Travel through Pennsylvania is fun, exciting, and adventurous, but one unexpected medical emergency can derail your trip and empty your wallet. Preparing for your journey includes obtaining the best travel insurance PA, safeguarding you from the financial impacts that occur if you get injured or ill, or even if your plans change or your luggage is lost in Philadelphia.

There is always risk associated with travel, but standard insurance doesn’t usually protect you from those risks. You need a product designed specifically to meet travelers’ needs, but not all specialty insurers offer the same benefits. Looking for the coverage you need can be daunting, so we’ve compiled a list of the companies that provide the best plans for travelers in 2022.

Best Travel Insurance Companies In Pennsylvania

1. TravelInsurance.com – Best Overall for Comparing Policies in Pennsylvania

TravelInsurance.com Pros in PA

Provides quotes from multiple trusted providers

Easy comparison between plans

Instant coverage when you purchase a plan

Guaranteed prices

Quotes for group coverage

TravelInsurance.com Cons

Sorting through plans can be time-consuming

Good companies may not be on the marketplace

Travelinsurance.com is a quote and plan comparison site. The company does not offer its own coverage but provides customers a way to search for, compare and purchase plans from multiple well-known and trusted companies.

TravelInsurance.com Pennsylvania Travel Coverage Options 5/5

This company tops our list of best travel insurance companies in large part because it gives customers an easy way to find out what range of coverage options are available from multiple providers. Once you input your trip information into the quote tool, you immediately receive your results. It also guarantees the prices it quotes. One great feature of this site is that it allows you to search for group plans.

TravelInsurance.com PA Customer Interface 4.5/5

The search tool is front and center on the site’s home page. It only asks for your basic trip details, current ages for each traveler and citizenship country. The only thing we wished they would offer is a way to filter coverage options at the beginning of the search, which could cut down on the time it takes to sort through the results.

Travel Insurance.com Philadelphia Customer Support for Travelers 4/5

Travelinsurance.com doesn’t offer its own insurance, so customers who have questions about their policies or need to file a claim must go through the insurer. Customers may be a little confused at the “Claims” menu item, but when they navigate to the page, they find contact information for all the providers on the exchange.

TravelInsurance Pittsburgh Customer Satisfaction 5/5

This company has more than 75,000 verified reviews on shopperapproved.com. 98.5% of those reviews give it four or five stars. The company responded to all negative reviews.

2. Generali Global Assistance – Best for Emergency Services in Pennsylvania

Generali Global Assistance PA Travel Insurance Pros

Offers three coverage levels

Easy plan comparisons right on the home page

Telemedicine is covered on all plans

No out-of-pocket medical expenses

Concierge services on all plans

Generali Global Assistance Pennsylvania Travel Insurance Cons

Premiums are higher than other providers

Cancel for any reason only available at the premium level

Generali Global Assistance is one of the best travel insurance companies out there. Unlike Travelinsurance.com, this and the remaining companies on our list are insurance providers.

Generali Global Assistance Philadelphia Travel Coverage Options 4/5

The company offers three plan levels, and each has an extensive list of benefits. This company gets bonus points for offering medical coverage with no out-of-pocket medical expenses at all coverage levels. Telemedicine is also covered with every plan. Every plan provides access to concierge services. Cancel-for-any-reason protection is only available as an add-on for premium plans, and the coverage is 60% of non-refundable expenses.

Generali Global Assistance Pittsburgh Travel Insurance Customer Interface 5/5

Navigating the company website is a breeze. Every page is laid out in a user-friendly format, making it easy for customers to find what they’re looking for. The plans are clearly defined, presented in an overview table and a table that provides more detailed information for closer comparisons.

Generali Global Assistance Allentown Travel Insurance Customer Support 4/5

Generali has a 24/7 traveler support hotline with access to around 425,000 service providers in 208 countries, including telemedicine services, providing customers with easy access to help when it’s needed most, an essential feature of the best travel insurance plans. You can also file a claim right from the website. The company has an app for many of its other products, but it doesn’t have one for travel insurance.

