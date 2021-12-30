The Rundown: Dec. 30-Jan. 6

Food & Drink

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Assembly Rooftop Lounge has transformed into a modern ski lodge-inspired pop-up dubbed Alpine Heights. Guests can stay warm with blazing fire pits, cozy blankets, and winter warmers including Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate ($15) crafted with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, ganache, cream, and garnished with a toasted marshmallow, Mulled Hot Apple Cider ($15) composed of Stateside Black Label Bourbon, spiced cider, fresh raspberry, and topped with cinnamon, and Alpine Toddy ($15) with Jameson Whiskey, ginger liqueur, fresh lemon, and earl grey tea.

Devil’s Den

Devil’s Den recently debuted a brand-new seasonal cocktail menu with two standout steamy sippers including Spiked Hot Apple Cider prepared with toasted caramel whiskey or dealer’s choice of craft spirits, and the decadent Spiked Hot Chocolate composed of house-infused candy cane vodka, dark melting chocolate, cream, sugar, and water.

MilkBoy

MilkBoy is helping cocktail enthusiasts chase away winter blues with three piping hot boozy beverages. Guests can enjoy MilkBoy Cider ($11) crafted with bourbon, apple cider, and topped with cinnamon, Gimmie S’mores ($12) composed of Baileys Irish Cream, Kahlúa, steamed milk, and drizzled with chocolate syrup, and Jesse’s Hot Toddy ($11) prepared with whiskey, cloves, earl grey simple syrup, and lemon.

Silk City Diner Bar & Lounge

Silk City Diner Bar & Lounge, the eclectic Northern Liberties eatery, nightclub and bar, offers an extensive craft cocktail selection with a bevy of winter warmers ideal for sipping during the chillier months. This winter, imbibers can stay toasty and satisfied with Mulled Cider ($12) composed of Bacardi Spiced Rum, house-made cider blend, chai, lemon, and seasoned with autumn spices, and a Philly-themed riff on the classic Irish Coffee ($12) prepared with La Colombe Nizza blend and Baileys Irish Cream, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

Music

Kanaval Ball

All the exuberance of Haitian Carnival and New Orleans Mardi Gras is coming to The Fillmore Philadelphia on January 9, when WXPN presents the Kanaval Ball. The public is invited to attend this free, all-ages indoor festival. For details, visit xpnkanaval.org.

Dope Shows Local Artist Showcase

All local artists looking to be discovered should reserve January 16, as Dope Shows is hosting an artist showcase at the Foundry, located at 29 E. Allen St. Hopeful contenders can purchase a slot to perform in front of a judge’s panel consisting of notable record label executives. A lucky recipient will be awarded a reserved space at Dope Shows Birthday Bash to perform alongside some of the hottest names in hip hop. Co-founders Stephen Piner and Jamir Shaw are well aware of the talent Philadelphia generates and are eager to present this opportunity to the city’s deserving artists. Dopeshowsonline.com

The Wombats

UK indie heroes The Wombats will be returning stateside to promote their new album Fix Yourself, Not The World out January 7, and will be making a stop at The Fillmore on January 22. Recording remotely over the past year from their respective homes, the band has been working hard to produce some of the most captivating, inventive, and forward-thinking music of their career to date. Thefillmorephilly.com.

Kiran Deol

Punch Line Philly presents Kiran Deol, who starred on the NBC/Hulu comedy “Sunnyside” from Mike Schur and Kal Penn, in addition to other shows like “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Modern Family.” She’s a co-host on Crooked Media’s “Hysteria” podcast and has headlined sold-out shows in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C. She’s now coming to Philly for the first time. Catch her Jan. 6 at 8pm. Punchlinephilly.com

Harmonious Wail

Lansdowne Folk Club presents Americana infused Gypsy Jazz band Harmonious Wail on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Held at the Twentieth Century Club, 84 S. Lansdowne Avenue, Lansdowne, PA. Doors open at 7pm and the show begins at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20 when purchased in advance online or with an advanced phone reservation and $25 without an advance reservation. Free on-street parking. For more information visit www.folkclub.org, email Lfolkclub@gmail.com, or call (484) 466-6213. Cash only at the door. Handicap accessible.

Ardmore Winter Beer Festival

On Saturday, January 8, Ardmore Music Hall will host their annual Ardmore Winter Beer Festival, featuring tastings of 50+ local and national craft brews paired with live bluegrass music and special offerings from Philadelphia donut specialists, Federal

Donuts. VIP ticket options are also available, including a Founders KBS brunch curated by Ardmore’s acclaimed Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft. Tickets and more info are at ardmoremusichall.com.

General admission passes will grant attendees access to generous samples of a collection of carefully curated craft beers between 1pm and 4pm. All attendees will also receive a complimentary event-exclusive tasting glass. Local jamgrass darlings Pappy & JP Biondo of Cabinet will provide easy-listening in-house entertainment to set the atmosphere for the daytime event.

Clef Club Fundraiser

Two legendary icons in the history of the city’s jazz scene are partnering to benefit the future of young artists and to help keep this genre alive.

Chris’ Jazz Café, the longest continuously operating jazz club in the city, will host an unprecedented musical fundraiser on Thursday, January 13 from 7pm to 11 pm to benefit the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz and Performing Arts (PCC). The fundraiser, in the form of a live and livestreamed show, will showcase alumni of the Clef Club who have become musical luminaries and internationally acclaimed artists in their field. 100% of funds raised will be donated to the Clef Club to help its mission of preserving the legacy of jazz through accessible education.

“The Clef Club is such an integral part of Philadelphia’s jazz community. They’re nurturing the young talent that keeps the music alive,” said Mark DeNinno, Chef/Owner, Chris’ Jazz Café. More information at chrisjazzcafe.com.