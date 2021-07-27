Live music is back!

The stages around the city are heating up again as musicians make their way back to performing before live audiences. Here are a few shows that you’ll want to catch.

Jason Mraz

Catch Jason Mraz at his Aug. 20 date at the Skyline Stage at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. “Look For The Good Live!” sees Mraz taking out a 13-piece reggae band (14 including Mraz!) to perform songs from his latest album, “Look For The Good,” as well as some new tunes and re-imagined classics. manncenter.org

Free Friday! A Tribute to Bob Marley

Summer is here and the Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble is bringing the heat with a tribute to the legendary Bob Marley at the Barnes Foundation. The Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble is an adventurous jazz group that has been playing around Philadelphia since 1979. Cocktails and Caribbean fare available for purchase, including jerk chicken sliders, melon salsa fish tacos, and a fruit and cheese plate. Limited seating available. Aug. 6 at 6pm. barnesfoundation.org

Chase Atlantic

Fearless Records’ Gen Z superstars Chase Atlantic are coming to Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia on Nov. 1, and this eagerly-awaited tour is one you won’t want to miss! Since forming, Chase Atlantic has received acclaim from Billboard, The Guardians, PopDust, OnesToWatch, mxdwn, PopCrush, Substream Magazine, Alternative Press, and Rock Sound – they have graced the cover of the latter two publications. The Australia-born and Los Angeles-based trio continue to boldly push forward. venue.tlaphilly.com

A.J. Croce

A.J. Croce has always traveled on his own musical road. For more than 20 years, the creative pop iconoclast has tapped a variety of Americana sounds in crafting his music. Many of Croce’s albums have appeared on Top 40, AAA, Americana, College, and Jazz charts, and when his breakout sophomore CD “That’s Me in the Bar” was reissued, it wound up charting in two separate decades. Aug. 6, New Hope Winery, 6123 Lower York Road, 8pm. Tickets: $45. newhopewinery.com

Kelly Lee Owens

Kelly Lee Owens’ masterful second album “Inner Song” finds the convention-blurring techno producer and singer/songwriter diving deep into her own psyche – excoriating the struggles she’s faced over the last several years and exploring personal pain while embracing the beauty of the natural world. It’s a leap in artistry from a musician who burst forth on the scene with a confident, rich sound, and is endlessly enticing when it comes to what Owens is capable of. See for yourself on Sept. 11 at Making Time. Tickets: jambase.com

Gov’t Mule

Gov’t Mule is headed back on the road this summer and fall. The band will join Willie Nelson’s 2021 Outlaw Music Festival Tour from Sept. 10 through Oct. 24 performing alongside Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, and more. Catch the band at The Mann Center on Sept. 11. The music starts at 5:15pm. manncenter.org

___________________

A taste of summer

It’s too hot to turn on the oven. Fortunately, local restaurants are cooking up some great summertime favorites. Here are a few that we definitely recommend.

A Mano

The acclaimed seasonal Italian BYOB from the Townsend Wentz Restaurant Group offers a variety of new satiating dishes ideal for the summer season, including Insalata Di Mare ($16) composed of chilled shellfish, fennel, and cured lemon, Panzanella ($14) crafted with fresh heirloom tomatoes, lemon yogurt, and marinated cucumbers, and last but certainly not least, Honey Grilled Peaches ($14) prepared with Stracciatella, prosciutto, and whole wheat sesame crackers. 2244 Fairmount Ave | (215) 236-1114 | amanophl.com

Fond

The acclaimed French-focused restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue boasts a delectable Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho prepared with a fresh and flavorful shrimp and cucumber salad. Chef Lee Styer’s exceptional menu of rich, seasonal dishes are available to be enjoyed during dinner service in the expansive indoor space, and al fresco on the sweeping patio at 11th and Tasker. 1537 S. 11th St. | 215.551.5000 | fondphilly.com

Forsythia

Old City’s contemporary French bar and restaurant helmed by Chef Christopher Kearse knocks it out of the park with the mouthwatering New Jersey Corn Soup ($12) crafted with fresh Crab Salad, Coconut, and Sunflower Granola. This summer-appropriate small plate is just one of many superb seasonal offerings available for dinner service. 233 Chestnut Street | 215.644.9395 | forsythiaphilly.com

