The sound of music

Philly’s stages are filled with live music. Here are a few shows that you’ll want to catch.

Double bill at PhilaMOCA

There’s a psych-rock double bill heading our way. LA’s Frankie & The Witch Fingers are hitting the road with NYC’s Acid Dad, and they’ll be at PhilaMOCA on Oct. 18. Each band is the ideal torchbearer for their own coast’s brand of high-energy psych rock, and both are signed to one of the preeminent psych labels of our time, Greenway Records. Tickets and info: eventbrite.com

Bad Bad Hats

Bad Bad Hats are an indie rock trio from Minneapolis. Known for bringing a joyful, exuberant presence to their live shows, touring with The Beths, Margaret Glaspy, The Front Bottoms, Hippo Campus, and Third Eye Blind, the group took specific care to bring their fun-loving spirit to their third LP, “Walkman.” Oct. 24 at Silk City. Tickets and info: eventbrite.com

Sarah Jaffe

Sarah Jaffe’s “The Championship” EP – featuring transcending new singles “Championship” and “Frances McDormand, Catherine O’Hara” – is out now via Kirtland Records. The EP lands just ahead of Jaffe’s second leg of tour dates with Torres. Catch the show Oct. 18 at Johnny Brenda’s. johnnybrendas.com

Phony Ppl

Brooklyn-based quinent Phony Ppl is coming to Philadelphia on Oct. 21 to play The Foundry at the Fillmore. Phony Ppl have a genre-defying sound and undeniable soul that has captivated listeners from their albums “Yesterday’s Tomorrow” and “mō’zā-ik” to their epic collaborations “Fkn Around” with Megan Thee Stallion and “On My Sh*t” with Joey Bada$$. Now, they are bringing their infectious energy to live venues for their Nowhere But Up Tour. thefillmorephilly.com

cleopatrick

Canadian DIY duo and global underground sensation cleopatrick released their latest and highly anticipated debut album “Bummer” via Thirty Tigers/Nowhere Special Recordings, and they’ll be hitting the road and making a stop in Philadelphia at The Foundry on Oct. 25. Two friends (guitarist/vocalist Luke Gruntz and drummer Ian Fraser) meet as kids in Hicksville, Nowheretown (real name: Cobourg, Ontario, population 19,000), grow up completely inseparable, form a band and, against numerous obstacles, blossom into a genuine, global underground sensation. thefillmorephilly.com

Role Model

Role Model (aka Tucker Pillsbury) is on his North American headline “Tourever” tour and will be hitting Philadelphia on Oct. 17 with a show at Theatre of The Living Arts. Tucker just released his brand-new single “death wish” along with the music video. venue.tlaphilly.com

_______________________

You’re back in the office, but you still have to eat

It’s back to the grind of working in the office, and one of the most important aspects of the 9 – 5 life is where to find a stellar spot to spend one’s lunch break. We’ve gathered a slew of Philadelphia locales with fab breakfast and lunch offerings – ideal for grabbing a bite to-go, or enjoying a sit-down meal in-between work meetings and day-to-day tasks.

Image | Courtesy of The Bourse

The Bourse

Old City’s modern artisanal food hall is a no-brainer for the standard grab-and-go, quick-and-easy option with a bevy of vendors open for service, including coffee and pastries from Menagerie Coffee, fresh and healthy poke bowls from Abunai Pokè, classic Philly cheesesteaks from The Marino Bros, street tacos from Rebel Taco, a sweet, icy treat from Scoop DeVille, and more. 111 S. Independence Mall E. | 215.625.0300 | theboursephilly.com

Sabrina’s Café,

The locally grown group of popular breakfast, lunch and (in one case) dinner restaurants offers a lineup of superb breakfast and lunch fare fit to please an array of taste buds and preferences – from carnivore, to vegan, to gluten-free. A staple for spending lunch with coworkers in the Fairmount and University City neighborhoods, Sabrina’s Café boasts savory and sweet dishes including Stuffed Challah French Toast, BYO Burger, Mel’s Chicken Cutlet sandwich, Veggie Philly Cheesesteak, Soup and ½ Sandwich Combo, and an ever-evolving menu of specialty fare, in addition to a bevy of libations such as coffee, lattes, freshly squeezed orange juice, house-made lemonade, and herbal teas. sabrinascafe.com/

