Making music on stage

The Allman Family Revival

A happy and healing cosmic experience celebrating the life, spirit, and indelible legacy of Gregg Allman will perform at The Met Philadelphia on Dec. 9. The Allman Family Revival features The Allman Betts Band, Donavon Frankenreiter, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Lilly Hiatt, Lamar Williams Jr., Joanne Shaw Taylor and Eric Gales with special guests The River Kittens proving that the “Road Goes On Forever.” Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Joe Farnsworth’s All Star Trio

Joe Farnsworth’s All Star Trio, featuring bassist Buster Williams and pianist Cyrus Chestnut, will be performing at Chris’ Jazz Cafe Sept. 24 and 25. One of the most highly regarded jazz drummers on the scene today, Farnsworth is known for his blazing speed, precision, musical, and melodic playing. ChrisJazzCafe.com

Birdtalker

Acclaimed Nashville-based indie/folk group Birdtalker is hitting the road next month on a nationwide tour in support of their anticipated sophomore album out on Oct. 8 through AntiFragile Music. The self-titled release is the follow-up to their 2018 critically acclaimed debut “One.” They will be performing in Philly on Oct. 7 at Milkboy. Milkboyphilly.com

Mutlu

Mutlu will stage a coast-to-coast run of the U.S. in October and November, following several dates supporting Amos Lee. Mutlu is a first-generation American whose parents moved from Turkey to the United States in the 1970s. While earning a marketing degree from Drexel University, he spent innumerable hours practicing guitar, writing songs, and playing open mic nights. Now roughly 15 years into a career as a professional musician, he believes that his Turkish heritage informs his perspective as an artist. Oct. 23. World Café Live. worldcafelive.com

Bahamas

Award-winning artist Bahamas, aka Afie Jurvanen, will perform at Union Transfer on Oct. 8 in support of his critically acclaimed album “Sad Hunk.” Along with great press support, Bahamas appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Saturday Morning and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s #PlayAtHome series. utphilly.com

Low Cut Connie

Philly rock n’ roll band Low Cut Connie is playing their biggest hometown show to date at The Fillmore on Oct 14. This past March, the band celebrated the one-year anniversary of their acclaimed livestream show “Tough Cookies,” and in May released a new album to commemorate it called “Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts.” thefillmorephilly.com

Comedy, food, film and more

Carving Change

Join Bethesda Project’s Young Professionals Advisory Board for an evening of festive crafts and tasty drafts to benefit Bethesda Project. Carving Change is a fun-filled socially distant happy hour (complete with jack o’ lantern carving) at Love City Brewing’s beer garden. Each Carving Change guest receives one drink ticket, a Bethesda Project tote bag, and a mess-free, fully gutted pumpkin. To-go bags are available too. Oct. 21 at 6pm. bethesdaproject.ticketleap

English for Criminals

English for Criminals is a hilarious learning experience with a mix of stand-up, interviews, and interactive games. Hosted by Brandon Vincent Jackson, a comedian and language teacher, the show is a raucous event that explores the language of crime and punishment through comedy. Nov. 21 at 7:30pm. Punch Line Philly. punchlinephilly.com

Crossover: A New Pop Musical

Producers Chelsea Cylinder and Danielle Moore have announced the premiere of their filmed stage musical, “Crossover: A New Pop Musical,” which will be screened at a live, interactive outdoor rooftop movie night, and will also be streamed digitally as part of the 2021 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Meet “Crossover,” the newest singing competition to hit the airwaves with a streaming-era twist: the competing artists must prove that they’re adept at both writing and performing across different genres to claim the title of “Crossover” champion. Oct. 1-3. fringearts.com

Film in the Forest: A Bug’s Life

Join Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education for a movie under the stars at its first-ever Film in the Forest event. Visit insect-themed craft and activity tables before the movie starts and then settle in for this animated favorite. Space is limited; registration required. Sept. 24 at 7pm. Rain date will be Sept. 25. schuylkillcenter.org

Fun in the parks

This fall, Fairmount Park Conservancy will bring a variety of recreational, environmental, and cultural programs to Fairmount Park, FDR Park, and neighborhood parks across the city. This fall marks the launch of the first-ever Park 101, a series of in-person events led by guides and experts who will break down the barriers on a variety of activities, including kayaking and skateboarding. Park 101 participants will have the opportunity to learn the basics of kayaking on The Lakes at FDR Park and how to skateboard at the FDR Skatepark. Visit myphillypark.org for a long, long list of activities coming soon to a park near you.

Jet Wine Bar

Philadelphia’s “global vineyard” located on South Street is hosting an array of rotating pop-up events this month that will attract foodies and wine enthusiasts alike. Join the team of experts at Jet Wine Bar as they collaborate with special guests to host a tapas pop-up presented by Chef Bruno LeMieux-Ruibal of Pincho Bento on Sept. 24, and a specialty Rioja Wine Tasting on Sept. 28. jetwinebar.com

Laugh out loud, collect some comics and get ready for fall

Revolutionary War paintings

Without the benefit of photography, the Revolutionary War can be difficult to envision. But what did the war actually look like? The Museum of the American Revolution’s upcoming special exhibition Liberty: Don Troiani’s Paintings of the Revolutionary War will bring together – for the first time in public – more than 45 original paintings by the nationally renowned historical artist. Based on painstaking research, the paintings capture the drama and reality of life on the march, in camp, and in battle. The exhibition will run from Oct. 16 until next September. amrevmuseum.org

Sopranos Trivia Night

Punch Line Philly, the comedy club, restaurant, and bar, located a few steps from the acclaimed Fillmore Philadelphia, will host Sopranos Trivia Night to benefit the PSPCA on Sept. 28 at 7p.m. Tickets are available at punchlinephilly.com.

If Walls Could Dance

Philadelphia Dance Projects kicks off its 25th anniversary year with If Walls Could Dance, a two-night only, public video art installation Oct. 22-23 at 8pm (rain date Oct. 24). This free outdoor event features award-winning Cine-Dancemaker Carmella Vassor-Johnson and Experimental Media Artist Gralin Hughes, Jr. animating the walls of PhillyCAM at 699 Ranstead St. philadanceprojects.org

Philly Comics Expo

Partners and Son will present a free outdoor event of comics and art. Over 60 artists, many local, will be tabling at the historic Headhouse Shambles at 2nd & Pine Street from 11 am to 4 pm on Oct. 2. Check partnersandson.com/pcx for a list of participants and more information.

Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is hosting Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday 2021, a double dose of fun in celebration of the fall season, with costumed fun, craft vendors, pumpkin pickups, sidewalk sales, live entertainment, and more, on Oct. 30 kicking off at 11am. Partake in festivities that include a free costume photo booth, grab-and-go pumpkins, live music, digital scavenger hunt, trick or treating at businesses, and more. Most activities will be held at the Singing Fountain (EPA and Tasker) which will be revamped with new seasonal décor for the season, and in the PPA Lot (1628 East Passyunk), with select activities to be held at Mifflin Triangle (EPA and Mifflin) and a digital scavenger hunt along the Avenue.