Oloroso

Philadelphia’s premier Spanish restaurant is a go-to for traditional tapas-style dishes, with a carefully-curated menu to reflect each season. For summer, guests may relish in the crowd-pleasing Boquerones ($10) prepared with White Anchovy, fresh Salsa Verde, and Castelvetrano Olives. This delightful small plate is available for indoor and outdoor dining, and pairs exceptionally well with the extensive Spanish wine selection. 1121 Walnut Street | 267-324-3014 | olorosophl.com

Image | Courtesy of Sor Ynez

Sor Ynez

A Mexico City-inspired veg-focused restaurant, boasts an elevated take on the classic ceviche dish with the refreshing Shrimp Ceviche ($15) composed of flavorful poached shrimp, cucumber, red onion, lime juice, and Valentina hot sauce, served with tasty tostadas and salsa botana. Executive Chef Alexis Tellez’s exquisite dishes are available for indoor dining, or outdoor seating on the new, spacious patio. 1800 N. American Street | 215-309-2582 | sorynez.com

Royal Boucherie

Old City’s lively neighborhood bistro offers a slew of seasonal menu items ideal for cooling off in the sweltering heat – such as summer staple Prosciutto & Melon ($14) crafted with Arugula and Banyuls vinegar. Guests may also enjoy the savory Steak Tartare ($16) prepared with Parmesan and bottarga, as well as the icy Lobster Cocktail ($21) from the robust raw bar. Additionally, the Plateaus De La Mer ($48), consisting of fresh shellfish such as shrimp, lobster, oysters, and crudo, is an ideal dish for seafood lovers to indulge in. 52 S. 2nd Street | 267.606.6313 | royalboucherie.com

____________________

Art, food, burlesque and more

From burlesque to food, there’s something coming up soon that you’ll not want to miss.

Image | Courtesy of Art in the Age

Art in the Age

On Aug. 3, from 3 – 7 pm, Art in the Age will be hosting its very first Trivia Night. Any and all trivia junkies should grab some friends and start the week out with some mouthwatering cocktails and a buzzed brain full of information. Questions will range from sports to history to pop culture. Guests can register a team of up to four people and reserve a spot by emailing info@artintheage.com. For more information: artintheage.com

Queer Home CookOUT Tour

Foglifter has announced the Philadelphia leg of Queer Home CookOUT Tour. Foglifter road trips across the country to collaborate with local bookstores and the contributing writers of the “Home is Where You Queer Your Heart” anthology in their own hometowns for a reading. Head House Books will sell the anthology and participating author books at the event, as well. The Philadelphia event will be held at The Cherry Street Pier located at 121 N. Columbus Boulevard on Aug. 4 from 6:30-8:30pm. William Way Community Center, Big Blue Marble Bookstore and Bearded Ladies Cabaret Co are community partners. All tour events are free and open to the public.

The Work of Mellor, Meigs & Howe: FLIGHT AND SHADOW

First Friday is back at The Athenaeum of Philadelphia. They are starting off with a pop-up exhibition from the collection of architectural firm Mellor, Meigs & Howe. Also on view is the current exhibition “Inspired Sound.” Also take this opportunity to view the National Historic Landmark building and learn more about joining the 207-year-old institution. Beer & wine will be served. Aug. 6 at 5pm. Tickets: eventbrite.com

Square 1682

The modern American restaurant and award-winning bar located in Rittenhouse is coming in hot this summer with a bevy of sizzling new food and beverage offerings, including a meat-forward Chef’s Cut Series (with $1 bottles of wine!), the effervescent Bubbles, Buckets, and Biscuits weekend brunch addition, and the highly-anticipated return of happy hour. On Thursday evenings, now through Labor Day, carnivorous guests dive into Square 1682’s stellar meat-focused Chef’s Cut Series featuring a weekly show-stopping signature cut of high-quality meat such as Porterhouse, Tomahawk Ribeye or Bone-in Filet for example, courtesy of Executive Chef Mackenson Horebe. With each weekly choice of cut, comes the option of adding a bottle of red, white, or sparkling wine for just $1. Square1682.com

