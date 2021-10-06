It’s concert time

The Philly stages are filled. Here are a few concerts that you’ll want to check out.

Samantha Fish

Samantha Fish will perform at Union Transfer on Nov. 7. Her sixth album, “Faster,” produced by Martin Kierszenbaum (Lady Gaga, Sting), was released last month on Rounder Records. Revealing her affinity for North Mississippi blues heroes like R.L. Burnside and wildly inventive iconoclasts like Prince, the album ultimately embodies unbridled energy true to its emotional core. Samantha’s live performance is an explosive brand of blues/rock-and-roll not to be missed. utphilly.com

Squid

Known for their unique take on post-punk and energetic live performances, Squid is one of the most exciting bands to recently emerge from the UK. This is their first-ever U.S. tour, and they’ll be in Philly on Nov. 9 at Johnny Brenda’s. johnnybrendas.com

Crys Matthews

Lansdowne Folk Club presents prolific lyricist and composer Crys Matthews on Oct. 28. Doors open at 7pm and the show begins at 7:30. Tickets are $17 when purchased in advance online or with an advance phone reservation, and $20 without an advance reservation. For reservations, advance ticket sales or more information visit website folkclub.org.

Porter Robinson

Porter Robinson will play a show at The Met on Oct. 17 as part of his tour for his latest album “Nurture.” The album spans a highly challenging period in Porter’s life when he felt creatively crippled, but ultimately serves as a testament to the hope and perseverance that pulled him out of the darkest moments. Themetphilly.com

Suzanne Vega

Suzanne Vega will be at the Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingswood, N.J., on Oct. 16. Vega is touring in support of her new career-spanning album “An Evening of New York Songs and Stories,” out now to critical acclaim from The New York Times, The Guardian, Rolling Stone and many more. scottishriteauditorium.com

Enforced/Bewitcher

Richmond crossover thrashers Enforced and Portland death metal band Bewitcher will be in Philadelphia on Nov. 4 at Johnny Brenda’s. Formed in 2013 as a duo, M. Von Bewitcher and A. Magus pumped out a handful of Bewitcher demo tapes that stormed the underground with blasphemous and raw speed metal. Virginia-based crossover maniacs Enforced open their Century Media account with their blistering new album, “Kill Grid.” johnnybrendas.com

____________________

Halloween, comedy and more

There are a lot of things to do in the coming days and weeks. Here are a few of our favorites.

Bearded Ladies Cabaret

Love Tour Presents: AltSlut69 on Oct. 16 at Love City Brewing Company, 1023 Hamilton St. AltSlut69 parties are known for fabulous drag performances, live music, and DJ sets. Now, the Bearded Ladies are throwing a big gay truck into the mix. Created by the moon baby and co-presented by Vox, Altslut69 is a party inspired by juvederm, tax evasion, and every dog Paris Hilton has ever owned. For ages 21 and over. beardedladiescabaret.com

John Vasquez Mejias

Partners and Son is presenting a performance and exhibition of work by John Vasquez Mejias. Meijas’s stunning novelette “The Puerto Rican War,” tells the story of Puerto Rican revolutionaries fighting American colonialism in 1950 entirely in woodcut prints. Partners and Son will exhibit a selection of wax rubbings taken directly from these woodcuts and host a performance of “costumes, puppets, and marionettes” based on the story on Oct. 9. On view to Oct. 10. partnersandson

Ed Bassmaster

YouTube and TV prankster Ed Bassmaster returns to his hometown to entertain with his recognizable characters at Rivers Casino Philadelphia. Skippy, Ronnie and Chip Diamond are just some of the familiar faces likely to question, “Would you just look at that?” when he performs in The Event Center on Friday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. Tickets for Ed Bassmaster Live! are on sale now for $25. riverscasino.com

Poetry spoken word show

Kevin O’Brien will be hosting and participating in a poetry spoken word show. The show will also feature two local poets, Ta’ sier Scriven and Bevan McShea. The show will be free with a suggested $5 donation. It will be on Oct. 25 at Cavanaugh’s Headhouse Square, 421 S. 2nd Street. Proof of vaccination will be required.

