Rundown: Jan. 27-Feb. 3

Valentine’s Day

12th Street Catering’s Valentine’s Day Virtual Cooking Class

Join 12th Street Catering for a virtual Taste of Italy cooking class to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 11.

Attendees will cook a delicious 3-course meal with step-by-step instructions from Executive Chef Adam DeLosso. The menu features an Italian-inspired Antipasti platter, a Tuscan petite filet & jumbo shrimp dish, with a delightful Tiramisu dessert to finish. Cooking class kits are available for onsite pickup, local delivery, and priority overnight shipping. Registration must be completed by February 4 at 2 pm. Call 215-386-8595 or email info@12stcatering.com to register.

Cupid’s Undie Run

Every February, thousands of undie runners in cities all across the U.S. come together, in-person or virtually, to support those affected by NF, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in every 3,000 births. Cupid’s Undie Run kicks off with drinking and dancing, and runners jog it out with a mile(ish) run and end it all with a dance party. In Philly, runners will gather February 19 at Xfinity Live, 1100 Pattison Ave. at noon. More details at my.cupids.org.

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Assembly Rooftop is adding a dash of romance to its intimate and cozy winter set-up, accurately dubbed Alpine Heights, a modern ski lodge-inspired pop-up running through Saturday, February 26.

Lovebirds can sip on themed libations including Love Potion #9 crafted with butterfly pea tea-infused Ransom Gin, Nonino Amaro, apricot liqueur, and lime juice or Scarlett Kiss composed of Cruzan White Rum, strawberry basil shrub, Becherovka, and lime juice. Assembly’s Valentine’s Day menu is available on Friday, February 11, Saturday, February 12, and Monday, February 14. Reservations on Tock.

Forsythia

Forsythia will have Valentine’s Day dining on Monday, February 14 and Tuesday, February 15. Guests can select small plates, entrées, and desserts from the seasonal menu OR opt for à la carte specials including roasted scallop & bone marrow with morels and artichoke, black lime cured hamachi prepared with heart of palm, white soy, and sea urchin vinaigrette, Wagyu beef short rib with maitake mushroom, red wine salsify, and black truffle, and sheep milk ricotta gnudi composed of beetroot, chanterelle mushrooms, and brown butter cacio e pepe. Reservations on Resy.

REX at The Royal

REX at The Royal is offering a three-course prix fixe in addition to the current seasonal dinner menu, available Saturday, February 12 through Monday, February 14.

For $70/person, elevated Southern-inspired offerings on the multi-course menu include fried oysters with pimento deviled eggs and remoulade, halibut a la plancha with conch peas cassoulet, roasted okra, smoked ham hock, and tomato jam, smoked beef short rib with hominy grits, madeira BBQ sauce, and baby carrots, and choice of buttermilk panna cotta with cider poached pear or molten chocolate cake served alongside raspberry ice cream and chocolate chantilly crème for dessert.

Square 1682

Square 1682 has a three-course prix fixe meal for Valentine’s Day weekend, available Friday, February 11, Saturday, February 12, and Monday, February 14 for dine-in. Chef Mackenson Horebe has prepared a plethora of decadent dishes to elevate date night for $65/person including crab dip, red snapper filet served alongside grilled broccolini and romesco sauce, jerk half-chicken with pikliz, basmati rice, and sauce pwa, and for dessert choice of chocolate-raspberry bomb or amaretti cookie sorbet. Reservations on OpenTable.

Urban Farmer

Urban Farmer has a curated selection of à la carte specials for Valentine’s Day courtesy of Executive Chef Sonny Ingui. In addition to the current winter menu, guests celebrating the holiday can enjoy east coast oysters with caviar and mignonette foam, foie gras served alongside brioche pain perdu and plum gastrique, an 8oz. Prime Beef Wellington with mushroom duxelle, spinach, and sauce périgueux, whole roasted branzino composed of mussels, lemon, tomato jam, and fingerlings, and for dessert, chocolate whiskey gateau with raspberry gelato and Chantilly, and chocolate fondue with pound cake, strawberries, house-made marshmallows, and Asian pear. Reservations on OpenTable.

