Neon, ballet and more

From neon to ballet to theater, here are some events that will get your fall entertainment schedule off to a great start.

Inis Nua Theatre Company

Inis Nua Theatre Company presents its much-anticipated 18th season with a return to in-person productions, featuring three mainstage plays and a poignant reading series about Healing and Hope. Inis Nua Theatre Company has the unique mission to present contemporary plays from Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales for a Philadelphia audience. Inis Nua mines the shared cultural histories of these countries for an American audience, introducing fresh new voices from abroad who tackle social, political, and interpersonal issues that we see reflected in our own country. For info on three upcoming plays, visit inisnuatheatre.org.

Ariadne Slept Here

Ariadne Slept Here refers to the complex myth of Ariadne, known both for her threads and puzzles as well as for her resilience and that powerful sleep, most often depicted in the art world and the classics. Rachel Blythe Udell creates embroidery collages from heirloom clothing, yarn, reclaimed fabrics, and other materials. Bonnie MacAllister renders in figurative embroidery, handspun threads, globally sourced farm wools and fibers, and recycled textiles. The Plastic Club. Oct. 3 at 2pm. plasticclub.org

Philadelphia: City of Breweries

The Neon Museum of Philadelphia invites you to soak up Philly beer history with its new exhibit, Philadelphia: City of Breweries, which draws from Larry Handy’s incredible breweriana collection, as well as videos and more from local beer historians, brewers, and bar owners. After drinking it all in, hop over to Sor Ynez, NextFab’s Mexican restaurant, where you can cash in museum tickets for discounted drafts. The exhibit runs through Oct. 10. neonmuseumofphiladelphia.com

Irish Heritage Theatre

The Irish Heritage Theatre is back with its first offering of the season, Dermot Bolger’s moving and nuanced solo play, “The Holy Ground.” The play was recorded live and is meant to be a performance on screen, which the audience can stream from the safety of their own homes. It will be streamed through Broadway on Demand (irishheritagetheatre.org) from Sept. 22-26.

Fall for the Arts Festival

Each year, Chestnut Hill welcomes autumn with The Chestnut Hill Fall for the Arts Festival. Visitors can enjoy a day of art, music, culinary delights and boutique shopping as Germantown Avenue, between Willow Grove and Rex Avenue, is transformed into an outdoor arts and crafts marketplace with over 100 vendors. A fabulous array of artistic choices will be on display including oils, watercolors, etchings, photography, sculpture, pottery, wood crafts, jewelry and accessories. Admission to the festival is free. Sept. 26. Rain date is Oct. 3. chestnuthillpa.com

Image | Alexander Iziliaev

‘Sunset o639 Hours’

Tickets for BalletX’s “Sunset, o639 Hours” are now on sale. Choreographed by Matthew Neenan, the critically-acclaimed full-length ballet interprets the dramatic true story of aviation pioneer Capt. Edwin Musick and his fateful 1938 airmail flight across the Pacific. Six performances are scheduled as part of BalletX’s Fall Series Sept. 9-12 at The Suzanne Roberts Theatre. balletx.org

___________________

Lots more to do while the weather is great

From checking out an art show to catching a dance performance, don’t sleep on these activities coming up soon.

Jennifer Blaine

Jennifer Blaine, Philadelphia’s acclaimed solo performer, comedienne and playwright, will present two new FringeArts shows at Mister John’s Music. Blaine will return to her legacy as a solo performer with “Package Deal” (Sept. 17 and 18), and will host a cabaret “Invitation to Play” (Sept. 11) that features an array of singers performing songs from her new musical “Mannequin.” Blaine has performed with the likes of Chris Rock and George Carlin, and has brought her smart, irreverent humor to premier venues and festivals nationwide. jenniferblaine.com

KYL/D performance at The Rail Park

Continuing its collaboration with The Friends of the Rail Park, Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers presents a new site specific work at the Rail Park on Sept. 24 from 6:15-7pm. The performance is part of the company’s ongoing investigation of chi – connecting to oneself, one’s community and the larger world through dance. KYL/D’s 10 member ensemble of dance artists, described by audiences as “a balm for the soul” will interweave diverse experiences of dance, music, and guided movements for audiences to experience, witness and join in on. For more information visit, therailpark.org

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

Some 143 artists from around the country return to Rittenhouse Square Sept. 17-19 for one of the nation’s best juried fine art shows. The Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show announced its triumphant return to the park in Center City, after a year of presenting fine art shows online for art patrons. Visit rittenhousesquareart.com for all of the details.

Clay Fest Preview

Join Jennifer Zwilling, curator of artistic programming at The Clay Studio, along with artists George Rodriguez and Cesar Viveros for a preview of The Clay Studio’s annual public event, Clay Fest, set to take place Sept. 18. This year, Clay Fest will take place in front of The Clay Studio’s nearly completed new building at 1425 N. American St. Join the Zoom call to ask questions and listen to the discussion. Sept. 16 at noon. theclaystudio.org

Uhuru Book Fair & Flea Market

Join the fun on Sept. 18 in Clark Park for the 7th Annual One Africa! One Nation! Uhuru Book Fair & Flea Market. This free, all-day program will feature live music poetry, spoken word, local authors, a Children’s Circle with special activities for families, music, food, and over 100 marketplace vendors. The Uhuru Book Fair & Flea Market is an education and economic development project of the African People’s Education and Defense Fund. uhurufleamarket.blogspot.com

_______________________

Sweet, sweet music

Concert stages around the area are heating up once again. Here are a few shows you’ll want to catch.