Candytopia

Get ready for a sugar rush this Halloween! Skip the tricks this year, and head for the treats as Candytopia hosts a special Halloween celebration and theme days. Candytopia: Halloween Sweets & Treats brings the extra sugar and spice (and everything nice) to Philadelphia Fashion District for a deliciously immersive and outrageously interactive party. Oct. 22 to Nov. 1. candytopia.com

Boo at the Zoo

It’s not Halloween without Boo at the Zoo! Join Philadelphia Zoo for three spooky weekends for this annual fall extravaganza. Guests are encouraged to come in costume, explore the zoo during the beautiful autumn season and enjoy festive fall offerings for purchase. Free to members with advance online reservation. Admission for Boo at the Zoo is free with the regular price of admission. Oct. 16 to Nov. 1. philadelphiazoo.org

________________________

It’s fall, so let’s drink

Fall is here. Temperatures are super comfortable and leaves are starting to change color. It’s the perfect season for outdoor imbibing. We put together a round up of some of our favorite restaurants, bars, distilleries and more for drinking outdoors in Philadelphia

Image | Daniela Fedorowicz

Art in the Age

Old City’s one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop offers imbibers a verdant, sweeping outdoor cocktail garden for sipping unique, seasonal craft cocktails courtesy of the expert, in-house mixologists. The lush al fresco garden is an ideal venue for enjoying spirit tastings and cocktails made with autumnal ingredients such as Sierra Fig Cordial, Spiced Maple Vodka, and Apple Crisp Apple Brandy, in addition to partaking in happy hour daily from 3 – 5pm, featuring $2 off cocktails and $1 off local beer and cider. 116 N. 3rd Street | 215.922.2600 | artintheage.com

Image | Courtesy of New Liberty Distillery

New Liberty Distillery

South Kensington’s craft distillery and home to award-winning spirit lines such as the revived heritage Kinsey brand has recently launched an outdoor cocktail garden, boasting a full bar (built entirely by distillery staff during the pandemic), plenty of high-top tables, tastings, yard games such as the crowd-pleasing cornhole, and more. Imbibers can sip on libations including Kinsey brand craft spirits, seasonally-apt hand-crafted cocktails, and candy-colored ALCO Canned Cocktails. 1431 N. Cadwallader St. | 267.928.4650 | newlibertydistillery.com

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Center City’s upscale rooftop lounge with panoramic views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, City Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art boasts expansive outdoor seating on a vast chic terrace, fit for enjoying a bevy of frozen cocktails, Champagne, sparkling wine, and more whilst taking in sweeping views of the parkway. For chilly fall nights, a smattering of heat lamps and fire pits add to a comfortable atmosphere for guests. 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215.963.2723 | assemblyrooftop.com

Devil’s Den

Known as one of the city’s best beer bars, Devil’s Den also has a plethora of frozen popsicles, craft cocktails, and a selection of wines available for sipping at the outdoor streetery and sidewalk patio. Guests can take in fall temps during the fan-favorite weekend brunch service (fit with $5 Bloody Marys and Mimosas) as well as the highly-successful monthly drag series Drag Me to the Den. 1148 South 11th Street | 215.339.0855 | devilsdenphilly.com

Philadelphia Brewing Company

Philadelphia Brewing Company holds an expansive beer garden open for service year-round with covered picnic tables galore available for patrons to take a seat, grab a pint (or six pack) of Walt Wit, Working Cat, or Kenzinger, BYOF (bring your own food – or order from nearby Martha, Zig Zig BBQ, Pizza Brain, etc), and enjoy the warm weather. Bonus: the beer garden is pet-friendly too! 2440 Frankford Ave | 215.427.2739 | philadelphiabrewing.com

Red Owl Tavern

The modern American tavern on Independence Mall gives guests a chance to dine and drink al fresco on the spacious sidewalk patio with views of the historic Independence Mall. The seasonal food and beverage menu includes spirited, autumn-inspired cocktails – ideal for sipping outdoors while catching up with pals and taking in scenic Old City. 433 Chestnut St | 215.923.2267 | redowltavern.com/