Generali Global Assistance Pennsylvania Travel Insurance Customer Satisfaction 3.5/5

Rankings vary widely across various review sites, with a low average of 3.3 from Google Reviews (76 reviews) to a high of 4.8 on the company’s website (18,519 reviews). It received an A+ from the Better Business Bureau, but it also had 563 complaints filed against the company with the BBB in the last three years. Customer complaints do not figure into the Bureau’s rating calculations.

3. Seven Corners – Best for Budget Travelers in Philadelphia

Seven Corners Travel Insurance PA Pros

Specialized plans for students and faculty

Group plans for 10+ travelers

Discounts on travel-related services

Five insurance products to choose from for U.S. travelers

Seven Corners Travel Insurance Pennsylvania Cons

It isn’t easy to compare plans

Trip protection and medical coverage are separate plans

Seven Corners has been in operation for more than 25 years. It provides insurance coverage for U.S. travelers and non-residents visiting the U.S., a unique service on our list of the best travel insurance companies.

Seven Corners Pittsburgh Travel Coverage Options 3.5/5

There are five plans available for U.S. citizens, divided into trip insurance and medical insurance, with some services overlapping. However, you have to choose your priority coverage. Seven Corners provides specialized coverage for students, faculty, scholars and their family members, as well as for groups of 10 or more. Some plans have the option to add hazardous sports and cancel-for-any-reason protection.

Seven Corners Allentown Travel Insurance Customer Interface 3.5/5

The website is a little cumbersome to navigate, with no easy way for browsers to compare plans. If you are a U.S. citizen, you must choose your state each time you navigate to a new plan before you can see what benefits are included and optional coverages. However, once you do, you are shown a table with very specific details about the plan, helping customers determine which policy offers the best travel insurance coverage for them.

Seven Corners Philadelphia Customer Support for Travelers 3.5/5

Like the other companies on this list of the best travel insurance providers, Seven Corners offers 24/7 assistance worldwide. It has multi-lingual operators who can help with translation services. The company also has a mobile app for Androids and iPhones, though with few reviews posted, it’s difficult to determine how functional the app is.

Seven Corners Travel Insurance PA Customer Satisfaction 4/5

Out of 3,469 reviews posted through TrustPilot, the company received 81% four- or five-star reviews. 13% of its reviewers gave the company one star, and 2% gave it two stars. Seven Corner’s overall rating is 4.2.

4. Travelex – Best for Traveling with Children in PA

Travelex Travel Insurance Pennsylvania Pros

Children under 17 covered in family plan at no extra cost

Plan tailored for domestic travel in the U.S.

Option to add additional medical coverage

Has a mobile app

Travelex Travel Insurance Philadelphia Cons

Low emergency medical expense limit for basic plan

Fewer benefits overall than other providers

Travelex has been offering some of the best travel insurance protection for 25 years. The company keeps it simple, from the website to the claims process.

Travelex Travel PA Coverage Options 3/5

Travelex offers three plan levels, one of which is tailored specifically for travel within the U.S. The Travel America plan does not provide emergency medical or evacuation services. Overall, Travelex has fewer benefits than Generali, but the plans are also less expensive. Cancel-for-any-reason is an optional upgrade for the Travel Select plans.

Travelex Travel Insurance Allentown Customer Interface 4.5/5

Travelex’s website is easy to understand and user-friendly. The home page displays an overview of plan options and a table for easy plan comparisons. An insurance drop-down menu sends customers to the specific information they desire, making it easy for you to find what you’re looking for.

Travelex Philadelphia Customer Support for Travelers 5/5

This company gets kudos for its app, Travel On, which has a 4.5 rating in the Apple Store and allows users to access 24/7 assistance right from the app. It’s one of the standout features that put this company on our list of best travel insurance companies. You can also file a claim, request your policy documents or change your plan right from the website.

Travelex Pennsylvania Travel Insurance Customer Satisfaction 3.5/5

Reviews for this company are posted on Reseller Reviews. The company’s average rating is 4.29, with 2,668 reviews. 93% of its customers give the company four or five stars, while 3% give them a one- or two-star rating.

