Summer is heating up

From faded signs around the city to dancing and more, summer in the city is heating up with these events.

Atlantic City’s famed Steel Pier

Exciting things are happening in Atlantic City this summer! From all-you-can-eat seafood to tropical vibes and live music, the famed Steel Pier has activities fit for beachgoers of every age. Take it all in and see AC like never before when you ride on the country’s third-largest Ferris wheel, featuring panoramic views of the Atlantic City shoreline from one of 40 temperature-controlled gondolas. Through Sept. 23. Steelpier.com

Seeing Ghosts: 7 Photographers Capture Faded Wall Ads

Ghost signs, or faded wall ads, are folk art diamonds in the rough of today’s shiny plastic cities. Their fossilized messages, ranging from obvious to obscure, are the focus of our show’s ghost sign hunters, who’ve captured these fading designs and histories in photographs, videos, and interviews. At the Neon Museum of Philadelphia, see work by Pete Woodall, Frank Jump, Chris Brace, Len Davidson, MaryAlice Bitts-Jackson, Gibbs Connors, and Jordan Keiffer. Through Aug. 8. neonmuseumofphiladelphia.com

SOUR Prom Dance Party

SOUR PROM Dance Party, presented by Riot Nerd Prom, would be brutal without you! Sept. 3, 9pm – 2am at Underground Arts. 21-plus. Prom photos by Pop Up Polaroid! Prom attire is encouraged but not required. Prom decor, themed drink specials, and more. Tons of Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and similar artists. Brought to you by the same people that throw Shake It Off: Taylor & Friends Dance Party. Tickets on sale now. at riotnerdphilly.com.

Bastille Day at East Market Philadelphia

To celebrate the National Day of France, East Market is proud to host its very own Bastille Day Festival. Celebrate the holiday with French-inspired food and drink specials, live music, a photobooth, giveaways and more. Sip on French 57 riffs and specially brewed Saison’s, alongside sweet and savory crepes, sliders and pommes frites from Iron Hill Brewery and The Wayward Brasserie. Plus, say ooh la la in front of our photobooth with friends as you listen to the sounds of Judah Kim and Blues Junior. Admission to Bastille Day is free, with food & drink specials for purchase a la carte. 1pm – 6pm Free. 1118 Market Street.

Philadelphia Piazzolla Festival

The Philadelphia Piazzolla Festival includes Tango concerts and social dance events, masterclass for musicians, dance workshops and lectures. The purpose of all of these activities? To celebrate the centennial of composer/bandoneonist Astor Piazzolla. July 11 at 7pm – July 20 at 9pm. Visit philadelphiatangoschool.com for details.

Image | Nice Things Handmade

Listen to the music – and more

Nice weather and COVID on the run means it’s time to get back out there and take in life. Here are a few things you don’t want to miss.

PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has announced the full-service opening of the PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk. Families, friends, and pets now can enjoy the PHS Pop Up Garden’s beautiful horticultural displays along with a full-scale menu with new food and beverage offerings, as well as new artistic design elements, and new public and private seating options. 106 Jamestown Avenue. phsonline.org/popup

Cape May concerts

The City of Cape May has announced the return of the Summer Concert Series. Three of the acts originally scheduled to perform in 2020 will take the stage in August. All shows will be held at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, at 8 pm. Tickets for each concert are $48. On Wednesday, Aug. 4, The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston bring their unique brand of rhythm & blues to the Jersey Shore. On Wednesday, August 11, THE HIT MEN: Legendary Rock SuperGroup & Musicians Hall of Fame Honorees bring a multi-media entertainment experience to music fans. On Wednesday, August 25, The Modern Gentlemen: The voices behind Frankie Valli over the last decade close out the Summer Concert Series. capemaycity.com

Sellersville Theater

Sellersville Theater has an excellent lineup of entertainment scheduled. Here are just a couple of examples: CSN Songs,celebrating the music Of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8pm; and Hollywood Nights, a Bob Seger experience, Sept. 25, 8pm. 24 West Temple Avenue. Visit st94.com for details and a complete list of entertainment.

Shakespeare in Clark Park

This summer, Shakespeare in Clark Park is back in full swing! This July 28 – Aug. 1, they present Pericles: Prince of Tyre at 7pm nightly. For the first time, Shakespeare in Clark Park is also producing in two other locations. Both projects are community created original pieces led by professional artists that use Pericles as a launching point. August 13-15, the Kensington team will present Peril’s Island in Harrowgate Park. August 27-29, the Germantown crew will present Germantown Plays Pericles in Vernon Park. Shakepeareinclarkpark.org

Image | Nice Things Handmade

Summer Sidewalk Sale

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, home to more than 150 independently-owned businesses in South Philadelphia, is hosting “Shop Small, Shop Local: East Passyunk’s Summer Sidewalk Sale,” an afternoon of shopping locally-made, Philadelphia-themed, vintage finds, pop-ups, and grab-and-go fare, with a lineup of live music and entertainment, on Saturday, July 10 from morning till night. Visiteastpassyunk.com

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

Take some pictures, find out what’s going on with the weather

From the causes behind wild weather to taking great photos, here are a few events that should be on your calendar.

