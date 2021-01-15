State of Our City | Jan. 14-21

Get smart!

Like-minded individuals who want to increase their depth of knowledge surrounding the foundations of conservative thought are invited to join The National Review Institute’s “Burke to Buckley” program this spring in Philadelphia. Seminar topics include William F. Buckley, Jr. and American Conservatism, Economic Freedom and Political Freedom, Mediating Structures Between the State and the Individual and more. Here’s how it works: Group leaders present participants with reading assignments from foundational texts which they then discuss over Zoom. PW publisher Dan McDonough is Philly’s regional coordinator and will be one of the discussion leaders. To apply, register here before Feb. 10.

She said it:

“He wasn’t perfect, but at least I felt safe when I laid my head down to go to sleep at night when Frank Rizzo was mayor.” – Grace Rutledge, an 85-year old sassy-ass resident from Philly’s Northeast section

Image: @juanatamale

Pop-up food spots be poppin’

Philly chefs have been getting creative with how they serve their customers (and make money). One is Jennifer Zavala, who started Juana Tamale, a taco and ramen pop-up at Underground Arts. Philly social media influencer and YouTube sensation JL Jupiter helped jumpstart Juana Tamale when he posted a rave review on his blog. In an emotional post on her Instagram, Zavala thanked JL Jupiter for his promo.

“Having this opportunity to meet JL and get more followers has been nothing short of amazing,” she said.

Right now, you can get birria tacos, cocktails and desserts on Fridays. Check out Juana Tamale on Instagram for times and availability.

All that jazz

Image: Unsplash

For one week, beloved Philly cultural and music institution Chris’ Jazz Cafe is putting on a benefit to raise money for the club. Chris’ Jazz, the city’s longest-running jazz venue, is streaming JazzAid from Chris’ stage nightly through this Saturday. More than 60 instrumentalists are performing during the virtual festival that owners are hoping will sustain the club until the federal stimulus kicks in. For more info on the benefit, visit www.chrisjazzcafe.com/

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Bye, Doug, and thanks

The Eagles and Head Coach Doug Pederson parted ways Monday – not a shock, and not necessarily the wrong thing to do. But missing was the announcement that General Manager Howie Roseman followed him out the door. Roseman, in just the past two years, has passed on the likes of DK Metcalf and Justin Jefferson. Plus, the salary cap situation is a mess. Whoever the Eagles tap to take Pederson’s place will inherit not only Roseman’s mess, but Roseman himself. Good luck, Doug, and thanks for the Super Bowl. Trust us, you’ll be in a better place next season.