Franky Bradley’s

Mark Bee’s effervescent funk- and kitsch-filled nostalgic restaurant and bar in the heart of Center City’s Midtown Village is bringing back its long-running, ground-breaking burlesque variety show Honeygasm Sundays for one night only to celebrate the re-opening of the famed cabaret venue on Sunday, Aug. 1 with Honeygasm Reunion. The famed burlesque series is renowned for its extravagant finale numbers, and incredibly diverse casts of striptease artists, drag performers, aerialists, sideshow, and more. 1320 Chancellor St., (215) 735-0735. frankybradleys.com

KYL/D at Dilworth Park

KYL/D performs at Dilworth Park for The Arts on Center Stage Program on Wednesday, Aug. 11th at 6pm. Through the Arts on Center Stage program, the Center City District is celebrating the arts at Dilworth park each week this summer. Watch KYL/D perform in this free, public event. The program will be an hour long and feature diverse, signature repertoire along with interactive experiences. For more information visit centercityphila.org

_________________

Catch a movie under the stars and more

The days ahead include everything from a special movie night to a terrific drag show. Here are a few events to check out.

Movie Night Under the Stars & Stripes

The next installment of Movie Nights Under the Stars & Stripes at the Betsy Ross House is coming up on Friday, Aug. 6. Admission includes a tour of the Betsy Ross House and a movie in the courtyard. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food, drink, chairs, and blankets to enjoy a throwback movie in the heart of Old City. The August movie is “Alligator People.” Tickets are on sale now at historicphiladelphia.org

Community Block Party

On Saturday, Aug. 14, the Philadelphia Museum of Art will host a rousing all-day community block party that will extend from the museum galleries to the East Terrace and morph into a performance night headlined by major talents with Philly roots. Visitors during the day can enjoy a life-sized board game on the terrace with Philadelphia Chalk Festival, snap art selfies, and take in live DJ music. Indoors, the museum will offer art-making explorations for families, self-guided activities in the galleries, live demos by local artists, and one-of-a-kind shopping experiences during the day. And beginning at 6pm, a lively house party will kick off in the striking new Williams Forum and the reimagined Lenfest Hall, as well as the galleries and balconies of the museum. philamuseum.org

Fonthill Castle Beer Fest

Fonthill Castle is thrilled once again to host its annual Fonthill Castle Beer Fest fundraising event in-person on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 2pm – 5pm in Doylestown. The Beer Fest kicks off with a VIP reception at 1pm and doors opening for all guests at 2pm. This fun-filled afternoon welcomes beer enthusiasts over the age of 21 back to the spacious outdoor grounds of Fonthill Castle, providing plenty of room for attendees to mingle outside and enjoy the one-of-a-kind parklike setting while sampling a variety of local craft brews. mercermuseum.org

Artist Exposed: Janel

Artsi’s intimate concert series at Dock Street Brewery (South) is now moving to Saturday. On Saturday, July 31 from 8-10pm, enjoy live music, food and craft brews, and welcome singer/songwriter Janel to the stage. During the pandemic, Janel released her first single “Plus One” in 2020, followed by her second single “Late Night” in 2021, which reached over 1,000 streams within the first week. Currently, Janel is working on finishing her debut self titled EP, which is set to release this summer. | 2118 Washington Ave. Tickets: artsi-artist-exposed.eventbrite.com

Image | Wyatt Troll

Rise Against

Multi-Gold and Platinum rock band Rise Against is touring this summer in support of its new album “Nowhere Generation” and hitting The Mann Center on Aug. 1. Rise Against continues to ascend to new heights on this latest release – debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock Chart and No. 3 on the Top Current Albums chart, certifying the band’s place as one of the biggest rock bands to emerge from Chicago in the past decade. manncenter.org

If you read this story and liked it, consider joining altPhilly, our membership program that offers exclusive content, instant access to the editor and awesome perks for like-minded Philadelphians. At PW, our coverage goes against the grain of the local mainstream media. Learn More

Related