Booze N’ Brush Next to Naked Sip n’ Paint

Join this Philadelphia Sip N’ Paint where you will be painting a canvas of a sexy next-to-nude male model with the direction from a painting instructor and enjoy the fun and excitement with your friends! Attending a Booze N’ Brush Sip n’ Paint in Philadelphia is a sure-fire way to make your next girl’s night out in Philadelphia an unforgettable experience. This location has a full liquor bar available for purchase, so drink what you like while you get your paint on! 1334 Chancellor Street. $40 to $1,199. July 10 4pm. Eventbrite.com

Princeton Photo Workshop

Explore Spruce Street Harbor Park, Philadelphia’s popular summertime “urban beach park,” complete with boardwalk, chairs, tables, games, hammocks and food vendors. Also tour year-round attractions, including the historic ships moored at the Penn’s Landing Marina. Work on training your eye, sharpening your photography skills, and creating dynamic and engaging images. July 10 at 5pm. princetonphotoworkshop.com

Preparing for a Warmer, Wetter Philadelphia

Presented by The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University. Climate change is causing Philadelphia not only to heat up, but also to experience more frequent and intense flooding events. In this program you’ll explore how local communities are dealing with increasing temperatures exacerbated by the urban heat island effect; natural cycles of flooding; and how urbanization and climate change impact flooding risks in our city. But where there are challenges, there are people ready to step up and face them. Thursday, July 29, 7pm. Free. Online. eventbrite.com

The Fires of Philadelphia

Lost City Books is pleased to welcome Professor Zachary M. Schrag to discuss his new book “The Fires of Philadelphia: Citizen-Soldiers, Nativists, and the 1844 Riots Over the Soul of a Nation.” A gripping and masterful account of the moment one of America’s founding cities turned on itself, giving the nation a preview of the Civil War to come. Online. Free-$29.95. Mon, July 12, 7pm. eventbrite.com

Franky Bradley’s

Mark Bee’s effervescent funk- and kitsch-filled nostalgic restaurant and bar in the heart of Center City’s Midtown Village, is relaunching in-person live shows at the iconic venue. Following the return of cabaret, comes the launch of Franky Bradley’s Snatcherella 3000 beginning Wednesday, July 21 at 8pm. The nine-week performance competition features a slew of famed performers from the Philadelphia-area and beyond, competing every Wednesday for the Snatcherella title with a cash prize of $500, the sought-after crown, a laundry list of bookings, and some arranged flowers. frankybradleys.com/

The Clay Studio

The Clay Studio, Philadelphia’s preeminent ceramic arts and resident artist’s center, has a series of eclectic new exhibitions from nationally and internationally recognized artists in July and August. They’ve recently updated their schedule and shared details on a new collection that’s set to debut in August! Former Clay Studio Resident Artist Peter Barbor’s new exhibition, “Falling Short of Heaven,” is a collection of sculptures inspired by Edward Hicks paintings, and is on display in the Harrison Gallery. Lots more to discover too. Find out more at theclaystudio.org

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Murals, sneakers and more

With all of the things going on these days, it’s hard to keep up. That’s why you should check out eventbrite.com. We did, and found these events that we want to attend.

Morals + Murals: Tales from Our Hood Experience

Presented by Philly Experiences, Morals & Murals: Tales from Our Hood is a one-of-a-kind curated experience that ethically immerses guests into realities and dopeness of Philly’s hood culture. Join Chrissy, native and mom, as she guides you through a “Day in the Life” of locals; hear her inspiring tales of growing up throughout the city while enjoying its current beauty and spirit. All are welcome and encouraged to enjoy and support the hood! $49. Saturday, July 10. 11am. Dilworth Park. eventbrite.com

Thottin’ & Boppin’

Presented by Burd Events, it’s a night where you can express yourself, be free and thot all night! Join Philadelphia’s favorite Mz. Peaches for a night of turn up featuring a rotating cast of Philly’s thotty performers every month! Come out, make it rain and get lit! $12. Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar. 254 South 12th Street. eventbrite.com

Nohsav Presents: Drip Or Flip Philly Sneaker Show

This event will include plenty of local sneakerheads, collectors, resellers and content creators. Get ready for one day of buying, selling, and trading the most sought-after sneakers and clothes on the market! The event will take place from noon-6pm at Counter Culture on 514 South Street. Free – $100. Saturday, July 17. eventbrite.com

Borrowed Time featuring Hoffman and The N Crowd

Presented by Crossroads Comedy Theater, Borrowed Time is an indie improv showcase hosted by an area stand-up comedian. Each show features a different mix of acts from outside of Crossroads Comedy Theater. There’s a lot of great comedy to be seen in Philly and limited stage time right now, so this is a chance to see some stuff you might not otherwise get to see for a little while. Donations. Sunday, July 18. 8pm. eventbrite.com

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes

Presented by Romantic Rock, Punk Rock & Paintbrushes is coming to Philadelphia for a two-day art extravaganza at James Oliver Gallery and Brewerytown Beats. With the incredible artists Chali2na Of Jurassic 5, Warren Fitzgerald of The Vandals, Mike Gallo of Agnostic Front, Soma Snakeoil, Kristin Koefoed… and more to be added! Free-$110. Saturday, July 24 at 6pm and Sunday, July 25 at 7pm. 723 Chestnut Street. eventbrite.com

Laff Out Loud Sundays

Presented by More Life entertainment, Philly will be lit on Sunday, July 25. They have put together the DOPEST lineups in standup comedy. Gracing the stage will be seven comedians, including Carl Payne, best known as Cole Brown on the sitcom “Martin,” and Cockroach on the “Cosby Show;” and Chuhchea Mac, a Philly comedian, actor and TV host. 7pm. $50-$75. The Met Philadelphia, 858 North Broad Street. eventbrite.com