The Arts

The Clay Studio Lunch & Learn

February 3 at noon. Join Jennifer Zwilling, curator of artistic programs at The Clay Studio, as she introduces three new residents: Dante Gambardella, Jinsik Yoo, and Liisa Nelson. Dante Gambardella, based in Montana, uses local materials to initiate conversations about environmental issues by creating functional and sculptural ceramic pieces. South Korean figurative sculptor Jinsik Yoo mashes up two- and three-dimensional works to explore subjects such as gender binaries, how memory affects perception, and conscious decision-making. Montana native Liisa Nelson references science, math, religion, anthropology, and art history in her ceramic work while embracing and building bridges between dissimilar ideas. Join on Zoom.

Fidget Announces 2022 Spring Season

Fidget announces its lineup of spring programming, including a work-in-progress showing of Fidget’s newest performance piece, The Alt.terre, a dance film festival, an open jam session for musicians and dancers, several educational programs in partnership with local schools and universities, and four new events in our Fidget Forum series. For more details, visit www.thefidget.org/upcoming.

In Praise of Love: Fidget Forum

Tuesday, February 8

A discussion of In Praise of Love by French philosopher Alain Badiou. Book summary (from the inside cover): “Love without risk is an impossibility, like war without death. Caught between consumerism and casual sexual encounters devoid of passion, love today — without the key ingredient of chance — is in mortal danger. Alain Badiou proposes a vision of love as an adventure and an opportunity for re-invention of the individual.”

SHARE Philly

Sunday, February 27

SHARE is a place to communicate and collaborate in a group sound and dance improvisation. Electronic musicians, dancers, media and sound artists and curious observers are all welcome. Bring your gear and plug into the mix, come jam with other improvisers, or just watch and listen. This iteration features electronic musicians Thomas Patteson and Aaron Pond.

They Exist in Two Places at Once: Dance films by Palestinian and Palestinian-American artists

Friday, March 25

This program includes dances for the camera by four Palestinian and Palestinian-American artists and companies who live and work in the U.S. and The Levant. During the pandemic many choreographers began making dance films as a way to share their work. Palestinian artists––who often don’t have access to their collaborators or audiences due to frequently closed checkpoints and denied visas––have been experts at remote and digital collaborations for years.

The Alt.terre: Work in Progress Showing

Sunday, April 24

Megan and an intergenerational cast of five local Philadelphia dancers will be in rehearsals for The Alt.terre in the spring, culminating in a work-in-progress showing. The Alt.terre explores the concept of alternate universes, and works with altered states of consciousness on the part of the performers.

Warren Holzman – Compressive Forces

The Commonweal Gallery is taking a field trip. On Sunday, January 30th, from 12 pm to 2 pm, designer Warren Holzman will host a private event for friends of Commonweal at his Holzman Iron Studio in Olde Kensington. Holzman will offer a tour of the space and share more about his approach to metalworking, which combines Old World craftsmanship with the latest in metalworking technology. This event is limited to 15 audience members. An RSVP and POV is required.

Arden Theatre Company – Backing Track

In this new play by acclaimed satirist R. Eric Thomas, a change is in the air for a family after an unexpected loss. Mel, mother of Avery and Jessica, tries to reclaim her place in a gentrified neighborhood while her kids learn firsthand how to balance their own lives. Praised by Lin-Manuel Miranda as “one of the funniest writers,” R. Eric Thomas’s play contemplates what it means to start over again. March 3-April 10, run time 2 hours, 40 minutes with intermissions. Details at https://ardentheatre.org/reopening/.

Arden Theatre Company – A Streetcar Named Desire

Originally slated for March 2020, A Streetcar Named Desire held just one public performance at the Arden before the company shut down. This production will return to open the 2022 Mainstage Season. Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece depicts a story of love, lust, and the memories we leave behind. January 27-February 13. Details at https://ardentheatre.org/.

The Move Bombing: A Turning Point In The History Of Philadelphia?

Was the bombing of the home of MOVE organization on May 13, 1985, a turning point in the history of Philadelphia? How are scholars and activists reclaiming the narrative by creating archives to preserve local histories and combat erasure? How can we historically contextualize the recent revelations about the Penn Museum’s use of human remains as “teaching tools”? Villanova University will host a conversation with local activists and scholars on February 9 about the significance of the MOVE bombing for the city’s history. Register on Zoom.