The Rundown | Nov. 5-12

Eat, drink, be merry

The temperatures are falling, and the holidays are just around the corner. Here are a few food and drink deals you’ll want to check out.

French Toast Bites Ale

French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Foods has announced the debut of the first-ever French Toast Bites Ale in partnership with Doylestown Brewing Company. The anytime ale is a sweet, smooth and toasted dessert brew that pairs great with breakfast, brunch, dinner or dessert. It will be available in 16 ounce cans in four-packs, as well as in a limited run of kegs and sixtelles through distributor Muller, Inc. For Charisse McGill, the debut of the new beer makes her the first black female in Pennsylvania with her own signature beer. goPuff has acquired more than half of the initial shipment and will have it ready for immediate delivery today through the goPuff app, alongside other local iconic brands such as Federal Donuts, Famous 4th Street Cookie Company and La Colombe.

South Philly Barbacoa

South Philly Barbacoa will be take out only for winter. Pre-orders can be made up until the time they open service. If you miss the pre-order cutoff time, you can try to come in and make an order here. Orders for tacos can just be made in person! Follow barbacoachef in Instagram or call (215) 694-3797 for details.

The Olde Bar

The Olde Bar, located at the former home of Philadelphia’s iconic Bookbinder’s Restaurant, is officially open for indoor dining with a new menu, a newly renovated dining room, and socially-distanced seating. The celebrated space that once housed one of Philadelphia’s most famous seafood restaurants debuts a new library-inspired dining room that pays homage to the Bookbinder family. Patrons are invited to enjoy 16 new dishes while dining in the comfort of their own beautifully decorated, intimate library nook. Additionally, The Olde Bar will be the new favorite for date nights with retro library desks that feature classic emerald green reading lamps throwing off a vintage dose of nostalgia. The 14 dining nooks all ensure that tables are more than the standard six feet apart. For more information and reservations, visit www.theoldebar.com or call 215-253-3777.

Chocolate + Cheer a virtual Tasting for Two fundraiser

A sweet and savory explosion for your taste buds! The virtual tasting will feature the work of local Southeastern Pennsylvania artisans: Chef Chris of Éclat Chocolate in West Chester brings his decadent specialty chocolates, and Brewmeister Mike of Victory Brewing in Downingtown brings renowned craft brews. Your registration includes a Tasting for Two package with beer, chocolate, and other goodies hand-delivered to your door prior to the event, along with a URL link to join the exclusive virtual tasting event. For those 21+. All of the proceeds go directly to charity. Presented by Rotary Club of the Upper Main Line. Friday, Nov. 6, 7 – 8pm. $150. Eventbrite.com

Best of Fall Fête: Exploring the Super Seven with Tria & the JLP

As part of The Junior League of Philadelphia Inc.’s Best of Fall Fête series, the Tria Fermentation School will present a virtual wine class (with real wine), featuring wine from Tria, Philly’s original casual wine bar, and taught by Lauren Harris, Tria’s wine director. Includes a glass of welcome wine, seven 2-oz tasting portions, Tria cheese and snack box, and eight reusable, super-cute wine glasses. Friday, Nov. 13, 7:30 – 9pm. $85. eventbrite.com

From holiday lights to digital ballet, here are a few upcoming events you won’t want to miss.

Films, ballet and more

Lunch & Learn: Sugar Jaws

Join Grace Tessein and Dennis Ritter, the artists behind Sugar Jaws, and Jennifer Zwilling, curator of artistic programs at The Clay Studio, for a Lunch & Learn. Sugar Jaws, owing its namesake to Dennis and Grace’s beloved dog, is a collaboration through which beautiful animal-inspired pottery pieces are created. The Sugar Jaws team, both alumni of The Clay Studio, will discuss their time at The Clay Studio, what they’ve both done since then, and what brought them to where they are today. Join the Zoom call to listen to the discussion and ask questions. Nov. 5 at noon. Theclaystudio.org

23rd Annual FirstGlance Film Festival

The 23rd annual FirstGlance Film Festival, Philadelphia’s Independent Film Festival since 1996, opens at the iconic Colonial Theatre, 227 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, on Nov. 13, with the horror, thriller, “Bad Candy,” co-directed by Scott B. Hansen and Desiree Connell. The festival runs in-person through Nov. 15 and it will also be held virtually, Nov. 10 – 15, on the digital platform itsashort.com. FirstGlance features premiere, original independent films from Philadelphia and around the world, filmmaker interviews on the red carpet, and a live awards ceremony on closing night. Firstglancefilms.com.

