National Tequila Day is this coming Saturday, and we’ve rounded up some of the best places to celebrate in the city.

Distrito

Celebrate National Tequila Day with Distrito’s signature margarita, El Jefe, made with Jose Garces Double Barrell Patron Reposado, Cointreau, and fresh lime juice. Available as dine in or takeout. distritophilly.com

The Love

You know what they say, when life gives you lemons, ask for limes and make a margarita! Head over to The Love and try the famous “Broken Arrow” cocktail infused with Reposado tequila, lime, prickly pear puree, agave, and salt for the perfect mix of sweet and sour and a perfect recipe to celebrate National Tequila Day. theloverestaurant.com

Charlie Was a Sinner

It’s National Tequila Day! Serving small plates and strong drinks, Charlie Was a Sinner is the perfect place to celebrate this holiday. Leave your worries at home and enjoy their renowned East Atlanta Love Letter infused with white rum, peach liqueur, basil and lemon. charliewasasinner.com

El Vez

There’s nothing like a cold drink on a hot day, and the frozen blood orange margarita from El Vez is arguably the best margarita in the city! Infused with silver tequila, orange nectar, and fresh blood orange puree, it’s a must-order. elvezrestaurant.com

Añejo Philly

Añejo Philly turns one on National Tequila Day! Come out for a double celebration from 5pm to 7pm at one of Philadelphia’s newest and most celebrated Mexican restaurants in Northern Liberties’ restaurant row. In honor of the Anniversary and National Tequila Day, Añejo will set up their outdoor bar with a tequila and cocktail tasting station. Additionally, Añejo serves up discounts on featured tequilas, including Milagro, Corralejo, Los Arango and Tequila Ocho. There will be complimentary swag given away during the event. anejophilly.com

Image | Courtesy of Buena Onda

Buena Onda

Buena Onda serves up half-price margaritas, available in the Baja, Frozen, Classic or Frozen Seasonal style. In addition, their classic pitchers will be $25 and flavored pitchers will be $27. Food features include Tequila Lime Glazed tacos available in Fresh Fish, Jumbo Pacific Shrimp and Grilled Tofu. buenaondatacos.com

Germantown Garden

Germantown Garden’s house margaritas will be $12 from open to close on National Tequila Day, and $30 for pitchers of margaritas (that serve four). germantowngarden.com

Rosy’s Taco Bar

Rosy’s Taco Bar will be featuring tequila flights and a special tequila-infused menu for National Tequila Day. For flights, each will contain a 1oz pour of Blanco, Repo & Anejo and a 2oz shot of their house made verdita (a refreshing shot that you take before drinking tequila, featuring cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, mint & pineapple). The flight options are Espolon for $12, Cazadores for $15, El Tesoro for $20, Patron for $21, and Mezcal for $22. In addition, Rosy’s Barrel Select Patron Margarita will be available for $11 in a glass or a pitcher for $55. rosystacobar.com

SET NoLibs

SET NoLibs, located in the heart of Northern Liberties, will feature Patron specials all day from open to close, including their pineapple patron anejo cocktail for $12 and Patron Blanco for $10. For food options, customers can mix and match any three tacos for $15. Taco options include the Bulgogi Cheesesteak, Tempura Fish, Tempura Shrimp, Bahn Mi Chicken, NYC Chopped Cheese, and Lettuce Wrap Taco. set-hospitality.com/location/set-nolibs

Vesper Dayclub

Outdoor and covered seating available. Vesper Dayclub, located in Northern Liberties next to Germantown Garden, will feature their house margaritas at the bar throughout the day for $12. vesperdayclub.com

El Camino Real

El Camino Real will serve up a special National Tequila Day Weekend Happy Hour with half priced margarita pitchers between 4pm to 6pm. Additionally, they will celebrate with $12 Cazadores Tequila Flights, as well as Tropical Margaritas served in fresh pineapples for $15. elcaminophilly.com

Image | Courtesy of Juno

Juno

One of Philadelphia’s most stunning open-air authentic Mexican restaurants, Juno will be pouring $10 flavored margaritas – and the option to add Watermelon Red Bull on top for only $2. Flavors include blood orange, strawberry, spicy, basil, strawberry/cilantro and mango. Pair with Tacos Mexicanos features, including Asada, Al Pastor, Carnitas, Chorizo Con Papas, Camarones, Suadero, Pescados, Pollo Tinga and Verdura. junophilly.com

Pets, music and more

From live music to celebrating pets and more, here are a few event you’ll want to check out.