Café Ynez

The Mexico City-inspired all-day diner located on Washington Avenue in South Philly provides both authentic and modern Mexico City cuisine, helmed by executive chef Gabriel Romero, to residents of nearby neighborhoods Point Breeze and Graduate Hospital who are looking for a diverse and delicious weekday lunch to refuel during a hard day’s work. 2025 Washington Ave. | 215.278.7579 | cafeynez.com

Urban Farmer

Logan Square’s modern American steakhouse is a meat-lover’s dream destination for weekday breakfast and lunch spent in the city, with a jam-packed menu of high-quality, locally-sourced meats and farm-fresh ingredients. Some of Urban Farmer’s featured morning bites include Lobster Avocado Benedict, Crab Omelet, and Vanilla Yogurt Panna Cotta, in addition to delightful mid-day dishes such as The Farm Burger, Steak Frites, Charcuterie Boards and Cheese Plates, Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich, and a smattering of top-tier steak offerings with Dry Aged, Ribeye, New York Steak, Filet, etc. 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215.963.2788 | urbanfarmersteakhouse.com

MilkBoy Philly

The landmark locale of the iconic Philadelphia-born brand located in Center City wakes at 7am for what’s known as “third shift,” a happy hour for the Jefferson Health employees, and remains open well into the night with breakfast served till 3pm, mid-day lunch offerings, and a robust dinner menu in addition to a killer libation selection with craft brews, seasonal tipples, wines, and more. 1100 Chestnut Street | 215.925.6455 | milkboy.tv

Square 1682

The modern American kitchen located at the intersection of 17 and Sansom streets, recently relaunched a weekday café menu brimming with breakfast offerings and traditional lunch fare such as soups, salads, sandwiches, etc. Located in Rittenhouse Square, you can enjoy lunch just a short trek from the office and indulge in signature dishes including Lobster Bisque, Beet Salad, Rittenhouse Omelet, Wagyu Burger, and Croque Madame, while sipping on freshly brewed coffee and cold pressed juice made daily. 121 South 17th Street | 215.563.5008 | square1682.com

__________________

Magic, drag and more

Looking for a little variety in your entertainment? We’ve got you covered with these upcoming events.

Image | Courtesy of Franky Bradley’s

Drag queens and kings

Franky Bradley’s is giving all the late ‘90s/early 2000s nostalgia with Whatever It Takes – LIVE: an in-person “Degrassi: The Next Generation” rewatch experience with performances in-between from noted drag queens and kings, hosted by Pi Queen and Diva Baby on Oct. 15 from 7 – 9pm. Fans of the Canadian teen drama can enjoy screenings of two of the shows iconic episodes of “Degrassi: The Next Generation” with live commentary, as well as extravagant performances from beloved local performers including Icon Ebony Fierce, Miss Thing, Rita Burjeria, and JonBenét TrélurTrash. Tickets and info: eventbrite.com

Image | Courtesy of Devil’s Den

Drag Me to the Den

Fan-favorite Drag Me to the Den is back at Devil’s Den Oct. 21 from 7:30 – 10pm at the al fresco beer garden. The monthly drag series continues with a stellar new lineup of local drag queens and kings, including The Goddess Isis, Chachi Divine, Omyra Lynn, and Bear Trap eventbrite.com

Extreme Home Makeover

Extreme Home Makeover by Makasha Copeland paints a human portrait of a contemporary Tejano family willing to go to the extreme for a spot on the popular rags-to-riches TV show of the same name. Following the Vega family who must fight to make their video application stand out, this earnest satire explores family dynamics in the face of financial hardship. It’s presented by Theatre Exile Oct. 28 to Nov. 21. theatreexile.org

Maybe This Year

Wavelength Productions will be hosting the first public screening of Maybe This Year, the documentary film on the Philadelphia Eagles and their incredible 2017 Super Bowl-winning season – as seen from the perspective of some of their most die-hard fans. It’s at the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard on Oct. 19 at 7:30pm. filmadelphia.org

