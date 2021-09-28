Listen up!

Area concert venues are packed with great musicians and artists. Here are a few upcoming shows you’ll want to see for yourself.

Kevin Morby

Kevin Morby’s new album “A Night At The Little Los Angeles,” a four-track demo version of last year’s “Sundowner,” is out Oct. 8 on Dead Oceans. You can hear the music live and in-person when Morby plays Union Transfer on Nov. 22. utphilly.com

Horrendous

The death metal entity from Philly/D.C. was named one of the “50 Best American Metal Bands from the Past Decade” (No. 17) via Kerrang. Find out for yourself when they play Milkboy on Oct. 9. Learn more at: facebook.com.

Cloak

This black metal and rock ‘n roll outfit with gothic, thrash, and death metal influences hails from Atlanta, and has drawn comparisons to Tribulation, late-era Dissection, Watain, UADA, and more. They roll into town Nov. 5 for a show at Kung Fu Necktie. Learn more at: facebook.com.

City Girls & 42 Dugg

Dope Shows will host a live concert at The Met Philadelphia with headliners City Girls and 42 Dugg. Attendees can expect show-stopping hip-hop performances, independent brand vendors, sponsorship activations and much more. Nov. 6 at 8pm. Dopeshowsonline.com

Vacation Manor

Fresh off of their self-titled album release, Vacation Manor is ready to hit the road and bring their vivid, anthemic indie-pop sound back to the stage. They’ve amassed millions of streams and captivated listeners with shimmering guitars, glistening keys, and upbeat sunny grooves. See them Oct. 10 at Kung Fu Necktie. Tickets & info: kungfunecktie.com.

Starset

Starset has announced their fall 2021 U.S. demonstrations. This immersive voyage comes to Theatre of Living Arts on Nov. 17. The band has just announced their fourth studio album, “Horizons,” due out Oct. 22. Learn more at venue.tlaphilly.com.

Joey Alexander

Indonesian jazz prodigy Joey Alexander headlines Chris’ Jazz Café Oct. 8 and 9. Alexander’s debut album, “My Favorite Things,” was released when he was just 11 years old. By the time he turned 18 (on June 25 of this year), Alexander had accrued a lifetime of accolades and experiences of which a jazz pianist could only dream. ChrisJazzCafe.com

Rival Sons

Two-time Grammy-nominated group Rival Sons are hitting the road on their North American Pressure and Time tour. The six-week headline run will see the band celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album, “Pressure and Time,” by performing the landmark long player live in its entirety. The tour will make a stop at The Fillmore on Oct. 23. thefillmorephilly.com

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

On Oct. 14, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio will play World Cafe Live in West Philly. DLO3 conjures the smoky 1960s jazz stylings of Jimmy Smith and Baby Face Willette, and the snappy soul strut of Booker T. & The M.G.’s and The Meters, along with dashes of Motown, Stax Records, blues, and cosmic Jimi Hendrix-style guitar. worldcafelive.com

Gus Dapperton

Gus Dapperton released his sophomore album “Orca” earlier this year, and recently shared a deluxe version of the album. Now he will be hitting the road and bringing it to Philadelphia at Theatre of Living Arts on Nov. 19. The new album explores human pain and suffering, but also healing and redemption. venue.tlaphilly.com

Alec Benjamin

Alec Benjamin, who Ones To Watch called “one of our generation’s great storytellers,” will be bringing his North American headlining tour to the Franklin Music Hall on Oct. 8. On his rise to fame, Baldwin promoted his music by performing in parking lots outside of concert venues and handing out business cards leading up to the release of his 2020 debut album “These Two Windows.” bowerypresents.com

Tokyo Police Club

Canadian quartet Tokyo Police Club is out on their twice delayed Champ 10 tour, celebrating the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed and beloved sophomore album, which they will perform in full each night. “Champ” was issued for the first time on vinyl, along with an expanded digital version this past March. Catch the band Nov. 17 at The Fillmore. thefillmorephilly.com

Dining, spooky stuff and more

Halloween is just around the corner, and we’ve got spooky events – along with some others – that should be on your calendar.

Dine Latino Restaurant Week

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of Dine Latino Restaurant Week, taking place from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15. The restaurant week comes at the close Hispanic Heritage Month, encouraging patrons of all palettes to embrace the bold flavors of Latin cuisine. The five-day event will offer patrons one complimentary appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrees. The promotion will take place during dinner service only, with options for takeout, delivery, and indoor/outdoor dining at various restaurants. For a list of participating restaurants and more information, visit Philahispanicchamber.org.

Image | @thegingerb3ardmen

Tina Burner

Rupaul’s Drag Race’s Tina Burner will bring her hilarious cabaret comedy show, Maybe This Time Live, to Franky Bradley’s Oct. 7-8. Maybe This Time Live is a lot more than a traditional drag performance. With full orchestrations and arrangements, it is a theatrical production that uses classic Broadway standards and stand-up comedy to tell the story of the ups and many downs of Burner’s personal life, from when she realized she was gay to her life today. For tickets and more information, visit tinaburner.eventbrite.com.

Gravedigger’s Ball

Join the fun on Oct. 15 at the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology for the most spirited party in the region. Proceeds raised help fulfill the mission to preserve, promote, and protect both Laurel Hill and West Laurel Hill cemeteries. Tickets include admission, open bar, delectable food, an always-amazing costume contest, a night full of dancing, and many fun memories for years to come. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit gravediggersball.org.

Spooky Twilight Tours

Spooky Twilight Tours kick off Oct. 8 at the Betsy Ross House. Travel back to Philadelphia in the 1700s and learn about the city’s gruesome history of infection and inoculation. Hear true, macabre tales about bloodletting, smallpox, yellow fever, and other gross experiences. Then head into the House for a spooky, shadowy tour. The tour will run every Friday from Oct. 8 to 29, 6- 9pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance at historicphiladelphia.org.

Casey James Salengo

Actor, writer and comedian Casey James Salengo (“Comedy Central Presents,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live”) comes to Philly for one magical night at Franky Bradley’s. With special guest Brandon Mitchell and hosted by Nate Jones and Alejandro Morales. Oct. 6 at 8pm. frankybradleys.com

Images: Netflix

Netflix in October

Looking to spend some time with Netflix next month? Here are some new arrivals you’ll want to be sure to see and the date they will be available. Head over to netflix.com for more shows and details.

Maid

Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive” by Stephanie Land, Maid follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to – barely – make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience. Oct. 1.

Bad Sport

Bad Sport looks at six unbelievable stories at the intersection of sports and crime, as told by the athletes, coaches and law enforcement officials at the center of the controversies. Episodes include the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic figure skating scandal; superstar Indycar driver Randy Lanier’s marijuana-smuggling operation; the Arizona State University basketball point-shaving scheme; the horse hitman at the center of an insurance fraud ring; Calciopoli, the biggest match-fixing scandal in Italian football history; and South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje’s tragic fall from grace. Oct. 6.

The Guilty

The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor tries to save a caller in grave danger – but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out. Oct. 1.

You

In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Oct. 15.

Stuck Together

Seven families live in the Parisian apartment building at 8, Rue de l’Humanite – and they didn’t escape to the countryside at the arrival of the coronavirus. Three months of life under lockdown will reveal the best and worst of these neighbors. Oct. 20.

Found

In Amanda Lipitz’s documentary film, three adopted American teenage girls discover that they are blood-related cousins. Their online meeting inspires the young women to confront complicated and emotional questions, and embark on a once in a lifetime journey to China together in search of answers, connections and their lost history. Oct. 20.