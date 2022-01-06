Rundown: Jan. 6-13

Food & Drink

Flavors of Philly food tour

Discover Philly’s most popular food favorites while getting a taste of the city’s rich history and culture! Eat like a local on this fun, casual, Philadelphia themed tour that all of “youz” are sure to enjoy! This delicious and entertaining tour takes place in the heart of Philadelphia and includes 5 stops. Make room: this is not only a tasting adventure, but a meal that includes classic Philly eats like cheesesteaks and cheese whiz fries, tomato pie, soft pretzels, and two sweet treats from the world-famous Reading Terminal Market!

Get the scoop on Philly’s food history with quirky stories about how some of these iconic foods came to be, and walk away with food in your tummy and some insider tips about the best places to eat like a Philadelphian. This one-of-a-kind tasting experience brings you to where the locals really eat — low-key, no-frills, independently owned gems that share the uniquely unpretentious vibe of the city. This tour is served up with a generous side of humor, Philadelphia history, and a helping of beautiful architecture that includes an up-close look at City Hall—the second-largest municipal building in the country! More information on eventbrite.com.

Dry January

Look for over two dozen hand-crafted, well-made, delicious and jewel colored mocktails this January for Dry January at Harper’s Garden and Rosy’s Taco Bar in Center City, Juno in Spring Garden District, Craft Hall in Northern Liberties/Fishtown, and Lola’s Garden in Ardmore.

Each mocktail was created by (or under direction of) FCM Hospitality Beverage Director Matt Deutsch. Each retails for $6, but during each property’s new Dry January Mocktail Happy Hour they will be discounted to $5.

Dry January started in England in an attempt to encourage a healthier, alcohol-free lifestyle. It has become a global trend, with people across the world setting the goal of putting alcohol aside for the first month of the year. This is the time of year people want to hit the reset button and tend to focus on a “new year, new me” attitude. Some available mocktails are below

Harper’s Garden, 31 S. 18th St.

Moon Drop Lemonade – Moondrop Grape, Fresh Lemonade

Blackberry Ginger Soda – Blackberry, Strawberry, Ginger, Lime, Soda

Fig Vanilla Palmer – Fig, Vanilla, Fresh Lemonade Lemon, Fresh Iced Tea

Mulled Hot Cider – Hot Apple Cider, Cinnamon, Star Anise, Lemon, Ginger

Lola’s Garden, 51 St. Georges Rd., Ardmore

Blackberry Ginger Soda – blackberry, ginger, lime juice topped with soda

Spicy Pineapple – grilled pineapple juice, lemon juice, fresno pepper extract

Cucumber-Basil Butterfly – lime juice, muddled cucumber and basil and finished with butterfly pea tea

Fig-Strawberry Lemonade – strawberry syrup, fresh lemonade

Spiced Apple Cider – apple cider, ginger, cinnamon, clove, star anise, lemon

Craft Hall, 901 N. Delaware Ave.

Strawberry Lemonade

Peach Palmer

Apple Cider Spritzer

Cranberry Splash

Juno, 1033 Spring Garden St.

Non-alcoholic flavored margaritas:

Blood orange, strawberry, pineapple, spicy, mango, blackberry, hot honey

Rosy’s Taco Bar, 2220 Walnut St.

Non-alcoholic flavored margaritas:

Passionfruit, mango, blood orange, strawberry, habanero, pineapple

Reading Terminal Market Vax Mandate

Reading Terminal Market Corporation announced its response to the City of Philadelphia’s new COVID mandates. Due to its distinction as an essential grocery business, the Market will not restrict building access based on vaccination status so long as customers are wearing masks. Those choosing to dine inside the Market will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

The Center Court seating area will be stanchioned off to provide a designated entrance and exit and diners will be required to provide physical or digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination. At this time, other communal seating areas will not be open due to staffing shortages. High top dining tables will be available outside along Filbert Street as weather permits.

Individual businesses within the Market that offer table or counter seating are responsible for checking vaccination status at their location. Customers wishing to order takeout and enjoy their food outside the Market will not be required to show proof of vaccination. Pickup and delivery options are available for most merchants and can be found on local delivery apps as well as Mercato.com.