Winter on Broad Street

A brand-new, dazzling outdoor holiday light attraction is coming to Wells Fargo Center starting Nov. 27. “Winter on Broad Street: A Holiday Light Spectacular! presented by Dietz & Watson” will bring the magic of the holiday season to Philadelphia through an immersive, one-of-a-kind event where guests can stroll through a winter wonderland of lights, shopping, and dining. Winter on Broad Street will run from Black Friday through Jan. 3. Tickets and capacities for Winter on Broad Street are limited and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at WinteronBroadStreet.com.

Masonic Library and Museum

The Masonic Library and Museum of Pennsylvania, which maintains and preserves the historic Masonic Temple, located at One North Broad Street in Philadelphia, has reopened for limited public tours and a Masonic-themed art exhibition. For the time being, guided tours of the Masonic Temple are available for individuals and groups of up to 10 people, Tuesday through Saturday, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Contact 215-988-1917 to schedule a tour or find more information about tours at pamasonictemple.org.

Pennsylvania Ballet

Pennsylvania Ballet has announced the launch of its digital season, titled Director’s Choice, featuring four complete archival ballets and excerpts directed by Artistic Director Angel Corella. The online season will be available free of charge and is scheduled to launch in two installments on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. EST. Each stream will feature conversations with the artists of Pennsylvania Ballet. For more information, visit paballet.org.

If you’re still stocking up on this because of the pandemic, respect. With that said, the following events are tailor-made just for you. | Image provided

Virtual events coming up soon

While some events are moving to in-person, there still are a lot that will be held virtually. Here are a few we found that look interesting. Visit eventbrite.com for details on these and many more Philly happenings.

Town Hall: Understanding COVID-19 in North Philadelphia

An evening Town Hall hosted by COVE NP (Collaborative for CardioVascular Disease in North Philadelphia). This is a wonderful opportunity for the North Philadelphia community to share experiences, voice concerns, and ask questions to experts in health, medicine, and research. Presented by College of Public Health at Temple University. Tuesday, Nov 17, 6 – 7:30pm. Free.

Ask a Curator

Join the Institute of Contemporary Art, Philadelphia, for a candid conversation with Lauren Downing, executive assistant to the director, and Anthony Elms, Daniel and Brett Sundheim Chief Curator, both of the Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania. Downing and Elms share insight into various art spaces, highlighting the roles of artists. In a conversation focused heavily on Q&A, Downing and Elms draw from their experiences curating and organizing exhibitions, from ideation through to the opening of a show, to help demystify how museums function. Free online event. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 6 – 7pm.

Philadelphia Virtual Job Fair

Job seekers must create a free virtual profile to attend. Conduct live online one-on-one virtual interviews with nationally known employers at The Philadelphia Virtual Job Fair. No more sending your resume into the black hole and waiting for a phone call. This event will put you front and center with the recruiter who can hire you. Presented by Virtual National Career Fairs. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1 – 9pm. Free.

Mr. Furness’ Neighborhoods: A Birthday Exploration of His World

On the 181st anniversary of Frank Furness’s birth, this talk will explore the influence of the communities that shaped Furness’ life. It will follow the development of Furness’ values from his birth neighborhood in Rittenhouse Square, his student years in New York’s Washington Square, to his long-time home near Philadelphia’s Washington Square tempered by Civil War military camps from Philadelphia to Gettysburg and the hunting and fishing camps that connected him via the Boone & Crockett Club to Teddy Roosevelt and the industrialists who headed the Pennsylvania Railroad. Presented by Athenaeum of Philadelphia. Thursday, Nov. 12. 6 – 7:30pm. Free to $5. Online event.

FGI PHILLY #FashionFriday with PFGITF

Join for a discussion with Philadelphia Fashion & Garment Industry Task Force (PFGITF) regarding its commitment to sustainability. The mission of the PFGITF Sustainability Subcommittee is to move Philadelphia fashion toward a responsible, and circular future. Chat with Joanne Litz and Rachel Mednick during this member spotlight. Friday, Nov. 6, 5:30 – 6:30pm. Free

Indigenous Futures: One Book, One Philadelphia Finale

Join the Free Library and We Are the Seeds for the rescheduled One Book, One Philadelphia virtual Finale event, in celebration of the many voices heard in Tommy Orange’s novel “There There” and throughout the One Book season earlier this year. This free event will take place online only; RSVP to receive a link to a YouTube livestream. Performances will feature local artists Urie and Cory Ridgeway (Nanticoke Lenape); Native Nations Dance Theater (Blackfeet/Seminole/Creek); Mabel Negrete (Counter Narrative Society) with Campatlanezi (Danza Azteca del Anahuac); master storyteller Tchin (Narragansett); Cassie Rose Mitchell (Modoc/Klamath); We are the Seeds Dance Troupe (Saponi/Tuscarora/Narragansett); and violinist Lauren Garrett (Eastern Shoshone of Wind River). Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 – 9pm. Free.