Petapalooza

Chestnut Hill Business District and Weavers Way Co-op join forces to celebrate our four-legged friends with activities for animals and their favorite humans along Germantown Avenue. Treat your furry pals to the refreshing doggie pools, try pet treat samples, and sit and stay for a pet caricaturist. Children can enjoy activities like face painting and more. Dog owners will have the chance to visit dog training exhibitions, onsite veterinarians, and pet service providers. For those guests without a furry friend, more than a dozen pet rescue and adoption agencies will be on location with animals looking for their forever homes. Participating Chestnut Hill restaurants and bars will offer “Yappy Hour” specials. Aug. 8 at 1am. chestnuthillpa.com

Durand Jones & The Indications

Pushing beyond the boundaries of the funk and soul on their previous releases, “Private Space,” due out July 30, is Durand Jones & The Indications’ third album and unlocks the door to a wider range of sounds and launches boldly into a world of synthy modern soul and disco beats dotted with strings. It’s an organic, timeless record that’s as fresh as clean kicks and familiar as your favorite well-worn LP. Find out for yourself when you see them Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Union Transfer. utphilly.com

Altered States: A Performance Conversation

On Aug. 5 at 8pm at the Fidget Space in Kensington choreographers/performers Megan Bridge (Fidget) and Zornitsa Stoyanova (Bodymeld) will present the U.S. premiere of their new duet: Altered States: A Performance Conversation. In this performance conversation, Bridge and Stoyanova will propose that “performance presence” is, in fact, an altered state of consciousness. They will discuss, demonstrate, and explore their own techniques, compositional tools, and physical practices for creating altered states. thefidget.org

Princeton Photo Workshop: Queen Village & Fabric Row

Photo Artist Jenny Lynn takes you off the beaten path to explore one of Philadelphia’s most distinctive but less traveled neighborhoods, including its colorful murals, unusual buildings, gardens, alleys and people. Discuss camera settings for the conditions you find and learn how to use color, shape, texture and composition to create images with a fine art sensibility. July 24 at 1pm. princetonphotoworkshop.com

An Evening of Classics with The Philadelphia Orchestra

The Mann’s summer residency with The Philadelphia Orchestra continues on July 23 with Pictures from an Exhibition: An Evening of Classics. This performance transforms the Mann into a sonic art gallery for Modest Musorgsky’s most famous work, Pictures from an Exhibition, as well as works by Camille Saint-Saëns (with Principal Second Violin Kimberly Fisher as soloist) and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Picnics on the Mann’s Great Lawn are welcome for this performance as part of the Mann’s Summer Picnic Series. 8pm. Philorch.org

Eat, drink and be merry

Here’s the latest on the best places to eat, drink and have a great time.

Image | Courtesy of Jet Wine Bar

Jet Wine Bar

At long last, Jet Wine Bar, Philadelphia’s “global vineyard,” has announced the return of its iconic Happy Hour happening Monday through Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 pm. Guests can imbibe on satisfying libations outdoors at the iconic Jet Wine Garden during happy hour. Happy hour lovers and imbibers can look forward to refreshing fan favorites such as White Sangria ($6), Rosé Aperol Spritz ($7), a selection of Rotating Craft Beer ($4), Sauvignon Blanc Blend ($6), and Garnacha ($6), alongside light fare such as, Soft Pretzel Sticks ($5), Italian Hoagie Sliders ($6), and Margherita Flatbread ($7). jetwinebar.com | 1525 South St,

Library Bar

Library Bar at The Rittenhouse Hotel just launched its summer cocktail menu. In addition to a menu of signature classics, seasonal sips include the Blue Moon, prepared with silver tequila, blueberry, basil, lime and agave; Riffin’ The Scotch, a blend of bourbon, Averna, Cynar, orange and Laphroaig; Willow Weep for Me, made with white rum, St. Germain, raspberry, lime and lemon; I Wished on the Moon, prepared with vodka, coffee and condensed milk; the Long Gone Blues, a blend of bourbon, peach, mint, strawberry and lemon and the frozen Ain’t Nobody’s Business, made with white rum, mango and Thai chili. rittenhousehotel.com

The Twisted Tail

The popular Southern-inspired restaurant, bar and live music venue on Headhouse Square known for its extensive array of brown spirits is hosting an exclusive Owner’s Collection Tasting of several hard-to-find and award-winning bourbons, ideal for the bourbon aficionado on Friday, July 23 from 6:30 pm – 9 pm, and its first-ever Blind Tasting whiskey event, perfect for the whiskey novice on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 2 pm. George Reilly, Master Craftsman and owner of The Twisted Tail, will lead guests in a guided bourbon tasting and teaching featuring exclusive bottles. 509 S. Second St. | 215-558-2471 thetwistedtail.com

Image | Eddy Marenco

Uptown Beer Garden

Center City’s largest and most celebrated beer garden is back! Craft Concepts Group and Teddy Sourias announce the return of Uptown Beer Garden at a new permanent and year-round home at 1500 JFK Boulevard. Chef Craig Meyers and his culinary team will fire up the menu using the concerted giant food truck that is now installed in Uptown’s central garden. Uptown is now open Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 10pm, Friday, 4pm to 2am, Saturday, 2pm to 2am, and Sunday, 2pm to 10pm. For more about Uptown, follow @uptownbeergarden on social media or call 215-397-3308.

Philadelphia Taco Festival

The 4th Annual Philadelphia Taco Festival is taking place at Xfinity Live! Enjoy 20-plus taco and food vendors (over 75 styles of tacos); live bands on multiple stages; tequila sampling area; hot chili pepper and taco eating contests; and more. $9.99-$59.99. The fun kicks off Saturday, July 31 at 2pm and runs through the following day.