5. Arch RoamRight – Best for Frequent Travelers to Pennsylvania

Arch RoamRight Travel Insurance Pros PA

Six plan levels

Multi-trip plans available

Medical coverage is the only option

Cancel for work include on Pro Plus plan

Arch RoamRight Travel Insurance Cons

Difficult to compare plans

Website is not as user-friendly as other company sites

No cancel for any reason option

Arch RoamRight launched in 2012, providing customers with direct access to travel insurance. They offer typical travel insurance plans and stripped-down plans for medical expenses or rental car coverage only.

Arch RoamRight Travel Coverage Options in Pennsylvania 4/5

You have a few plan choices with Arch RoamRight, which is one of the reasons it made it on our list of best travel insurance companies for 2022. There are six options for coverage, but it doesn’t have many upgrades, nor does the company offer cancellation for any reason. It does have cancel-for-work coverage on the Pro Plus plan, and there is the option to get hazardous sports coverage.

Arch RoamRight Travel Insurance Customer Interface Philadelphia 2.5/5

The website is not as user-friendly as other companies on this list. Customers have no easy way to compare detailed coverage information between plans. The quote tool is on the home page, and it does have a page that summarizes each plan. Filing a claim online is easy, and the company provides the option to choose electronic payment for faster payment.

Arch RoamRight Customer Support for Travelers Pittsburgh 4/5

Travelers have access to 24/7 support when traveling, including language translation assistance. Adequate customer support is essential for the best travel insurance coverage. Arch RoamRight also has an app for both iPhone and Android users. In both cases, there aren’t many reviews to gauge how well the app works.

Arch RoamRight Customer Satisfaction Allentown 3.5/5

RoamRight uses TrustPilot for its reviews. Out of 1,373 reviews, 84% of reviewers gave the company four or five stars. It received a higher percentage of one-star ratings (9%) than many other companies on the list.

6. World Nomads – Best for Adventure and High-Risk Travel PA

World Nomads Travel Insurance Pros

Coverage for 200+ high-risk activities

Option to purchase coverage after you start traveling

Allows purchasers to make a micro-donation for community development

World Nomads Travel Insurance Cons

Policy details aren’t clear

No policy comparison table

World Nomads is a unique insurance company designed by travelers for travelers. This aspect of the company profile is one of the reasons it made it on our best travel insurance companies list for 2022.

World Nomads PA Travel Coverage Options 4/5

World Nomads scores high in this category for the company’s coverage of 200 + high-risk activities. It covers everything from bungee jumping to scuba diving, camel riding to skijoring. There aren’t many other insurance companies that can boast of such an extensive list of covered activities. It has most other standard coverage options, but it lacks cancel-for-no-reason coverage.

World Nomads Pennsylvania Travel Insurance Customer Interface 4/5

The website is appealing and informative, with much information about topics that interest nomadic travelers, making it among the best travel insurance sites for travel resources. The biggest ding here is that it takes some digging to figure out that you can set the website’s country of origin to get more detailed coverage information.

World Nomads Philadelphia Customer Support for Travelers 3.5/5

Through a partnership with Generali Global Assistance, travelers have access to 24/7 customer support worldwide. You can file your claim online, but the company does not have a mobile app for travelers.

World Nomads Pittsburgh Travel Insurance Customer Satisfaction 2/5

The website does not provide detailed rating information, which is a big ding for this company. The site states that the company has a 4.0 average rating through TrustPilot, but no links or reviews are available.

7. AIG Travel Guard – Best for Travel Flexibility for Pennsylvania

AIG Travel Guard Insurance PA Pros

Five plans to choose from

Option to purchase specialty plans

Easy to compare plans

Last-minute and annual plans available

Cancel-for-any-reason coverage

AIG Travel Guard Insurance PA Cons

Higher premiums than other insurers on the list

Some plans require a phone call to add optional coverage

AIG Travel Guard provides some of the best travel insurance coverage for those who need flexible options. The company offers last-minute travel plans and annual policies, along with three single-trip coverage options.

AIG Travel Guard Allentown Coverage Options 4/5

Travel Guard gives travelers five choices for coverage, many with the option to add cancel-for-any-reason coverage. In contrast, almost every other provider on the list only offers this coverage at the highest plan level. One of the great things about this company’s CFAR coverage is that customers can choose a reimbursement level of 50% or 75%. Travel Guard Plus is an additional plan that offers adventure sports coverage, but you can’t purchase the plan online. Premiums are steeper than most.

