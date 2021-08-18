Listen to the music

Live music is returning to Philly stages. Here are a few of our favorites, but be sure to check with the venue before you go for COVID restrictions.

Stop Killing Us! A DIY Benefit Concert

Join an event supporting the Stop Killing Us Campaign’s 5th Annual March from Philly to DC. Performers: A Day Without Love, Matthew Rahman, Rasan in the Heyday, Sista Keilana and more. $10. PHARMACY Cafe,1300 S. 18th St. Masks and vaccines required. Aug. 20 at 7pm. thepharmacyphilly.org

Mdou Moctar

Mdou Moctar will appear Sept. 8 at Johnny Brenda’s. The prodigious Tuareg guitarist made his Matador Records debut this past May with the long-awaited “Afrique Victime.” Mdou’s home is Agadez, a desert village in rural Niger. Inspired by traditional Tuareg melodies and YouTube videos of Eddie Van Halen’s six string techniques, he mastered the guitar and created his own burning style. Tickets: eventbrite.com

All Time Low

Platinum-selling Fueled By Ramen band All Time Low is on the road headlining Sad Summer Fest 2021. The festival will make a stop at The Mann Center’s Skyline Stage on Sept. 5. All Time Low’s latest studio album “Wake Up, Sunshine” was released last year and contains the smash hit “Monsters” (feat. blackbear). The track marked the band’s first No. 1 at radio, claiming the top spot of the Alternative Airplay Chart for an unprecedented 18 weeks. Full lineup and tickets: manncenter.org

The Soul Rebels

The Soul rebels announced Part 1 of their Epic Vibes Tour, spanning fall 2021 through winter 2022. The Soul Rebels are releasing new music in support of the tour. The Epic Vibes Tour features select concerts with The Soul Rebels in collaboration with star artists including Tarriona ‘Tank’ Ball of Tank And The Bangas. They’ll be at The Ardmore Nov. 17. ardmoremusichall.com

Blunt Bangs

Have you heard of Blunt Bangs? They are the new power-pop love child of Reggie Youngblood (vocalist from blog boom phenoms Black Kids), Christian “Smokey” DeRoeck (Woods) and Cash Carter (Tracy Shedd). They just released their debut LP “Proper Smoker” on Ernest Jenning Record Co. and are kicking off the tour behind the album this fall. They will be stopping at Ortlieb’s Jazz House on Sept. 17. Ortliebsphilly.com

Bella White

A truly original new voice in songwriting, Bella White creates an undeniable magic by mining the rare duality at the heart of her artistry. Although she hails from the Canadian city of Calgary, the 20-year-old singer/multi-instrumentalist grew up on the classic country and old-time music she first discovered thanks to her father, a Virginia native who played in bluegrass bands all throughout her childhood. She’ll be at Milkboy on Aug. 26 at 8pm. Tickets available at: eventbrite.com.

_________________________

More fun just ahead

From great food and music to theater, here are a few upcoming events you’ll want to check out.

Sor Ynéz

Sojourn Philly’s brand-new Mexican restaurant celebrating authentic and indigenous fare is thrilled to offer yoga lovers a new and unique way to relax, unwind, and reset. Hatha Yoga & Yogi Brunch begins on Sunday, Aug. 29 and will occur on the last Sunday of each month through the fall. Admission is $30/person and includes a Hatha Yoga session with local yoga expert Heather Brock, a brunch entrée from the robust, veg-friendly menu at Sor Ynéz, and a mimosa or non-alcoholic spritzer. Yoga starts at 9am, with brunch at 10. 1800 N. American Street. sorynez.com

Crayfish Party

Enjoy a summer evening on the American Swedish Historical Museum terrace while indulging in Swedish favorites, including dill seasoned crayfish, Swedish meatballs, fingerling potatoes, Swedish cheese pie, an assortment of salads, crispbread and cheese, and seasonal desserts. This will be a seated dinner that takes place in a tent on the terrace. Individual table: $60, table for 2: $120, table for 4: $224, table for 6: $330. Aug. 20 at 6:30 pm. americanswedish.org

