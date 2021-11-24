The Rundown: November 25-December 2

The holidays at Betsy’s house

The holidays are here, and the Betsy Ross House has a number of events you’ll want to catch. Head over to historicphiladelphia.org for more information, but here are a few highlights.

Holiday Shopping

Shop local this holiday season. On Black Friday, Nov. 26 and Museum Store Sunday, Nov. 28, the Betsy Ross House Museum Shop will offer 20 percent off any one non-sale item; restrictions may apply.

Old City Shopping Stroll

If you are out and about with your gift list during the Shopping Stroll in Old City from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 16, stop in at the Betsy Ross House to pick up unique gift items, including American Heritage Chocolate. Tour the House and enjoy a pop up performance by the Mendelssohn Chorus in the courtyard.

Betsy’s Birthday Bash

Join on Dec. 31 to celebrate the 270th anniversary of Betsy Ross’ birth on January 1, 1752. Special events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include storytelling, a make a birthday card for Betsy Ross craft, and free goodie bags for all paying guests. Free with admission.

The details

The Betsy Ross House is closed Thanksgiving day. The House will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission to the Betsy Ross House is $7 for adults; $6 for children/seniors/students. Masks are required inside the House for all visitors.

Community Menorah Lighting

At 4:30 pm on Nov. 28, the Betsy Ross House will join the Old City Jewish Arts Center to host a community menorah lighting celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. In addition to the lighting, traditional Hanukkah gifts and treats will be offered for guests to take home. Free.

Old City Holiday Tree Lighting

Join for a virtual lighting ceremony Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. to get the first peek at this year’s tree designed by Old City’s Petit Jardin en Ville, then be sure to visit in person during the holiday season to enjoy all the seasonal sights, sounds, and shopping the neighborhood has to offer. Stay tuned for details on a limited number of free tickets for the event that will be offered to the public. Betsy Ross will be onsite to greet guests from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. with a musical performance. The program will be streamed on Old City District’s Facebook page at Old City District | Facebook. Free.

Music and more music ahead for Philly

If you’re in the mood for some great live music, you’re in luck. Here are a few of the many live shows headed our way in the coming days and weeks.

mazie

In August, mazie released her debut EP “the rainbow cassette” via Good Boy/Virgin, encapsulating her penchant and skill for making music that mixes modern malaise with vintage psychedelia. She recently released a one-off single, “spinnin,” and will be on tour with Coin, making a stop in Philadelphia at the TLA on Dec. 15. venue.tlaphilly.com

Fit for an Autopsy

Fit for an Autopsy is embarking on a headline tour that will bring some metal heat to the doldrums of winter. The New Jersey band will be delivering hefty doses of death metal at The Foundry on Feb. 9. Support comes from Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs of the Swarm, and Great American Ghost. thefillmorephilly.com/foundry

Mini Trees

Mini Trees, the solo musical project of Lexi Vega, released her debut album “Always In Motion” earlier this fall, and will be heading out on tour, making a stop in Philadelphia at PhilaMOCA with TASHA + S. Raekwon on Dec. 4. “Always In Motion” is the result of a lifetime of reflection for Vega. Tickets: eventbrite.com

Steve Gunn

Steve Gunn will co-headline a show with Jeff Parker on Dec. 17 at Ardmore Music Hall. This past August, Steve released his outstanding sixth studio album “Other You” on Matador Records. Recorded during two visits to Los Angeles in late 2020 and early 2021, the album was made with veteran producer Rob Schnapf at his Mant Studios alongside musician and longtime friend and collaborator Justin Tripp, whose credits include appearances on Gunn’s “Time Off” and “Way Out Weather.” wl.seetickets.us

Maddie Poppe

Maddie Poppe is a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Clarksville, Iowa, and Season 16 winner of “American Idol.” Maddie’s sophomore album “Whirlwind” reached No. 2 on the iTunes Pop Charts and her hit single “Made You Miss” earned No. 19 on the Hot AC Radio Charts. Her sentimental ballad “Not Losing You” also swept radio charts, reaching No. 17. Catch her at World Cafe Live on Nov. 30. Tickets: wl.seetickets.us

Jake Xerxes Fussell

Jake Xerxes Fussell is playing PhilaMOCA on Jan. 25 to support his forthcoming album, “Good and Green Again,” out Jan. 21 on Paradise of Bachelors. A curator of traditional folk songs, Jake is masterful at re-contextualizing ancient vernacular songs and sources of the American South. philamoca.org