Music

Philly Kanaval Ball

Philadelphia public radio station WXPN announced today that Win Butler, co-founder of GRAMMY award-winning rock band Arcade Fire and New Orleans’ annual Krewe du Kanaval event, and noted Latin GRAMMY-winning Haitian DJ/producer Michael Brun have been added as DJs for Philadelphia’s first Kanaval Ball. This free, indoor festival will take place Sunday, January 9, 2022 at The Fillmore Philadelphia.

Kanaval Ball will cap WXPN’s year-long exploration of Haiti’s influence on the music and culture of New Orleans with a recreation of the New Orleans celebrations that take place prior to Mardi Gras. New Orleans-based, world renowned Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and the prominent Haitian bands RAM and Boukman Eksperyans, will perform, as will the Haitian folkloric dance company Nadia Dieudonné & Feet of Rhythm.

The public is invited to attend the free, all-ages Kanaval Ball. Doors will open at 4 PM ET on Sunday, Jan. 9 at The Fillmore . Mardi Gras and Carnival-themed attire is encouraged, but not required. RSVP at http://wx.pn/kanavalball.

Clef Club Fundraiser

Two legendary icons in the history of the city’s jazz scene are partnering to benefit the future of young artists and to help keep this genre alive.

Chris’ Jazz Café, the longest continuously operating jazz club in the city, will host an unprecedented musical fundraiser on Thursday, January 13 from 7pm to 11 pm to benefit the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz and Performing Arts (PCC). The fundraiser, in the form of a live and livestreamed show, will showcase alumni of the Clef Club who have become musical luminaries and internationally acclaimed artists in their field. 100% of funds raised will be donated to the Clef Club to help its mission of preserving the legacy of jazz through accessible education.

“The Clef Club is such an integral part of Philadelphia’s jazz community. They’re nurturing the young talent that keeps the music alive,” said Mark DeNinno, Chef/Owner, Chris’ Jazz Café. More information at chrisjazzcafe.com.

Caribbean Blend at Trilogy Nightclub

Every Sunday! Caribbean Blend featuring Music by: The Party Alliance, Roger Culture, DJ Master Rich, DJ KY + special guest DJs. Hookah Available; playing the best in Reggae, Soca, Dancehall, Afrobeats & Kompa. More information on eventbrite.com.

The Eighteen Hookah Lounge

Afro Trap Saturdays @ The Eighteen Hookah Lounge. Come enjoy the best Afrobeats, Reggae & Hip-Hop every Friday. Doors open 11 pm, RSVP for reduced admission, 6850 Elmwood Ave. More information on eventbrite.com.

Sad & Boujee Dance Party

Underground Arts, Jan. 8. This is not your average emo party – spinning everything from My Chemical Romance to Megan The Stallion to Machine Gun Kelly. More information on Facebook.com.

Eight-part music series on Love’s Labor Lost

“Love’s Labor Lost” will be the theme of a special eight-part classical music series offered to members and the public-at-large at the KleinLife: Montgomery County Dr. Gabriel and Alma Elias Center in Elkins Park beginning Thursday, Feb. 3.

The series will be led by Professor Gerald Tremblay, a psychotherapist and opera aficionado. Tremblay says that the series will delve into three operas-French, Italian, Czech and the vicissitudes of love imbued with beautiful music. “We will view, discuss and analyze the ups and downs experienced during loving relationships along with enjoying some wonderful opera music,” he explains. The cost is $75 per person for all eight Programs. For additional information and to reserve a place in the series, contact Gail Korostoff at 215-635-5244 or email gkorostoff@kleinlife.org.

Culture

Oedipus Rex + Lilacs

Enter Thebes…a city in crisis whose denizens are looking to one man for salvation: Oedipus Rex.

But how can this man save anything when he’s unknowingly cursed by the gods? Can he escape his dark fate?

The ancient Greek tragedy of the man who killed his father and married his mother is brought into the 20th century with a searing score by Igor Stravinsky in the opera-oratorio, Oedipus Rex. Jack Mulroney Music Director Corrado Rovaris leads the Opera Philadelphia Orchestra and Chorus, with soloists William Burden, Rehanna Thelwell, and Mark S. Doss.

Before watching Oedipus fall, reflect on the loss of other guiding stars with Lilacs, George Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning meditation on grief and remembrance. This rarely performed piece is a setting of Whitman’s poem, “When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom’d,” written after Lincoln’s assassination. In Lilacs, Walker commemorates famed Black tenor Roland Hayes. Rising soprano Tiffany Townsend performs as the soloist. January 21 at the Kimmel Center. More information at https://www.kimmelculturalcampus.org/.