Benefit concert

School of Rock Philadelphia will be hosting an afternoon of live music, drinks and food at Love City Brewing to benefit the Eli Talley Foundation on Oct. 17 from noon – 6pm. Eli Talley was a talented musician and beloved student at School of Rock Philadelphia. Originally from Arkansa, Eli and his parents lived in Philadelphia for several years so he could receive treatment for neuroblastoma (a form of pediatric cancer) at CHOP. The Eli Talley Foundation is a nonprofit whose mission is to positively impact the lives of children with cancer through the gift of music, help fund important research, and assist families on their journey through childhood cancer. Six bands will perform throughout the afternoon. Eventbrite.com

Jon Dorenbos

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia announced the first headline act in the new Live! Event Center will be magician and former Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos on Nov. 6, at 7pm.Guests will get to experience the magic of this “America’s Got Talent” finalist firsthand in the new 1,000-seat, state-of-the-art facility. philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com

__________________

National Dessert Day

Celebrate National Dessert Day (Oct. 14) by satisfying the ultimate sweet tooth with decadent, creative takes on the after-dinner pick-me-up. From classic cakes to dessert cocktails, Philadelphia premier restaurants have the perfect sweet treat in-store for the sweets enthusiasts. Here are some of our favorites.

A Mano

The acclaimed seasonal Italian BYOB offers delightful after-dinner dishes, using locally-sourced ingredients prepared artfully with an Italian-inspired flare. Foodies can indulge in seasonal desserts including Tiramisu Semifreddo ($9) crafted with dark chocolate and hazelnuts, Honey Panna Cotta ($9) prepared with peach preserves and almond crumble, and Lemon Olive Oil Cake ($9) topped with fresh blueberries and buttermilk cream. 2244 Fairmount Ave | (215) 236-1114 | amanophl.com

Forsythia

Old City’s contemporary French bar and restaurant helmed by Chef Christopher Kearse boasts elevated, silky-smooth culinary creations ideal for devouring post-meal, including Basque Style Cheesecake ($12) crafted with apricot granita, sunflower seed, and Madeira, and Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse ($12) prepared with currant parfait. And for a dessert in a glass, try 3rd Time’s A Charm ($14) composed of Faber Cold Brew Vodka, a single shot of Rival Bros. signature espresso, and finished with spiced simple syrup. 233 Chestnut Street | 215.644.9395 | forsythiaphilly.com

Royal Boucherie

Old City’s lively neighborhood bistro offers guests a bevy of dessert fare and cocktails, including the artfully-plated Crème Caramel ($9) and Peanut Butter Cheesecake ($9) prepared with chocolate and meringue. As for libations, imbibers can sip on three savory and sweet tipples, featuring Peaches & Smoke ($16) with Lillet Rosè, cognac, crème de peche, laphroaig, and lemon, Café et Tonic ($12) with spiced rum, cold brew, simple syrup, and tonic, and Bittersweet Endings ($14) with Averna, coffee liqueur, and crème de cocoa. 52 S. 2nd Street | 267.606.6313 | royalboucherie.com

Image | PUNCH Media

Fond

Chef Lee Styer’s acclaimed French-focused restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue is no stranger to superb, flavorful baked goods and sweet treats, crafted by co-owner and noted pastry chef Jessie Prawlucki-Styer. The ever-evolving menu currently features three rich, delicious dishes to cap off the meal, including Vanilla Caramel Crème Brûlée ($12) crafted with ginger poached pears, cinnamon shortbread, and whipped cream, Warm Apple Tart ($12) composed of cardamom whipped cream cheese and orange crème anglaise, and Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake ($12) prepared with hazelnut coffee ice cream espresso butterscotch and crisp meringue. 1537 S 11th St. | 215.551.5000 | fondphilly.com

Image | PUNCH Media

Oloroso

Philadelphia’s premier Spanish restaurant is a go-to for traditional tapas-style dishes and provides foodies an authentic taste of Spain with the crispy, perfectly-balanced Churros ($9) covered in smoked cinnamon sugar and served with chocolate sauce, and the seasonal Basque Cheesecake ($11) served with PX apricots, rosewater caramel, and pistachio.

In addition, imbibers can select from an extensive array of dessert wines and Sherry for sipping as a sweet and satisfying nightcap. 1121 Walnut Street | 267-324-3014 | olorosophl.com