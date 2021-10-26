Dogs, birds, wine and more

The weather is cooler, but here are some red-hot events you’ll want to check out.

Me and the Devil

Lantern Theater Company announced its world premiere digital production of Me and the Devil, the Lantern’s first collaboration with nationally prominent director and playwright Steve H. Broadnax III, will extend its streaming run through Nov. 21 to meet audience demand. This world premiere play with music shows the dramatic confrontation between the great American blues musician Robert Johnson and the devil from whom, legend has it, Johnson received his extraordinary talent. After being poisoned in a juke joint by a jealous husband, Johnson – who wrote such blues classics as “Crossroad Blues,” “Love in Vain,” and “Me and the Devil Blues” – must use all his wit in a final contest with the devil to keep his soul. lanterntheater.org.

The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds

Based on his newest book, “A World on the Wing,” author and researcher Scott Weidensaul takes you around the globe – with researchers in the lab probing the limits of what migrating birds can do, to the shores of the Yellow Sea in China, the remote mountains of northeastern India where tribal villages saved the greatest gathering of falcons on the planet, and the Mediterranean, where activists and police are battle bird poachers — to learn how people are fighting to understand and save the world’s great bird migrations. Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education. Oct. 28. schuylkillcenter.org

Young Money

Azuka Theatre presents the world premiere of Young Money from Philadelphia playwright Erlina Ortiz, directed by Briana Gause. The show will run from Nov. 3 to Nov. 21 with opening nights on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 at the Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street. In the play, Tomasina, aka Kila-T, is hip-hop’s newest chart topper. Elegant and prideful Gardenia has been laid off from her job of 20 years and now she cleans Kila’s dressing room. When an attack on Kila’s concert forces the two women together, questions of morality, success, and redemption are danced around as these women discover they may have more to learn from each other than they think. azukatheatre.org

PA Wine Month

To celebrate PA Wine Month, a.kitchen is hosting a wine dinner with one of its favorite local winemakers, Va La Vineyards out of Avondale. On Oct. 28, a.kitchen will be offering a three-course dinner from Chef Eli Collins for $65 per person. The first course will be a Tarte Flambee, which is an Alsatian flatbread with bacon, onions, and fromage blanc. The second course will be Choucroute Garnie served family style. Third course will be a dessert. They’ll also be offering three wines from Va La to go along with the dinner — the Barbera and two blends, Prima Donna and Cedar. akitchenandbar.com

Hound-O-Ween

Philadelphia’s largest Halloween pet costume contest is back. Northern Liberties Business Improvement District partners with Street Tails Animal Rescue on the 7th Annual Hound-O-Ween Fall Festival and Doggie Costume Contest. The event is back in person and moves to the intersection of Laurel and N. 2nd Street, on Oct. 31 from noon to 4pm.For registration and full details, visit Northern Liberties Business Improvement District at explorenorthernliberties.org

That Abandoned Place

Look At The Wall Productions will premiere Gigi Hozimah’s new arthouse film That Abandoned Place at Landmark’s Ritz Five on Nov. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by a Q&A with the director and members of the cast and crew. The film follows April Egloff, played by Jenny Hutton. She experiences crushing isolation after a failed suicide attempt and undergoes an existential journey to find a higher reason to live. landmarktheatres.com

___________________

Listen up!

In the mood for music? We’ve got you covered with these events.

Scratchy Old Jazz Records

On Oct. 31, The International bar will host Jay Schwartz (Secret Cinema) to spin a new D.J. set theme: Scratchy Old Jazz Records. It all starts at 3pm and runs until 6pm, just as trick or treaters are making their rounds. In recognition of the holiday, in the final hour the music will shift to monster-themed rock ‘n’ roll from the 1950s and ’60s. Admission is free. The event will take place in the International’s large outdoor seating area (weather permitting). 1624 N. Front St.

Puma Blue

Puma Blue is playing at Johnny Brenda’s on Nov. 19. Puma Blue (Jacob Allen) recently released his In Praise of Shadows album that garnered international praise from The FADER to Complex, Billboard to NME, and tons more. His music, described by NME as “a brief moment of relief for those lost in the darkness,” provides a sonic escape from reality with lush, lo-fi textures and soulful production, while also remaining vulnerable and relatable. johnnybrendas.com

beabadoobee

Beabadoobee will appear at Union Transfer on Nov. 2. Bea’s infectious energy, confessional lyrics, and nostalgic ‘90s-era sound have made her one of music’s biggest breakout stars, with more than 1 billion streams, critical acclaim, national TV appearances and a brand new EP. utphilly.com

ABBA After Dark

The Philly POPS, in partnership with the American Swedish Historical Museum, is hosting an ABBA After Dark sing-along on Nov. 4 at 7pm. Listen in or sing-along as The Philly POPS plays a variety of ABBA’s iconic hits on the museum terrace. Come dressed in your best ABBA attire for a chance to win tickets to the POPS Rocks ABBA: Mamma Mia! And more… concert at the Kimmel Cultural Campus Nov. 17, 20 and 21.

The Prince Experience

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents The Prince Experience Nov. 5. The Prince Experience is the country’s most dynamic Prince tribute band. Fronted by Gabriel Sanchez and playing all of the greatest hits from the Purple One himself, the band has been packing dance floors and setting stages on fire for over a decade. Philadelphia.LiveCasinoHotel.com

Beach Fossils, Wild Nothing

Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing are co-headlining Union Transfer on Oct. 28. Last year, Wild Nothing and Beach Fossils celebrated the 10th anniversary of their respective albums: Wild Nothing’s Gemini and Beach Fossils self-titled. Beach Fossils also recently announced The Other Side of Life: Piano Ballads, an album out Nov. 19 on Bayonet that features covers of some of the band’s greatest hits. utphilly.com