Toy Train Show

The Atlantic Division of the Train Collectors Association presents a toy train show at Penns Landing Caterers. There will be 140 tables with a variety of vintage toy trains and repair parts for sale, test track, operating toy train layouts, kids activities, and door prizes for adults and children. Food is available on premises, and there is plenty of free parking. Admission is $5 per attendee or per family of two adults and all children 12 and under. Sept. 26 at 9am. Adtca.com

The Ever Present

The Ever Present, a fantastical, family-friendly new play written by award-winning playwright and author R. Eric Thomas, centers on a South Philly vacant lot that turns out to be more than meets the eye. Enter Pashmina Paredes, a neighborhood resident collecting signatures for a petition to prevent the city from selling the lot to a devious developer, Vernal Belch. She quickly learns her neighbors all have a special connection to the house that once stood there. Theatre Exile will present 10 free shows during The Ever Present’s six-date run at various times and locations. The 60-minute production will be performed at five parks throughout South Philadelphia: Columbus Square Park, Dickinson Square Park, Wharton Square, Stephen Girard Park, and Hawthorne Park. theatreexile.org

Dope Shows Polo G Concert

On Saturday, Sept. 25, Dope Shows presents a live concert at The Met Philadelphia with headliner Polo G. Attendees of this upcoming celebration of arts and urban culture can expect a show-stopping hip-hop performance from rapper Polo G, independent brand vendors, and sponsorship activations. 8pm. dopeshowsonline.com

_________________________

Lots to do in the coming days

Whether you want to laugh out loud or taste the best Philly food around, eventbrite.com has lots of events coming up that you’ll want to check out. Here are some of our favorites.

Sweat (Again) 2021 Mega LGBTQIA Outdoor Event

As seen in Visit Philly’s Top Summer Event Pick of the Week, Sweat is back for the second installment of the Biggest POC LGBTQIA Dance Party in the Tri-State Area. The Main Event Philly, Sway Philly, & Jay LaTay Ent. are shutting Cavanaugh’s River Deck down again with the sexiest crowd, the dopest vibes, and the hottest DJ’s. $25. Cavanaugh’s River Deck. 417 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard. eventbrite.com

Jersey Philly Jawn

It’s a 12-hour (indoor/outdoor) art expo featuring Philadelphia and New Jersey’s hottest unsigned talent. Everything from live painting and art sales to live dance routines, poetry, R&B, comedy and hip-hop, crystal sales, spiritual readings, food vendors and adult party favors. $10-$150. Aug. 29, noon. The AMF House, 5816 Old York Road. eventbrite.com

The Iconic Experience

Presented by Burd Events, celebrate Philly’s own Icon Ebony-Fierce’s birthday with a disco and house music themed extravaganza. Filled with pure queerness, glitter, glamour, drag, burlesque and all the life you need to be given. Giveaways, games, and an audio/visual experience from Icon. This will be a showstopper you cannot miss. $12. Aug. 29, 9pm. Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar, 254 South 12th Street. eventbrite.com

The Taste of Philly

Motivated Community Resource Center, along with Master Chef Bernard Talley, are inviting you to an upcoming fundraising event called The Taste of Philly on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 4 pm – 7 pm. Chefs from around Philadelphia will share samples of their delicious cuisines for guests to taste. The guest can purchase a platter or two. $10. Allen AME Church Social Hall, 5901 Larchwood Avenue. eventbrite.com

Keith2x Comedy Showcase This showcase is for new and seasoned comedians, their supporting crowds and comedy lovers. People in the audience vote for their favorite comedian. This is a monthly show. Prizes go to the best comedians. $10. Aug. 28, 7pm. Strangelove’s, 216 South 11th Street. eventbrite.com