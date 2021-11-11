Kevin Morby: Music in the Air

Music is in the air

Not ready for holiday tunes? No worries, as live music is gracing the stages across the area. Here are a few shows you’ll want to catch.

Kevin Morby

Morby is playing Union Transfer on Nov. 22 with Hamilton Leithauser. Morby and Leithauser just released a new song together, “Virginia Beach,” ahead of the tour. Morby is touring in support of his new album, “A Night At The Little Los Angeles,” a 4-track demo version of last year’s “Sundowner” (out now on Dead Oceans). utphilly.com

Gus Dapperton

Dapperton released his sophomore album, “Orca,” earlier this year, and recently shared a deluxe version of the album. Now he will be hitting the road and bringing it to the Theatre of Living Arts on Nov. 19. venue.tlaphilly.com

Black Marble

Black Marble, aka Los Angeles-based Chris Stewart, is on the road in support of the new album “Fast Idol,” released Oct. 22 on Sacred Bones. Black Marble will be at Underground Arts on Nov. 13. undergroundarts.org

Human Impact

You know when the worst time was to release a debut album? March 2020. Know when Human Impact released their self-titled debut? March 2020, on the day the lockdowns began. The 10-track “Human Impact” was hailed by Rolling Stone (“it sounds as heavy as a sledgehammer”), Metal Hammer (“one of the best albums of 2020”), and the Chicago Reader (“noise rock luminaries converge to explore despair and hope”). Catch Human Impact Nov. 28 at Kung Fu Necktie. kungfunecktie.com

Grex & Sirius Juju

Grex is an art rock/experimental music duo based out of Oakland, California. In biological terms, a “grex” is an entity composed of several smaller organisms. Grex (the band) explores the meeting point between surreal songcraft and the dark outer reaches of experimental music. Catch the concert Dec. 19 at The Rotunda. firemuseumpresents.com

Morgan James

Morgan James will perform Nov. 27 at City Winery. A classical music alumna from The Juilliard School who performed in the original companies of four Broadway productions, James, who grew up on Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding and found a mentor in Berry Gordy, Jr., discovered her purest musical passion in classic soul music. citywinery.com

Celebrate National Happy Hour Day

National Happy Hour Day (Nov. 12) is a time for all to relax, unwind and enjoy an after-work get together with delicious drinks and small bites. To celebrate, we’ve rounded up a slew of Philadelphia’s best happy hours.

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Center City’s rooftop lounge with panoramic views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway has one killer selection of happy hour offerings fit for the elite imbiber. From 4 – 6pm Tuesday through Saturday, folks are welcome to enjoy a robust menu of small bites, craft cocktails, beer, and wine by the glass while taking in picturesque city views. 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215.963.2723 | assemblyrooftop.com.

Jet Wine Bar

Philadelphia’s “global vineyard” recently revamped the fan-favorite happy hour menu with an array of sensational, seasonal offerings such as White Sangria ($6), Fall Spice Red Sangria ($6), a selection of rotating craft beer ($4), Sauvignon Blanc Blend ($6), and Pinot Noir ($6), alongside a stellar line-up of light fare including Soft Pretzel Sticks ($5), Deviled Eggs ($5), and Shrimp Toast ($8). Imbibers are welcome to join in on the happy hour fun Monday through Thursday from 4 – 6pm, and Saturday and Sunday from noon – 2pm. 1525 South St. | 215.735.1116 | jetwinebar.com

Square 1682

The modern American kitchen located at the intersection of 17th and Sansom streets offers Rittenhouse imbibers a chance to unwind after the work day ends with happy hour from 5 – 6pm Tuesday through Friday. An array of refreshing libations includes $5 draft beer, $6 wine by the glass, and $7 craft cocktails such as Classic Daiquiri and Moscow Mule, plus light fare priced at $6 features Cornbread, Truffle Fries, Cheeseburger, Duck Wings, and Burrata Toast. 121 South 17th Street | 215.563.5008 | square1682.com/

The Twisted Tail

The popular Southern-inspired restaurant and bar on Headhouse Square offers the crowd-pleasing, one-of-a-kind Social Hour – perfect for summer sipping in Society Hill. On Monday through Sunday from 4 – 6pm, enjoy a flavorsome happy hour – boasting Half Dozen Blue Point Oysters, Smoked Wings, Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich, and Spicy Salmon Poké, all for just $6 each. For the imbiber, drink specials include $3 select draft beers and $4 house wine at one of the city’s famed happy hours. 509 S. 2nd Street | 215.558.2471 | thetwistedtail.com/

Forsythia

Old City’s contemporary French bar and restaurant helmed by Chef Christopher Kearse has recently relaunched happy hour service after more than a year hiatus with one fabulously curated lineup of craft cocktails, small plates, wine, and local brews, available Wednesday through Friday from 5 – 7pm. Imbibers and foodies can enjoy offerings that include Crab Deviled Eggs ($5), Corn & Black Truffle Beignets ($5), Foie Gras Tartine ($8), and Jr. Royale Burger with Cheese ($8), in addition to $5 IPA & Pilsner, $6 White, Orange, Rosé, Red & Sparkling Wine, and $10 Craft Cocktails including the famed RBG&T composed of gin, rose, lemon, and aromatic tonic. 233 Chestnut Street | 215.644.9395 | forsythiaphilly.com

Royal Boucherie

Old City’s atmospheric and lively neighborhood bar and restaurant has relaunched happy hour service with a menu brimming with brand-new small plates and libations, available for snacking and sipping Tuesday through Friday from 4 – 6pm. Guests can expect $5 draft beer, $6 house wine [Côté Mas Rouge, Cabrials Chardonnay, Morandé Rosé], $10 Craft Cocktails, and an array of small bites courtesy of Executive Chef Matt Buehler. 52 S. 2nd Street | 267.606.6313 | royalboucherie.com/

