelphia



Related