The Rundown: November 18-25

Live and on stage

In the mood for music? Here are some upcoming concerts that are worth checking out.

Underwood and Weinberg

David Underwood’s piano chops and beautiful voice have been heard at taverns and community events throughout the Philadelphia area. His 2019 album, “grateful,” highlights jazz, ballads and musical theater. Tom Wilson Weinberg has released five albums of original songs. His musicals include “Oscar Visits Walt,” “Sunrise at Hyde Park” and “Sixty Years with Bruhs and Gean.” Catch them Nov. 19-20 at the William Way LGBT Community Center. Reserve tickets by emailing cabaretverite@gmail.com.

XPN Welcomes Los Lobos

Los Lobos has made their mark on rock-and-roll, R&B, surf music, and soul, mariachi, música norteña, punk rock, and country. Emerging from East Los Angeles, the multi-Grammy Award-winning group will be showing off their new album, “Native Sons,” on Nov. 20 and 21 at City Winery. Citywinery.com

Allen Stone

Allen Stone released his new album “APART” on Nov. 12 via ATO Records, and will be making a stop at City Winery on Dec. 4. “APART” was recorded with Grammy-nominated producer Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, Vance Joy) during the pandemic over the course of three, 10-day sessions at the fabled Bear Creek Studios: a converted barn on a 10-acre farm in Stone’s home state of Washington. citywinery.com

Sam Williams

Sam Williams will be supporting Brittney Spencer on some of her upcoming “In A Perfect World” Tour dates. They’ll be coming through Philadelphia on Dec. 3 to play Milkboy. The grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr., Sam Williams is the latest in a long line of American originals, but he’s here to shake the world of country music in his own way. This past summer, Sam released his much-anticipated debut album “Glasshouse Children.” wl.seetickets.us

Black Violin

Fort Lauderdale-based classical-meets-hip-hop duo Black Violin will play the Kimmel Cultural Campus on Dec. 11. The show is part of the band’s winter Give Thanks Tour. Fans can expect to dance along to hits from the band’s Grammy-nominated album “Take the Stairs” as well as holiday favorites from their “Give Thanks” album. kimmelculturalcampus.org

Puma Blue

UK-born and now Atlanta-based artist Puma Blue is playing Johnny Brenda’s on Nov. 19 with special guest Cruza. Puma Blue is the alias of producer, songwriter and vocalist Jacob Allen. Since the release of his debut EP “Swum Baby” in 2017, he’s quietly amassed a global cult-following, counting artists including BTS, The Marias and Charlotte Day Wilson as fans along the way. johnnybrendas.com

Charlotte Cornfield

Canadian singer-songwriter Charlotte Cornfield is playing PhilaMOCA on Nov. 24 in support of her album “Highs in the Minuses.” This album follows her 2019 LP “The Shape of Your Name,” which was longlisted for the coveted Polaris Music Prize. Tickets and info at eventbrite.com.

Make time for brunch

For many of us, brunch is a much-anticipated staple in our weekly routine and often the most treasured part of our weekend. Luckily, Philadelphia and the ‘burbs have an abundance of exceptional brunches. Here are a few of our favorites.

Royal Boucherie

Old City’s atmospheric and lively neighborhood restaurant and bar has relaunched the über-popular brunch service. Back by popular demand, Sunday brunch from 10am – 3pm will feature a robust menu of all-new fare courtesy of Chef Matt Buehler and team including Poached Eggs with ‘nduja, kale, and hollandaise, Leek and Gruyère Potato Pancakes, and Classic French Omelet. In addition, guests can sip on Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s, peruse the ever-evolving craft cocktail and French wine list, or enjoy a simple and easy three-steps to sipping bliss with the brand-new, seasonal Negroni Bar. 52 S. 2nd Street | 267.606.6313 | royalboucherie.com

Devil’s Den

Devil’s Den is no stranger to executing one delightful brunch for foodies and imbibers to enjoy each weekend. Seasonal fare includes Butternut Squash Pancakes ($11) topped with mixed fruit, maple syrup, and whipped cream, and Omelet Du Jour ($13) crafted with ham, peppers, onions and colby jack cheese, served with home fries, in addition to signature dishes such as Huevos Rancheros ($13) prepared with chorizo, tomatoes, black beans, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, eggs sunny side up, and tortillas, and French Toast ($10) served with whiskey caramel sauce. Brunch-goers can join in on the fun every Saturday and Sunday from 11am – 2pm and sip on classic cocktails including Mimosas and Bloody Marys for just $5 during brunch. 1148 South 11th Street | 215.339.0855 | devilsdenphilly.com

