Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day is just around the corner, and we’ve rounded up some great ways to celebrate.

Free beer at Dock Street

It’s been a long 16 months of lockdowns, masks and shuttered businesses, but brighter days are ahead as the nation heads into the summer months. To commemorate America’s Independence from King George III, our freedom from pandemic fatigue and the release of Dock Street Brewery’s summer beers, Philly’s OG Artisanal Brewery will celebrate with a free toast over the July 4th weekend. On July 2, 3 and 4, Dock Street will give away an 8-ounce glass of beer to anyone of legal drinking age who walks into the brewery. To learn more, visit dockstreetbeer.com.

Image | Erupture – Society Hill Films

Wonderspaces installations

Wonderspaces in the Fashion District. has three new installations just in time for summer and July 4th: Erupture by Nicole Banowetz; Micromonumental Mapping: The Essence of Creation by Limelight; and Our Top 100 by Jody Servon. Tickets are for timed slots and are on sale now at philadelphia.wonderspaces.com

Art in The Age

Old City’s one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop is hosting “Art in The Age All American Weekend” leading up to Independence Day in the birthplace of America. Kicking off on Friday, July 2, Liberty Kitchen, the South Kensington & Fishtown’s locally-focused deli & market, will be grilling hot dogs for folks to snack on all afternoon long. Then on Saturday, July 3, Philadelphia’s own Milk Jawn will be on-site selling their locally-made, uber-popular ice cream – perfect for pairing with Art in the Age’s Black Trumpet Blueberry Cordial. 116 N. 3rd Street | 215.922.2600 | artintheage.com

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Center City’s rooftop lounge with panoramic views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is the ideal venue to celebrate Independence Day considering its close proximity to Philadelphia’s noteworthy fireworks display. This year, five pods are available to be reserved from 6 – 11pm on Sunday, July 4. The pods can hold up to 12 people each, and require a $2,000 food and beverage minimum to be reserved for the evening. Snag a reservation by calling Assembly Rooftop Lounge, and enjoy a memorable night of sipping, mingling, and taking in the breathtaking fireworks. 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215.963.2723 | assemblyrooftop.com

Royal Boucherie

Old City’s American brasserie specializing in French-style cuisine boasts an impressive, truly unique Spritzer Bar concept this summer – fit with a three-step customizable process for crafting the ideal libation. To celebrate Independence Day, the talented in-house mixologists at Royal Boucherie will offer a host of $10 spritzy selections, crafted with local spirits producer Boardroom Spirits as the base of each libation. Imbibers are welcome to choose the modifier and topper for the tipple, and enjoy indoors at the newly reopened bar, or outdoors on the famed rooftop patio. 52 S. 2nd Street | 267.606.6313 | royalboucherie.com

East Passyunk Avenue

The home to over 150 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia has the ideal purveyor for one’s 4th of July backyard grilling needs: Primal Supply Meats. The locally-sourced, pasture-raised butcher shop offers high-quality, sustainable meats, in addition to eggs, fresh produce, and prepared foods. Folks are encouraged to stop by the East Passyunk location or order online at primalsupplymeats.com to purchase hot dogs, burgers, steaks, and all the necessary grilling essentials for the holiday weekend.

Red Owl Tavern

The neighborly yet sophisticated tavern located on Independence Mall is extending its fan-favorite brunch service into the Monday following Independence Day for one weekend only, with the addition of specialty cocktail The Patriot ($15) composed of strawberry-infused tequila, blueberry-infused tequila, coconut syrup and sage agave, garnished with a small American flag pick. Locals and tourists alike are welcome to sip on this refreshing tipple and enjoy brunch staples such as buttermilk pancakes, steak and eggs and chicken and waffles on Saturday, July 3, Sunday, July 4, and Monday, July 5. 433 Chestnut St | 215.923.2267 | redowltavern.com

Square 1682

The modern American kitchen located at the intersection of 17th and Sansom streets knows the proper way to celebrate a three-day holiday weekend is with a sensational brunch line-up. Guests may enjoy their famed weekend brunch service on Monday, July 5 from 9am – 2pm, in addition to Saturday and Sunday. Indulge in decadent dishes such as Sweet Potato Hash, Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes and Duck Wings & Waffles, and toast to Independence Day with a Mimosa, Bloody Mary, or one of their seasonal cocktails. 121 South 17th Street | 215.563.5008 | square1682.com

Independence Day Drag Brunch

Fabrika in Fishtown is preparing for a sizzling, explosive afternoon when LaLa Ri of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame lights up the circular stage on Sunday, July 4. The Atlanta-based dancing queen is the headliner for the raucous Independence Day Drag Brunch at the popular Fishtown venue. LaLa Ri, a contestant on Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, placed 10th and was voted Miss Congeniality by her fellow queens on the popular VH1 show. You can bet LaLa Ri will be here to slay! Hosted by Philly’s “genderless glamour monster” and award-winning drag queen Eric Jaffe, the entertainment will also feature Vinchelle, Mz. Peaches, Iris Spectre, Sapphira Cristal and Sir Donyx. For reservations, visit fabrikaphilly.com or call (215) 203-0202.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is offering guests who dine in on the Fourth of July with a complimentary children’s Full Churrasco Experience (lunch or dinner) – with the purchase of an adult full priced Churrasco. In addition, Fogo is offering a special Fourth of July to-go package that includes everything needed to have a Brazilian-inspired celebration of Independence Day right at home. The fully cooked and ready to eat package serves six and features the choice of two fire-roasted meats, salads, Brazilian sides, pão de queijo cheese bread and dessert. Pre-orders are available now through Sunday, July 4, for pick-up over the holiday weekend. 1337 Chestnut Street. For more information and details on the complimentary children’s meal, visit fogodechao.com.

