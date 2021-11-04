First Person Arts Festival

Finding the Funny: A workshop with Alyssa Al-Dookhi

Join comedian Alyssa Al-Dookhi (Netflix, CNN) for a two-hour storytelling workshop. Alyssa will guide you through where humor comes from and how to inject it into your work and daily life. Guests will be introduced to the comedic parts of speech, joke structures, and the rhythm of comedy. By the end of the session, participants will leave with their very own jokes that they’ve written, workshopped, and can take out into the world. Nov. 10.

Storytelling In The Workplace

Stories have power beyond entertainment. They can connect us in a professional setting and improve team outcomes. During this workshop with the First Person Arts Director of Applied Storytelling Dr. Neil Bardhan, participants will learn how to identify, create, deploy, and edit their own personal narratives in a workplace setting. Specific applications that will be discussed include: networking, presentations, and leadership settings. Nov. 11.

Curtis Institute of Music StorySlam

First Person Arts and Curtis Institute of Music are teaming up for the Family Concert Series. This interactive concert celebrates the power of music and storytelling working as one. Curtis students and Community Artist Fellows perform works inspired by personal anecdotes and crafted in partnership with professional storytellers from First Person Arts. Nov. 13.

20th Anniversary LIVE StorySlam at World Cafe Live

This GrandSlam returns to World Cafe Live to watch the best storytellers of the last six months battle it out for the title of “Best Storyteller in Philadelphia.” Slam winners and audience favorites will strut their storytelling stuff along the theme “Caught red handed.” Nov. 13

Intro to Storytelling with Kevin Allison

In this class, you’ll learn how to select story topics, build suspense, bring dramatic action to life with sensory details, and unpack the larger thematic meanings of your narrative. There will be paired sharing and a few students will be given the opportunity to share aspects of their story with the whole group and receive criticism so that we all can learn together. Each participant will leave with a story that builds upon the principles taught during the class. Nov. 17.

Photo by Edward Cisneros on Unsplash

The approaching holidays might mean things slow down for some, but not when it comes to live music. Here are a few shows that should be on your calendar.

Cloak

Cloak will be headlining Kung Fu Necktie on Nov. 5 as unyielding darkness and brutality emerge from the deep south of the United States. Atlanta-based quartet Cloak blends the styles of black metal, rock ‘n’ roll, and homegrown Southern sludge to create their own unique and menacing sound. The band is embarking on a headlining tour with Demiser. facebook.com

Bren Joy

Nashville-born and bred singer-songwriter Bren Joy joins Pink Sweat$ as they embark on the dreamy Pink Moon Tour. Continuing the smooth momentum from their major “Insecure” collaboration that has over 10 million global streams, they hit Philadelphia on Nov. 27 where they’ll be playing at Theatre of Living Arts. venue.tlaphilly.com

Laufey

Twenty-one year old Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter, musician, cellist and pianist Laufey dropped her debut EP Typical of Me this spring – garnering over 10 million streams across all platforms – and recently released “Let You Break My Heart Again” with the Philharmonia Orchestra and “Love Flew Away” with Warner Records artist Adam Melchor. This fall, she will be supporting Ricky Montgomery and Alexander 23 on tour, stopping in Philadelphia at The Foundry on Nov. 18. thefillmorephilly.com/foundry

Nate Smith

Nate Smith just announced a handful of tour dates in support of his new album, “Kinfolk 2.” He’ll be at World Cafe Live (downstairs) on Nov. 10. His new album came out Sept. 17. It’s the second of a trilogy. The first was nominated for a Grammy. worldcafelive.com

Pat Wicktor

Lansdowne Folk Club presents acoustic folk musician Pat Wictor with special guests Bob Beach and Paul Wilkinson on Nov. 18. Held at the Twentieth Century Club, 84 S. Lansdowne Avenue, doors open at 7pm and the show begins at 7:30. Tickets are $17 when purchased in advance online or with an advanced phone reservation and $20 without an advance reservation. Free on-street parking. For reservations, advance ticket sales or more information visit www.folkclub.org.

Dan Navarro

Dan Navarro will appear Nov. 19th at The Living Room, 35 East Ardmore Ave., Ardmore. With a career spanning decades and a dozen albums with Lowen & Navarro, Dan Navarro’s career started as a songwriter, most often with Eric Lowen, for artists as diverse as Pat Benatar (the Grammy-nominated “We Belong”) The Bangles, Jackson Browne, Dave Edmunds, The Temptations, Dionne Warwick, The Triplets, Dutch star Marco Borsato, and Austin outlaw legend Rusty Weir. thelivingroomat35east.com

