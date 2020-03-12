Philly bar crawl

Search for:

    Get in on the hype and win sweet prizes at this annual event

    There’s something to be said for how fun this has the potential to be assuming its not cancelled by coronavirus concerns. | Image: Dan Gold

    Last year, this bar crawl claims to have had more than 8,000 participants at more than 30 bars throughout Old City, Midtown and Center City.

    If you get in on the hype this year, not only can you get drunk, but you can win prizes such as an HD TV, Sony Headphones and Sony Bluetooth Speakers.

    The rundown: 20-plus bars will be participating, 10,000-plus in attendance, free cover for ticket holders, free official T-shirt for the first 500 through the door, green swag for everybody, and video, photos, photo booth, DJs and food specials at select locations.

    Even better: Drink specials include $3 select beer, $4 mixed well drinks and a $5 whiskey specialty drink.

    What: St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl Philadelphia When: Saturday, March 14, noon. Where: The Gaslight, 120 Market St. How much: $20 More: facebook.com