Mixtape: P.W.Prichett paintings

“Mixtape”, an exhibition of paintings by P.W.Prichett at the Muse Gallery Philadelphia, is an upbeat and feel-good tribute to the qualities in visual art that parallel music composition: rhythm, harmony, beat, and vibe. Two distinct but connected stylistic approaches are presented together in this solo show.

A highly graphic black & white series of freestyle paintings, with playful shapes reminiscent of marine creatures, insects, or micro organisms are featured alongside a second series of methodically constructed abstract color works, whose quilt-like bands of vibrant hues are built within enigmatic shapes, all on radiant bronze backgrounds. Fun for all and comes with a music playlist. Jan. 5-30 at The Muse Gallery, N. 52 street. Opening reception Jan. 7 at 6 pm.

Concentric Craft and Rebecca Conviser: Creative Expression

The Da Vinci Art Alliance will host the opening reception of their upcoming exhibitions on January 13 at 5pm. Concentric Craft explores the materiality and form in the traditionally domestic medias of ceramic and fiber art. This collection will balance on the contrast of the physical nature of these two mediums and the similarities in their connotations to craft. Rebecca Conviser: Creative Expression uses the medium of tapestry as a homage to Rebecca’s life and the relationships she has formed along the way. The dramatic contrast of light and dark, the bold colors, the intricate patterns, all working together to tell her story. More information at davinciartalliance.org.

HOT•BED’s MICRO•GALLERY: Electric Caverns

HOT•BED’s MICRO•GALLERY is pleased to present an immersive neon installation titled “Electric Caverns” by Alissa Eberle. Eberle, who last showed at HOT•BED in summer 2021’s “SUMMERHOUSE,” returns with a never-before-seen installation and a selection of unique hand-bent neon artworks.

Inspired by show caves, themed motel rooms, and nostalgia, Eberle’s installation invites reflection on the eeriness of passing time, psychedelic and paranormal occurrences, and the intersection of humans and nature. The constructed space is designed to exist between dimensions, celebrating and augmenting the strangeness of the natural world. The installation and related works will be on view until Feb. 19. More information on eventbrite.com.

Philadelphia Psychotronic Film Society

The beginning of a new era! Things are back to normal with a new membership structure and the traditional bimonthly screenings will resume on January 10 with PPFS member Matt Inglese choosing the surprise film. Admission is $5 for non-members, free for members.

Doors at 7:00 / Trivia at 7:30 / Movie at 8:00ish. The Philadelphia Psychotronic Film Society is officially sanctioned by Brian Thomas, Propaganda Minister of the Sinister for Chicago’s Psychotronic Film Society.

WARNING: The content of what we’ve come to know as psychotronic films runs the gamut from talking dogs to violent assaults. There will always be a warning of some sort on all PPFS event pages. More information on facebook.com.

Yiddishe Nightingale

Lyric Fest presents Yiddishe Nightingale, a special concert on the history of the American Yiddish Theater on February 8 at the Academy of Vocal Arts. Featured in this unique hour-long program is a showcase of fascinating repertoire that hails from the Ashkenazi traditions of many Central European countries—all kept alive and re-envisioned here in America. Tickets and info at lyricfest.org.

Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director of the award-winning National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene in New York City, will host from the piano, while mezzo-soprano and Cantor Elizabeth Shammash and baritone and Cantor Thom King share in song and story. Supertitles with song translations will be displayed during the performances.

Co-là-breith sona dhuit*: Robert Smith’s 300th Birthday Celebration

Join Carpenters’ Hall on January 14 to celebrate Robert Smith’s 300th birthday. The Scottish architect, born in 1722, built many famous landmarks across Philadelphia, including Carpenters’ Hall. A Scottish-themed celebration will be held to honor the anniversary of his birth, with special guest Chris Thomson, Counsellor with the Scottish Government USA, and Bruce Laverty, an architecture curator at the Athenaeum of Philadelphia. They’ll discuss Smith’s impact and life as visitors can enjoy some Scottish music, dancing, and whisky. Ticket purchase also includes a copy of the illustrated coffee-table book Robert Smith: Architect, Builder, Patriot 1722-1777 by Charles Peterson. Tickets $75, more information on eventbrite.