Live music returns and more

This summer is heating up with the return of live music at a popular venue, crafting, art and more.

Meg Stalter & Friends

Meg Stalter – ”sketch comedy’s newest star” according to The New York Times – returns to FringeArts for a special summer installment of Blue Heaven Comedy Festival. Join Stalter and some of her favorite girlies for a night of total chaos. Are you interested in mayhem? Would you like a taste of mischief? Then you’ll LOVE Meg and her friends! This event will take place live in-person inside the FringeArts theater. All patrons are required to wear masks for the duration of the event, and there will be no food or drink allowed in the theater. July 23 at 8pm. fringearts.com

Brian Sanders’ JUNK Presents Dragonbutter

Join Philadelphia-based, Fringe Festival favorite Brian Sanders’ JUNK to experience Dragonbutter, a thrilling and immersive performance that puts you deep inside a sci-fi adventure. The performance, limited to 12 people, will lead guests to explore a multitude of experimental themed rooms that include live dance performances, mazes, and puzzles, all leading up to the grand finale, a final fight against the “Boss.” Limited capacity; advance purchase strongly suggested. July 9 at 10pm. 200 Spring Garden Street Unit C. briansandersjunk.com/dragonbutter

CraftNOW

CraftNOW Philadelphia is hosting a walking tour to some of Old City’s most renowned galleries and studios on Thursday, July 8, at 5pm. The tour will lead participants to exciting new summer exhibitions from The Clay Studio, Pentimenti Gallery, Claudia Mills Studio, and The Center for Art in Wood. Tours will begin at The Clay Studio located at 139 North 2nd Street. Tours will be limited to 10 participants and masks will be required. Tour starts at The Clay Studio. Cost: Pay-what-you-wish. Donations welcome. eventbrite.com

I love the shit out of you, kid

By Maci Kociszewski, this exhibit incorporates several forms of individual direct action, both as visual elements and participatory workshops. Kociszewski asks for and invites collaboration, participation and vulnerability from those involved in the curation process, and from the audience. Crossing the lines between art and harm reduction, art as harm reduction, and art about harm reduction, the exhibit offers peeks into the practice of individual and community care. Peeks that look into the lines of private and public spaces. Gallery 1 at Da Vinci Art Alliance. On-view in-person through July 20 by appointment. Davinciartalliance.org

Image | Courtesy of Post Sex Nachos

MilkBoy Philly

MilkBoy Philly, the landmark locale of the iconic Philadelphia-born brand located in Center City, kicks off the return of live shows at the famed music venue with their “Welcome Back” show featuring performances by Humilitarian, Post Sex Nachos and Pep Rally – led by Tommy Joyner, owner of MilkBoy – on Friday, July 9, in addition to a string of killer live shows scheduled well into 2022. The highly anticipated return of live, in-person shows comes on the heels of over a year-long hiatus due to pandemic restrictions. milkboy.tv

Netflix in July

Here are some of the new offerings on Netflix in July that we’ll be checking out, along with the dates they’ll be available. For more shows and details, visit netflix.com.

Dogs

Our beloved best friends are back! Dogs returns to explore the powerful bond between humanity and dogs in four new intimate, heartwarming episodes. Whether it’s the story of an astronaut, a priest, a military contractor, or the handler of a legendary university mascot, Dogs shows us how these beautiful animals occupy the same place in all of our hearts – one reserved not just for pets, but for family. Season 2. July 7.

Audible

Audible is a cinematic and immersive coming of age documentary following Maryland School for the Deaf high school athlete Amaree McKenstry and his close friends as they face the pressures of senior year and grappling with the realities of venturing off into the hearing world. Amaree and his teammates take out their frustrations on the football field as they battle to protect an unprecedented winning streak, while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend. This is a story about kids who stand up to adversity. They face conflict, but approach the future with hope – shouting to the world that they exist and they matter. July 1.

Sexy Beasts

Ready to say goodbye to superficial dating? Sexy Beasts is the dating show that takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting-edge prosthetics to transform the daters – giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality! July 21.

We the People

Combining music and animation to educate a new generation of young Americans about the power of the people, We the People is a series of 10 animated music videos that covers a range of basic U.S. civics lessons in not-so-basic ways. Set to original songs performed by artists such as H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, KYLE, Andra Day, and poet Amanda Gorman, with a groundbreaking mix of animated styles – each episode of We the People is an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world. July 4.

Cat People

Dogs may get credit for being humanity’s best friend, but to many people cats are just as much our loyal partners – even though if you asked cats they might not admit it. Cat People explores our fascinating relationship with cats through the lens of some of the most remarkable and surprising “cat people” in the world, defying the negative stereotypes of what it means to be a cat person while revealing the fundamental truths of what it means to have deep bonds with these fiercely independent, mysterious creatures. July 7.

Biohackers

After being abducted, Mia finds herself with no recollection of what happened since. But when she discovers a message she has written to her future-self, she comes to understand that her life is in imminent danger if she doesn’t solve the mystery of her disappearance. In order to do so, she has to team up with the woman she trusts the least, Prof Lorenz. Season 2. July 9.

