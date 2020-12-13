State of Our City | Dec. 10-17

$15,000

That’s how much Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia donated to Philabundance, the city’s largest nonprofit that provides food to families in need. Philabundance recently got ravaged by cyber thieves who took $1 million in a phishing scam over the course of a year.

Live! Casino & Hotel staff spent Giving Tuesday packing and sorting more than 2.5 million lbs. of food collected during Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger food drive, which benefits Philabundance.

Party pooper

Forget about renting an Airbnb on New Year’s Eve if you’ve gotten anything but great reviews as a guest. As a new safety initiative to prevent parties (and thus, the spread of COVID-19), the vacation rental online marketplace is no longer letting people book a night’s stay unless they’ve had anything but stellar feedback from an Airbnb property owner. In addition to its global party ban, Airbnb said they’ll be deploying more stringent restrictions on one- and two-night reservations that may pose a “heightened risk” for gatherings. Kind of reminds you of that time around Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis when Airbnb was accused of discriminating against Eagles fans for being too rowdy.

Annie McCormick’s book jacket. | Image: Whitney Thomas

Reading material

Did you know that 6abc’s Annie McCormick put out a true crime book? She’s the author of “The Doctor, the Hitman, and the Motorcycle Gang: The True Story of One of New Jersey’s Most Notorious Murder for Hire Plots.” It was released in March and tells the story of a prominent doctor who links up with members of the Pagan biker gang to sell opioids on the street. When the doctor’s wife finds out his secret and threatens divorce, he hires a hitman to kill her.

“Since I was in high school, I’ve been an avid true crime reader and I had always known I wanted to write true crime books,” McCormick toid PW.

“I just couldn’t understand what drives people to kill and how in so many cases…divorce is not on the table as an option.”

The Action News reporter, who’s originally from South Jersey, said to stay tuned – because she has more projects in the pipeline.