Image | Travis Shin

Lamb of God

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the must-see Lamb of God co-headline tour with Megadeath, The Metal Tour Of The Year, will arrive at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden. Joining them will be special guests Trivium and Hatebreed. Tickets and VIP packages for this most epic metal extravaganza are on-sale now from LiveNation.com. Lamb of God propelled heavy metal into the new millennium two decades ago with the prophetically titled “New American Gospel.” They followed with 2003’s “As the Palaces Burn,” which made the Rolling Stone list of the Top 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time.

Image | Courtesy of PhilaMOCA

Indigo De Souza

Indigo De Souza has released her album “Any Shape You Take” and has shared three new singles “Kill Me,” “Hold U” and “Real Pain.” She will be stopping in Philadelphia at PhilaMOCA on Sept. 22 for her fall tour. Philamoca.org

Amigo The Devil

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Amigo The Devil (aka Danny Kiranos) will be performing at Underground Arts on Sept. 25 in a long-awaited celebration of his new album “Born Against.” A master of the macabre, Amigo the Devil expands his repertoire with romantic, philosophic and emotional narratives without sacrificing the genre-bending style that garnered him critical praise and a passionate, rapidly-growing cult following. Tickets: seetickets.us

Isaiah Rashad

Isaiah Rashad is coming to Philadelphia on Sept. 9 where he’ll be playing at the Fillmore for his national Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation tour in support of his critically acclaimed album “The House Is Burning” on Top Dawg Entertainment. “The House Is Burning” marks Rashad’s triumphant return to the spotlight after five years boasting a cast of all-star appearances from SZA, Jay Rock, 6LACK, Smino, Kenny Beats, and more. thefillmorephilly.com

Islands

Islands will play Underground Arts on Sept. 22 in support of their recent album, “Islomania,” which came out back in June on Royal Mountain Records. Their first record in five years following their retirement in 2016, it was met with a barrage of love from places like Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Under The Radar, The Line Of Best Fit, BrooklynVegan, Consequence, Uproxx and more. seetickets.us

Firefly Festival

Firefly Festival has released the set times for this year’s four-day event. The beloved East Coast music festival, in conjunction with AEG Presents, kicks off with headliner Billie Eilish on Sept. 23, followed by The Killers on Sept. 24, Tame Impala on Sept. 25, and Lizzo closing out the weekend on Sept. 26. Tickets and details: fireflyfestival.com

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves has announced special North American headlining tour dates in support of her new record and film “star-crossed.” The limited, 15-city tour titled “star-crossed: unveiled” is promoted by AEG Presents and is set to make a stop at Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 26. King Princess and MUNA are confirmed as support artists for the scheduled tour dates. Tickets to the Philadelphia show go on sale Sept. 9 at 10am through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.

Image | Frank Ockenfels

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers will be at Skyline Stage at the Mann on Sept. 22. After her breakout year, the tour is her first set of shows since November 2019. manncenter.org

Wild Rivers

Indie trio Wild Rivers will bring their live show to The Foundry on Oct. 4 with special guest Jillian Jacqueline. Fresh off the release of the catchy and crisp single “Weatherman” from their upcoming full-length album, Wild Rivers is taking their exquisite harmonies, breezy rhythms and sing-along melodies on the road for a full U.S. tour. Tickets: concerts.livenation.com

Nitro Nitra and Ghetto Songbird

Two female powerhouse rock singers on one stage! Wilmington’s Nitro Nitra and Philly’s Ghetto Songbird take the stage at City Winery on Oct. 1 for a dual headliner event. Catch these rising stars while you still can. Each will be playing a one-hour set with their full bands. citywinery.com

Riddy Arman

Montana-based singer-songwriter Riddy Arman is set to release her self-titled debut album – due out Sept. 10 via La Honda Records and Thirty Tigers – and will soon embark on an east coast tour with labelmate Colter Wall, followed by a newly announced headlining tour later this fall. Catch Arman and Wall at Union Transfer on Sept. 12. utphilly.com

Dar WilliamsWhen Dar Williams starts discussing her latest album, “I’ll Meet You Here,” she’s not yet sure she can identify its through line; a thread that might connect its 10 songs together. But as she delves into the collection, releasing Oct. 1 on BMG’s recently launched Renew label, she mentions her attempt to turn her yard into a meadow. Unfortunately, the wildflower seeds she scattered on the grass around her home, in New York’s Hudson Valley, didn’t take. Now she just has an unruly lawn. Catch her on stage Oct. 9 at Sellersville Theater 1894. st94.com