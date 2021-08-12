Instagram hot spots

Looking for just the right spot for your next Insta post? Here are a few of our suggestions, but if you have more, send a photo to news@philadelphiaweekly.com and we’ll share it with everyone else.

Steak 48

Talk about making an entrance! The grand staircase located in Steak 48 will have you feeling like royalty. The staircase’s LED-lit pathway offers white box-like lighting that’ll help give you professional-looking lighting for pictures. From the dangling chandelier above to the path to the tall ceilings, this staircase is one you’ll want to document. 260 S Broad St. | steak48.com

Image | Courtesy of The Wayward

The Wayward

Très magnifique! Luxury meets exquisite cocktails in The Wayward’s Happy Hour seating area located in the restaurant’s home base of The Canopy hotel. From its bright, cheerful couches to the chic patterned floors to the designer bag-filled wall, this seating area has no bad side for photographing. 1170 Ludlow St. | thewayward.com

Image | Courtesy of Talula’s Garden

Talula’s Garden

Looking to capture the perfect dinner picture? The twinkling lights at Talula’s Garden provide a warm Instagram-worthy glow that’ll be sure to offer you the opportunity to capture the perfect family photo moment. 210 W Washington Square | talulasgarden.com

Image | Courtesy of Louie Louie

Louie Louie

From the ‘70s straight to your Insta Story. Louie Louie is a ‘70s-inspired French bistro that’ll have you saying ooh la la with every photo snap! Capture your ‘70s night out while seated in their retro meets elegance booth seating. 3611 Walnut Street | louielouie.restaurant

Image | Courtesy of Irwin’s

Irwin’s

Spice up your feed with a view of the city you can’t get anywhere else, except at Irwin’s. Their rooftop provides the most magnificent backdrop of the city that’ll be sure to take your pictures to the next level. Pro tip: Come at night for a star-dusted photo experience. 800 Mifflin St. | irwinsupstairs.com

Image | Courtesy of Luk Fu

Luk Fu

Fire it up. We want all the photos! Located in the Live! Casino Hotel, Luk Fu’s indoor restaurant seating provides Insta worthy content from their neon signs you’ll want to document. We wouldn’t mind being photobombed by these playful neon signs! Must be 21+ to enter. 900 Packer Ave. | philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com

_______________________

Rock music, art, dancing and more

Here are a few ideas to keep you entertained in the coming weeks.

Philly Summer Tablao

Artsi and Pasión y Arte present a summer evening of flamenco on Cherry Street Pier. This special evening presents an outdoor tablao performance at Cherry Street Pier, featuring five artists that include a singer, guitarist and three dancers. Tablaos are exciting improvisational flamenco performances that take place in casual venues, much like what occurs at a jazz club or at a poetry reading. Saturday, Aug. 21, 7pm | Tickets: $35 | Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Columbus Blvd. | philly-summer-tablao.eventbrite.com

Flora & Fauna art exhibit

For August on view at Black Moth Gallery is “Flora & Fauna” featuring works by Julia Johnson. Johnson’s sculptural paper works are elegant, organic forms hand cut, heated, painted and precisely placed. The pieces are made with synthetic paper, manipulated into hardened, bony forms. You will not want to miss out on experiencing these one of a kind works in person. blackmothtattooandgallery.com

Opera is back

After a successful, inaugural virtual season, the Academy of Vocal Arts has announced their 2021/2022 live opera season. The opera season will open at the Kimmel Center with “A Celebration of Opera!” a medley of opera acts and ensembles, including “Rigoletto,” “La bohème,” “The Tales of Hoffmann,” “Fidelio,” and “The Barber of Seville.” This Nov. 12 performance evening also includes an opening night gala, which will also be held at the Kimmel Center. In the winter, audiences can look forward to “Mignon” by Thomas and “Eugene Onegin” by Tchaikovsky. The season will conclude with Puccini’s beloved “La bohème.” avaopera.org

Scantron, XIXIX and Luke Rinz

Human Robot Brewing Summertime Music Series presents an epic evening of indie rock under the setting sun at North Central Philly’s premier (and safely distanced) outdoor venue, Sunflower Philly. The three-act bill consists of local high-energy garage rock favs Scantron, the newest “it” project from artist/producer Will Brown, XIXIX, and the superb Luke Rinz on Aug. 19. Doors at 5pm, and it’s 21+ unless accompanied by the attendee’s actual parent or guardian. 1725 N. 5th St. humanrobotbeer.com

Wilco

Wilco is playing the Mann Center on Sunday, Aug. 22. They’re touring in support of their most recent album, “Ode to Joy,” out now on dBpm Records. “Ode to Joy” comes three-plus years after the release of the “world-weary, wheezy – and wonderfully warm” (“The Guardian”) “Schmilco,” and encourages the act of finding joy in a dark political climate. Tickets: manncenter.org

_____________________

Get tipsy at Betsy’s house, and more fun ahead

Grab a cocktail at a historical landmark, check out some great plants or take in a play at these events coming your way soon.

Downstream

The Science History Institute will present Downstream, a new exhibition that will take visitors on a watery journey of history and science, exploring more than 200 years of water analysis and water protection in the United States. The temporary exhibition, which will open Sept. 14, will be one of the first major additions to the Institute’s museum since reopening to the public on July 1. Downstream will feature installments depicting the process of water filtration, historical fights against waterborne illness, new innovations in ocean-cleaning technology, and more. sciencehistory.org

Shakespeare in the park

The second of Shakespeare in Clark Park’s summer trilogy, “Peril’s Island,” premieres in Kensington’s Harrowgate Park Aug. 13 – 15. Directed by Sam Tower, with lead writer Alexandra Espinoza, this dance theater performance is filled with pirates, scooters, jokes and more. The show begins at 6pm nightly, with timed entry and reservations available for free to the public. Shakespeareinclarkpark.org

Tipsy History

The Betsy Ross House has announced that Tipsy History is returning Sept. 10, 17 and 24. Details will be available soon, but this popular, ticketed event has a new theme and will be led by Martha Washington, herself. Enjoy cocktails at the Victoria Freehouse. Spooky tours for October are also in the works. Historicphiladelphia.org

Haha For Hire Comedy Showcase

Voix Lounge presents Haha For Hire’s weekly showcase, live every Friday night. Join the group of stand-up comedians from Philadelphia who look like they met waiting in line at the DMV every Friday at Voix for happy hour followed by a live stand-up comedy showcase. Start your night with food, drinks and questions about internet money. End it with live stand-up comedy. Aug. 13 at 7:30 pm. 2825 Cottman Ave. hahaforhire.com

Pop Up GardensThe Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has announced new weekly plant-themed events coming to its two Pop Up Gardens at South Street and in Manayunk. On select dates starting in early August, plant lovers, gardeners, and those who enjoy good food, drinks and sunshine can take part in a variety of fun, weekly events. Whether starting a terrarium, trading plants or making your own beeswax wraps, the PHS Pop Up Gardens will be a great place to celebrate the outdoors this summer and fall. For all the details, visit phsonline.org/events.