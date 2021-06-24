Music, civic unity and Indigenous arts

Like the weather, things are heating up around the city. Here are a few events you’ll want to put on your calendar.

POPS on Independence at the Mann

The Philly POPS continues its 42-year Independence tradition with POPS on Independence at The Mann. The POPS will perform an original program created and conducted by Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell, featuring Grammy and Tony nominee and “Hamilton” star Joshua Henry. The program will feature patriotic standards, pop favorites and more. A Philadelphia tradition, this performance is part of The Philly POPS Salute Series, honoring our nation’s traditions, values and commitment to service. July 3 at 7pm. manncenter.org and phillypops.org

Civic Unity: What You Can Do

Join Carpenters’ Hall for a provocative virtual panel discussion (followed by a Q&A) moderated by Morgan Robinson, the president of Young Involved Philadelphia. With partisanship as extreme as it’s ever been, the idea of civic unity often feels like an unachievable goal. But there is still a lot that can be done, especially by young people, to foster the civic unity that will help us address our nation’s current challenges. June 29 at 6pm. carpentershall.org

We Are the Seeds Philly

Join We Are the Seeds for a day-long celebration of Indigenous arts and cultures, including a fine art show and sale, music, dance, storytelling, a cornhusk doll making workshop by Dawn Spears (Narragansett/Choctaw), live paint by Priscilla Bell (Taino), a photo exhibition featuring Benjamin West (Otoe-Missouria), and film screenings curated by American Indian Film Institute. Artist booths include internationally known jewelry designer Tchin (tchindesigns.com), children’s book author Colleen Farwell (iwillcarryyouchildrensbook.com), and fashion designer Dawn Spears (facebook.com/kitompanisha). June 26, 10am – 5pm. Cherry Street Pier. wearetheseeds.org

Live music at Dock Street

It’s summertime, and nothing sounds better than ending the weekend with live music at Artsi’s Artist Exposed at Dock Street Brewery South. On Sunday, June 27 from 6-8pm, you’re invited to their next intimate concert, with your favorite brews and pizza, featuring singer/songwriter Dante Lorenzo. dockstreetbeer.com

See Lindsey Stirling

Platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling, known all over the world for her unique, futuristic violin-driven electronic music and exquisite live show, is bringing her 2021 Artemis U.S. Tour to Philadelphia on Aug. 3 at The Met. The 36-date cross-country outing, featuring special guest electro-pop artist Kiesza, supports Stirling’s latest chart-topping studio album “Artemis” as well as her current single “Lose You Now.” lindseystirling.com/tour

______________________

Burlesque, working out, movies and more

From getting back in shape, to seeing a movie under the Stars & Stripes, we’ve rounded up these events that you won’t want to miss.

The Get Back Workout

It’s been a long quarantine! Join Philly Boss Babe Collective and Paris Fit Studios for “The Get Back Workout.” The event will include an upbeat and outdoor HIIT workout, followed by relaxing yoga flow led by Paris Fit Studios. After the workout, there will be refreshments, music and swag bags. Saturday, July 10, 11am – 1pm. In the park directly behind Paris Fit Studios, with refreshments in the studio. 221 Vine Street. getparisfit.com

Chefs at the Art Museum

A new Chef-in-Residence program, local partnerships and community-driven art displays will enhance the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art’s food and beverage offerings. The schedule for the Chef in Residence program is as follows: July: James Beard Award Nominee Tova du Plessis, Essen Bakery; August: Nana Wilmot, Georgina’s Foods; September: Melissa Fernando, Sri’s Company; October 2021, Nok Suntaranon, Kalaya; November: Mike Jenkins and Melody Lauletta, Keep. philamuseum.org

All But True reading series

The All But True author reading series at A Novel Idea returns with a virtual event featuring two thought-provoking novels set in American small towns. A long-time teacher at Bread Loaf and the University of Vermont, David Huddle is the author of more than 20 books. In his most recent novel, “Hazel,” the aged Ms. Hazel Hicks could be taken at first for a stereotype – what would in her day have been called a spinster. Yet she’s the most remarkable person in her small Vermont town. Winner of the AWP Award Series, Ginger Eager’s “The Nature of Remains” takes readers behind the scenes in a hardscrabble Georgia town. Class struggles, gender discrimination, domestic violence – all the typical problems are here, and yet the characters emerge with an individuality that makes readers root for them even when they’re clearly in the wrong. July 1 at 6:30pm. anovelideaphilly.com.

Movie night at Betsy Ross House

The second installment of First Friday Movie Night Under the Stars & Stripes is set for Friday, July 2. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Movie starts at dusk. The $7 admission includes after-hours tours of the house, so come early, bring drinks and snacks, and plan to spend the evening in the courtyard enjoying (because how could you not) a showing of “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians.” Historicphiladelphia.org

Glamorama – A Luxurious Burlesque Experience

Glamorama is a luxurious burlesque experience! For Frankie Bradley’s July 15 experience, enjoy live performances by Sophie Sucre. Sophie hales from Guyana and was raised in Memphis, Tennessee. 8pm. 1320 Chancellor Street. frankybradleys.com.

___________________________

Happy 4th!

Independence Day is quickly approaching and, with the easing of COVID restrictions, this year’s celebrations should look a lot different from last year’s. People are ready to get out and recognize the holiday once again.

And PW wants to tell the city about as many events, specials, etc. as we can.

If you have an Independence Day event, concert, special deal or anything else, tell us about it. Send an email to news@philadelphiaweekly.com by Monday. Then, in next week’s edition, we’ll publish a list letting everyone in the city know where they can celebrate the nation’s birthday.

Fireworks, concerts, movies, meal and drink deals, whatever you have, share the news with us and we’ll share it with everyone else.