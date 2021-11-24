Vesper’s Night of Mystery and Deception

Vesper Center City has announced Deceptions: A Magical Night of Mystery and Deception featuring the many talents of Mervant the Deceptionist. After pivoting during the pandemic, Mervant has become a top celebrity on AirBnb where he booked over 700 virtual performances. Now, he will take his show live and in-person with help from Glu Hospitality and producers Smoke and Mirrors. This new performance experience will take place in Vesper’s hidden speakeasy every Thursday and every Saturday night at 6:30pm. Audiences should come ready to be dazzled with a combination of illusion, deception and mentalism. For tickets and more information about the show, visit deceptionsphilly.com. For more about Vesper, visit vespersportsclub.com.

Craftsman’s annual Christmas Pop-up

Craftsman Row Saloon has announced the debut of its annual Christmas Pop-up that is bigger, brighter and has even more bling for the 2021 season. The Jewelers’ Row restaurant and bar is known as Philadelphia’s most festive sit-down restaurant. After a break in 2020 due to the pandemic, owners and operators brother-sister duo George and Vasiliki Tsiouris are thrilled to welcome back all the holiday merry-makers into the Christmas wonderland that features over 5,000 feet of garland, thousands of twinkling lights, thousands of sparkling, shiny and colorful ornaments, hundreds of vintage and unique tree trimmings, hundreds of bows, stockings, santas, and of course an Elf on the Shelf hidden among the festive decor. craftsmanrowsaloon.com

Stamp out cocktail illiteracy

This holiday season, shop locally, give the gift of stamping out cocktail illiteracy and indulge in a complimentary cocktail along the way! In celebration of the recent launch of quintessential cocktail literature “The Cocktail Workshop: An Essential Guide to Classic Drinks and How to Make Them Your Own,” co-authored by Philly local and Art in the Age founder Steven Grasse alongside esteemed travel writer Adam Erace, Art in the Age will be offering an exciting Black Friday Pop-Up Cocktail Giveaway at several independent retailers across the city: On Black Friday, Nov. 26, guests over 21 who pursue a better future for cocktail edification by purchasing a copy of “The Cocktail Workshop” will be gifted one complimentary bottled Oaxacan Negroni at Herman’s Coffee, Open House and both the East Passyunk and Collingswood, New Jersey locations of Occasionette. The same offering will also be available at Riverwards Produce Market on Nov. 27. artintheage.com