AIG Travel Guard Insurance Philadelphia Customer Interface 4/5

The website is easy to navigate and provides customers with coverage summaries and a comparison table. However, customers interested in any of the “offline” travel insurance packages must call to find out more information and purchase coverage, creating a hurdle for customers who want to know if these plans provide the best travel insurance coverage for them.

AIG Travel Guard Insurance Pittsburgh Customer Support 4/5

Travel Guard customers have access to 24/7 support for help with unexpected travel events, medical emergencies and concierge services (available for some plans). You can file a claim online, but the company does not have a mobile app.

AIG Travel Guard Insurance Pennsylvania Customer Satisfaction 3.5/5

The customer reviews on Travel Guards website give the company a 4.6-star rating, with 6,415 reviews. The poor ratings seem to be related to customer service, which is what cost this company points for customer satisfaction.

8. HTH Travel Insurance – Best for Global Travel

HTH Travel Insurance Pros

Trip, medical and ex-pat health plan options

Medical coverage options for those with and without primary health insurance

Cancel for any reason offered at preferred level

HTH Travel Insurance Cons

Clunky website

Hard to find out what customer support is offered

HTH offers medical and trip protection coverage for U.S. travelers. They also provide medical coverage for ex-pats living abroad, a service that boosts its rankings on our best travel insurance companies list.

HTH Travel Coverage Options 4.5/5

HTH has excellent coverage options for global travel. The company offers two types of medical coverage for travelers and two types for ex-pats. HGH also has three plan levels for trip protection. Cancel-for-any reason coverage is available with the preferred plan and offers 75% reimbursement.

HTH Travel Insurance Customer Interface 2.5/5

The website is clunky, making it less user-friendly than other sites on this list. You can generally find the information you need, but the layout and design aren’t appealing or intuitive.

HTH Customer Support for Travelers 4/5

HTH customers get access to healthcare professionals, including behavioral health practitioners, in 190 countries. The company pays for medical services directly, so there is no need to worry about reimbursements. The company would benefit from developing a mobile app.

HTH Travel Insurance Customer Satisfaction 2/5

This company gets a low rating for customer satisfaction because it does not provide any information on customer reviews. Reseller Reviews shows 309 reviews for HTH, with an average of 4.32 over the company’s lifetime but 3.89 over the past six months.

How We Made Our Selections

When we researched the best travel insurance companies for 2022, we examined each contender based on the criteria that are most important when looking for trip protection:

Coverage options: We included companies on our list that provided customers with multiple plan options for travelers with different needs. We looked for providers that understand travelers’ unique needs and offer upgrades and add-ons that benefit a wider range of circumstances.

Customer interface: It is often challenging to find what you’re looking for in an insurance plan. We evaluated companies based on how easy their websites are to use and how easy it is to access information.

Customer support: Emergencies don’t always happen during business hours, especially when traveling to different time zones. Customer support was high on our criteria for the best travel insurance. Providing customers with 24/7 emergency support is critical for travelers. Companies that offered extras such as translation services got a boost in points.

Customer satisfaction: It doesn’t do any good for a company to offer benefits and services if it doesn’t deliver on its promise. We evaluated customer reviews for overall customer satisfaction.

Travel Insurance Buying Guide For Pennsylvania

This brief guide answers the most common questions people ask about travel insurance when considering purchasing coverage.

Do I Need Travel Insurance In PA?

While travel insurance isn’t mandatory, it’s usually a good idea to purchase it for the trip protection it provides. Travel involves numerous uncertainties, especially if you take an overseas journey.

Insurance protects you from the financial losses you may incur from canceled or interrupted trip plans, a medical emergency or lost luggage. It’s a relatively inexpensive investment for the value and peace of mind you get.

What Kind of Protection Does Pennsylvania Travel Insurance Offer?

Coverage options can vary between and within companies. At the most basic level, the best travel insurance policies offer health care coverage for medical emergencies; reimbursement for trip delays, interruptions and cancelations; and lost personal effects.

