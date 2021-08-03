International Beer Day is right around the corner on Aug. 6, and we’ve rounded up our favorite breweries, collabs, and beer pubs in the Philadelphia area to celebrate the special occasion with a pint in hand.

2SP Brewing and Wawa

2SP Brewing Company and Wawa are back at it with another brew-tastic collaboration – this time featuring the ultimate shore sipping brew. Delaware County neighbors and friends have created Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy, a crushable, light-bodied beach beer with a touch of sweetness made with Wawa’s fresh lemonade. 120 Concord Rd #101-103 | 484-483-7860 | 2spbrewing.com

My Local Brew Works

Frankford’s up-and-coming nano-brewery specializing in contract, special events, and direct-to-public brewing is saying cheers to International Beer Day just days later on Wednesday, Aug. 11 with a beer giveaway to the Philadelphia arts community. In honor of theater returning, My Local Brew Works is giving free four-packs of limited-edition, summer-inspired brews to light crews, grips, actors, performers, ticket booth workers, etc. from 1 – 5pm at The Wilma Theater along the Avenue of the Arts. 4500 Worth St. | mylocalbrewworks.com

Philadelphia Brewing Company

The brewery, located in Kensington, is raising a glass to International Beer Day on Friday, Aug. 6 while enjoying live jazz music from the loading dock for the brand-new summer series from 8 – 10pm, happening every Friday. Beer lovers can enjoy an array of signature brews such as the Kenzinger and Walt Wit – ideal for sipping amidst the famed beer garden. 2440 Frankford Ave | 215-427-2739 | philadelphiabrewing.com

Devil’s Den

The popular South Philly gastropub boasts one of the city’s largest curated craft beer selections – from Hazy IPAs to Belgian Stouts to German Wheat Beers. The ever-evolving rotating draft offerings include premier breweries such as SingleCut Beersmiths, SweetWater Brewing Co., Brewery Ommegang, and Left Hand Brewing Company. Imbibers may enjoy hard-to-find craft beer including Belgian Golden Ale La Chouffe (8% ABV) from Brasserie d’Achouffe. 1148 South 11th Street | 215-339-0855 | devilsdenphilly.com

East Passyunk Avenue

East Passyunk Avenue, home to more than 160 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, is no stranger to locally-sourced craft beer. Separatist Beer Project, boasts a rotating menu of house-made brews available in drafts and crowlers, to be enjoyed for takeaway or sit-down at the uber-popular avenue location. Down the road at Stickman Brews, the local brewery puts American twists on Belgian-inspired beers, IPAs, and all things in-between. The Bottle Shop is a staple in the beer community for their impressive selection of domestic and craft brews, rare finds, plus a wide range of seltzers, ciders, and even fine wines. Check out the respective businesses’ websites for more info. 1904 E. Passyunk Avenue | visiteastpassyunk.com

Party, shop, listen to music

From tailgate parties to a great flea market and more, here are a few things you won’t want to miss.

Philly Tailgate Games

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the pregame will be “the game” at Wells Fargo Center when the arena hosts The Philly Tailgate Games presented by Yuengling Traditional Lager. At this block-party-style event, fans can close out their summer and kick-off tailgate season by competing for tailgate glory in games like Cornhole, Ladder Golf, Washers, Jenga, and more for epic prizes like a year of free beer and Flyers season tickets. The games will also feature great food, great Yuengling beers, and live music from Lost in Paris right outside Wells Fargo Center. Noon. wellsfargocenterphilly.com

Ghostly Circus: Portals

The Ghostly Circus returns to historic Fort Mifflin to stage its latest otherworldly production, “Portals.” Now in its eighth year, the Ghostly Circus will bring music, dance, art and performance experiences of a decidedly supernatural nature for one night only to what many consider the most haunted location in Philadelphia. In “Portals,” attendees will explore the historic barracks and armories of Fort Mifflin while taking part in an interactive storytelling experience. “Portals” will be available for one night only on Saturday, Aug. 14. There will be an all-ages showing at 6pm, followed by a 21-plus showing at 8:30pm and an after-hours dance party at 10pm featuring DJs Illexxandra and Tektite. Tickets: 7textures.com/ghostlycircus