Silk City Diner Bar & Lounge,

The eclectic Northern Liberties diner and lounge is a noted destination for brunch-lovers with an extensive selection of starters, sandwiches, large plates, and so on. Fan-favorite dishes include Vanilla Vegan Pancakes ($12) served with seasonal berry compote and powdered sugar, Bananas Foster French Toast ($13) prepared with thick-cut challah, caramelized bananas, brown sugar, cinnamon, and dark rum, Shorty Omelet ($14) composed of braised short rib, arugula, caramelized onions, cooper sharp cheese, and served with homefries, and Biscuits and Gravy ($14) crafted with roasted chicken gravy, scratch-made buttermilk biscuits, and over easy eggs. Imbibers attending a brunch outing at Silk City can choose from a bevy of craft cocktails including seasonal sippers Hot Mulled Cider($12) composed of Bacardi Spiced Rum, apple cider, chai, autumn spices, ginger, and lemon, and a Fall Fashioned ($11) with Maker’s Mark Whiskey, autumn spices, and orange. 435 Spring Garden Street | 215.592.8838 | silkcityphilly.com

Square 1682

The modern American kitchen located at the intersection of 17th and Sansom streets provides an experience ideal for foodies and imbibers alike with the crowd-pleasing Bubbles, Buckets, and Biscuits, a brunch-only offering where each bottle of Cinzano Prosecco purchased for $44, comes with a bucket brimming with Chef Mackenson Horebe’s Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings and house-made rosemary biscuits, served with pickles, hot sauce, and scratch-made pepper jelly. Additionally, the popular weekend brunch menu features Sweet Potato Hash ($17) with bacon, onions, sweet peppers, and a sunny-side up egg, Duck Wings and Waffles ($18) composed of buttermilk waffle, fried wings, honey, sambal, lime zest, and maple syrup, and the famed Wagyu Burger ($18) consisting of a seared double patty, hickory bacon, cooper sharp cheese, and served with French fries. 121 South 17th Street | 215.563.5008 | square1682.com

Red Owl Tavern

The modern American tavern on Independence Mall offers locals and visitors a satiating, delicious meal to kick-start weekend activities and exploration in Old City. On Saturday and Sunday from 9am – 3pm, foodies can expect a jam-packed lineup of traditional and inventive fare including Tavern Omelet ($15) prepared with mushrooms, squash, spinach, tomatoes, and served alongside breakfast potatoes, Chicken and Waffles ($17) composed of buttermilk fried chicken thigh, hot honey, and prepared atop a Belgium waffle, and an elevated Avocado Toast ($14) crafted with avocado mousse, black bean sofrito, sunny-side egg, fresno chili, and cotija cheese. Pair with the Mimosa Brunch available for dine-in only. For $22, enjoy a bottle of Wyclif Prosecco and choice of freshly squeezed orange or cranberry juice. 433 Chestnut St | 215.923.2267 | redowltavern.com

Sabrina’s Café

Sabina’s has an ever-evolving menu that offers the ultimate brunch experience for any and all food-lovers. Famed dishes include the Stuffed Challah French Toast ($13) prepared with Farmer’s cream cheese, topped with bananas and vanilla bean syrup, Vegetarian Huevos Rancheros ($14) composed of blue corn tortillas, topped with veggie chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeño, and the Kick A** Burrito ($13) crafted with scrambled eggs, bacon, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, queso bravo, guacamole and pico de gallo in a roasted red pepper tortilla. Check sabrinascafe.com for details and locations.

Holidays on East Passyunk Avenue

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, home to more than 160 independently owned businesses, is hosting a slew of festive events this holiday season, including the return of the popular in-person annual tree lighting ceremony, photos with Santa for children and pets, pop-up music performances, spirited decorations adorning the avenue, and much more, starting on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, through the end of 2021. For more information about holiday happenings or EPABID, check out visiteastpassyunk.com. Meanwhile, here are a few events you’ll want to consider.

Tree lighting

The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at The Singing Fountain brings the spirit of the holidays to the Avenue each year. This year, all are invited to take part in the official holiday kick-off and Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 2 from 5 – 7pm.

Deck the Ave Decorations and Live Trees

Keep an eye out for photo opportunities, twinkling lights and spirited scenes along the Avenue, and stop by the annual holiday display inside Urban Jungle along with Christmas Trees for sale.

Shop and Stroll Sunday

Spend Dec. 12 on East Passyunk starting with brunches and then bunches of sidewalk sales, pop up events and other holiday surprises

Hanukkah Happenings

Celebrate the festival of lights with The South Philadelphia Shtiebel for Hanukkah menorah lightings on the Avenue at the Singing Fountain with a community event on Dec. 5.

Holiday Concert and Dance at Society Hill Dance Academy

Join SHDA and City Rhythm Orchestra for a holiday concert and dance party open to all on Dec. 12 at 4pm.

Photos with Santa

Photos with Santa will be accessible for both children and four-legged furry pals. Folks will be able to bring their own camera and take holiday photos with Santa at no cost starting on Dec. 2 following the tree lighting ceremony between 6 – 7pm. There will then be three additional chances for photos with Santa at 1904 East Passyunk Avenue: Dec. 8 from 5 – 7pm, Dec. 18 from 3 — 5pm, and Dec. 19 from noon — 2pm.