Though these coverages are generally standard, there are differences in limits, exclusions and qualifying events. Many insurers also offer popular add-on features such as cancel-for-any-reason protection and adventure sports coverage.

How Much Does PA Travel Insurance Cost?

The cost of a policy depends on the plan you choose. Many companies provide different plan levels that let you select the type of coverages that best meet your travel needs.

Regardless of what plan level or coverage options you select, insurance companies generally determine your premium based on the total cost of your trip. Your age factors into the equation, too. It’ll also cost you more to cover high-risk activities.

Will PA Travel Insurance Cover My Trip if I Cancel?

The best travel insurance companies offer cancel-for-any-reason coverage. This coverage is not included in standard plans, but it is provided as an add-on or as part of premium-level plans. With this type of coverage, you get reimbursed for a percentage of your trip’s non-refundable costs, no matter what your reason is for canceling.

Without this extra coverage, insurance companies cover trip cancelations only if they meet specific criteria (such as a medical emergency that makes it impossible for you to travel). Often, they also only reimburse you for a percentage of the cost.

Does Pennsylvania Travel Insurance Pay When You File a Claim?

As with any type of insurance, your claim must meet the provisions established in your policy. Even the best travel insurance policy will only cover you for the portions of your trip that are non-refundable.

If, for example, you buy a refundable plane ticket and have to cancel your trip, the insurance company does not reimburse you for your ticket. However, if you have a non-refundable ticket and your trip cancellation meets the requirements of your policy, then you get reimbursed for the cost of your ticket.

How Do I Choose the Best Travel Insurance Pennsylvania Policy for My Trip?

When deciding on the right policy for you, it’s essential to look at your specific needs. There’s no sense in purchasing a policy that provides benefits you’ll never need. Likewise, you want to make sure you get a plan that covers the risks you face when you travel.

Once you know what you want in a policy, search for companies that offer the right coverage options for you, with easy-to-access information and quotes. You also want to know that you can get the support you need when you need it. Lastly, it’s a good idea to make sure past customers have been happy with the insurers’ services.

Best Travel Insurance PA Company Comparison

TravelInsurance.com

Ability to compare between companies

Emergency Medical Coverage: Varies

24/7 Customer Support: Most companies offer with basic plans

Cancellation for Any Reason: Available through multiple companies

Generali Global Assistance

Assistance for travel companions and pets

Emergency Medical Coverage: $50,000 – $250,000 per traveler

24/7 Customer Support: Yes

Cancellation for Any Reason: Available with the premium plan

Seven Corners

Has options for budget travelers

Emergency Medical Coverage: $10,000 – $1,000,000 per person

24/7 Customer Support: Yes

Cancellation for Any Reason: Option for Round Trip Elite Plan

Travelex

Under 17 dependents covered at no added cost

Emergency Medical Coverage: $15,000 – $50,000 per person, upgrade options

24/7 Customer Support: Yes

Cancellation for Any Reason: Available as an upgrade

Arch RoamRight

Offers an annual plan for multi-trip coverage

Emergency Medical Coverage: $25,000 – $500,000 per traveler

24/7 Customer Support: Yes

Cancellation for Any Reason: No, but cancel for work reasons option available

World Nomads

Coverage for 150+ high-risk activities

Emergency Medical Coverage: Up to $100,000 per traveler

24/7 Customer Support: Yes

Cancellation for Any Reason: No

AIG Travel Guard

Option for last-minute travel

Emergency Medical Coverage: $15,000 – $100,000

24/7 Customer Support: Most companies offer with basic plans

Cancellation for Any Reason: Available through multiple companies

HTH Travel Insurance

Offers discounts for groups of 5+

Emergency Medical Coverage: Up to $1,000,000

24/7 Customer Support: Yes

Cancellation for Any Reason: Option for TripProtector Preferred

The Best Travel Insurance Companies In Pennsylvania Offer Something for Everyone

Our list of the best travel insurance PA companies for this year provides stellar coverage for every type of traveler. The right company for you depends on what you need from your provider. Whether you need annual coverage for multi-trip protection or a policy that covers you for your wildest adventures, one of these companies has what you’re looking for.