One Africa! One Nation Uhuru Flea Market

One Africa! One Nation Uhuru Flea Market is an economic development institution of the African Peoples Education and Defense Fund and Black Star Industries. For the last 16 years, this seasonal market has provided opportunities for budding and established small business owners to build their customer base, as well as learn important tools such as marketing and merchandising. Vendors make and sell a wide array of products for the whole family, including body butters, plants, custom clothing, home goods, vintage items and more! Clark Park. ​​Aug. 14 at 9am. uhurufleamarket.blogspot.com

An Evening of Vocal Fireworks: Amici e Rivali

Two of opera’s most thrilling tenors, Lawrence Brownlee and Michael Spyres, come together for an evening of vocal pyrotechnics, picnics under the stars, and a dazzling fireworks display as part of the Mann’s Summer Picnic Series. Following the release of their critically acclaimed album, Amici e Rivali (Friends & Rivals), the “dueling tenors” reunite for a friendly sing-off of opera favorites and a few surprises. The evening concludes with a fireworks display high above the Fairmount Park concert venue. The Mann Center for the Performing Arts. Aug. 26 at 7pm. operaphila.org

The Unlikely Candidates

Indie-rock radio hitmakers The Unlikely Candidates are back with their first headline tour since the start of the pandemic and will be in Philadelphia on Oct. 11 at Milkboy Philly. The Unlikely Candidates have just released their new radio single for “Gemini,” which sounds like old school Maroon 5. The track is the follow up to their previous radio singles, “High Low” and their first No. 1 Alt Radio Hit “Novocaine.” Tickets: eventbrite.com

Laugh, cheer, take in some art

Want to laugh at one of today’s hottest comics? Or would you rather take in some great pro wrestling? Or both? Here are a few events that you’ll want to put on your calendar.

Sebastian Maniscalco

Touted as “…the hottest comic in America,” by The New York Times, Sebastian Maniscalco has celebrated heights only a few comedians ever achieve. Currently on the road for his new “Nobody Does This Tour,” the man Vulture said, “built a tremendous fan base the old-fashioned way: one joke at a time, one audience at the time,” has announced over 15 arena dates for the second leg of the blockbuster tour, including a stop at Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 24. WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com

Theatre on the Verge Presents: As You Like It

Physical comedy, live music, and Shakespeare’s classic verse combine for a compelling evening at Theatre on the Verge’s flagship production of As You Like It. It opens on Aug. 7 at Green Lane Park and continues Aug. 12 through Aug. 15 at the Abington Art Center. All performances are outdoors, so bringing a blanket and/or chairs is encouraged. Admission is free, but donations are always gratefully accepted and appreciated via GoFundMe. Find more info at instagram.com/theatreontheverge

Glory By Honor

For the first time in nearly two years, Ring of Honor is returning to the historic 2300 Arena in the City of Brotherly Love for not one, but two live events: ROH presents Glory By Honor Night 1 on Friday, Aug. 20 and Glory By Honor Night 2 on Saturday, Aug. 21. Both shows will be streamed live for HonorClub. GBH Night 1 is headlined by Flip Gordon challenging for the ROH World Championship, while Night 2 features current ROH World Champion RUSH and Dragon Lee of La Faccion Ingobernable against Bandido and Rey Horus. 2300 Arena. 2300 S. Swanson St. Bell time: 7pm. rohwrestling.com

Big Thief

Big Thief, known for its albums, “U.F.O.F.” and “Two Hands,” is back on the road. Check them out in Philly on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 at Union Transfer. The shows are sold out, but check utphilly.com for a waiting list.

SPILL: Recent Paintings by Joseph MiceliHello World presents an exhibition of ink paintings on paper by Philadelphia artist Joseph Miceli. This exhibition of recent work opens in The Small Gallery continues through Sept. 30. The Small Gallery at Hello World is located at 3661 Walnut Street in the heart of University City. Joseph’s imagery inhabits an elusive periphery heightened by the alluring interplay of his reservoir of narrative elements. Although his symbolic temperament and constructs appear familiar, the undertones originate in the residue of lingering memories and current societal realities. shophelloworld.com