Dad’s big day

Here are some great ways to celebrate Dad this weekend.

Art in The Age

Old City’s one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop offers the ultimate Father’s Day gift for the dad who has everything: a meat-themed cocktail class! On Friday, June 18 at 7 pm, Art in the Age is teaming up with Tabachoy, a local Filipino food cart, to host a Carnivore Cocktails Father’s Day Whiskey & Steak Workshop featuring the one-of-a-kind Deerslayer Venison Whiskey from Tamworth Distilling.

During the workshop, guests and their dads will shake, stir, sip, and devour delicious cocktails and incredible food. Tickets are available for purchase on Art in The Age’s website ($140). 116 N. 3rd Street | 215.922.2600 | artintheage.com

East Passyunk Avenue

The home to over 150 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia is a one-stop-shop for Dad this Father’s Day. For the imbibing Dad, pick up a six-pack of craft brew from Stickman Brews, The Bottle Shop, and Separatist Beer Project, or a bottle of delicious craft spirits from Manatawny Still Works. For the stylish, fashion-forward father, purchase some new digs from South Fellini, A Man’s Image, and Metro Men’s Clothing. And lastly, if food is the way to Dad’s heart, treat him to a hearty and delicious meal from Bing Bing Dim Sum, Ember & Ash, Flannel, Fond, Noir, or Stogie Joe’s Tavern.vCheck out the respective businesses’ websites for more info.

1904 E. Passyunk Avenue | visiteastpassyunk.com

Jet Wine Bar

Philadelphia’s “global vineyard” is a one-stop-shop for the oenophile Dad who considers himself to be a wine connoisseur. Give the gift of hard-to-find worldwide wines such as Leb Nat Gold and Leb Nat Ruby from Couvent Rouge in Lebanon, available in limited supply for purchase at Jet Wine Bar’s bottle shop. Alternatively, Jet Wine Bar offers an array of gift packages such as Orange is the New Wine and Au Naturel, each including three bottles of carefully curated wines, available for purchase online. 1525 South St. | 215.735.1116 | jetwinebar.com

New Liberty Distillery

The South Kensington craft distillery and home to award-winning spirit lines such as the revived heritage Kinsey brand, is excited to share the Kinsey Spirit Trio, a gift set containing three 375 ml bottles perfect for teaching an old dog even older tricks from Pennsylvania’s oldest whiskey brand. This Father’s Day, for $59.99, self-dubbed favorite children can treat Dad to three spirits that speak to the test of time: Kinsey Rye, Kinsey American, and Kinsey Bourbon. 1431 N. Cadwallader St. | 267.928.4650 | newlibertydistillery.com

Urban Farmer

Logan Square’s modern American steakhouse boasts an extraordinarily well sourced and meat-forward menu – perfect for all those steak-loving dads out there. Treat Dad to a Father’s Day ultimate carnivore’s treat, with Urban Farmer’s New York Steak Tasting ($70) – featuring three distinct cuts, including a 6 oz of Joyce Farms Grass-Fed, a Creekstone Natural Prime, as well as a 1855 Beef 21-Day Dry Aged. Additionally, UF’s menu includes other excellent, in-house butchered and aged cuts including Dry Aged, Ribeye, Filet and New York Steak. 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215.963.2788 | urbanfarmersteakhouse.com/philadelphia-menus

Image | Courtesy of Steak 48

Steak 48

Philadelphia’s premier modern steakhouse (and one of the hardest reservations in Philadelphia to get) is the perfect special occasion restaurant to treat Dad to on his special day! Steak 48’s menu offers a plethora of indulgent options for an over-the-top meal. Menu highlights include the Fresh Seafood Raw Bar Tower and a variety of prime steaks & chops. steak48.com/steakhouses/philadelphia

Silk City Diner, Bar & Lounge

The retro and eclectic bar and lounge with a beautiful art and artifact filled outdoor garden, is pulling out all the stops this Father’s Day with a Surf & Turf special on Sunday, June 20 from 4 – 9pm. Foodie fathers are welcome to enjoy Silk’s classic Summer Filet & Jumbo Shrimp Skewer ($20). Better yet, dads enjoy a refreshing pint of Philadelphia Brewing Company Kenzinger beer, or a glass of peach iced tea, included with the Summer Filet & Jumbo Shrimp Skewer. 435 Spring Garden St | 215.592.8838 | silkcityphilly.com

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is offering all dads who dine on Father’s Day a bounce back card for $25 off two Full Churrasco Experiences on their next visit. In addition, Fogo is offering a special Father’s Day To Go package that includes everything needed to have a Brazilian-inspired celebration for dad right at home. Packages must be pre-ordered by Saturday, June 19 for pick-up on Saturday, June 19 or Sunday, June 20. For more information, visit fogodechao.com.

Hooters

Hooters has a special Father’s Day offer – for every $25 Hooters gift card purchased on June 20, gift-givers will earn an extra $5 in Dad’s Bonus Bucks to make him feel all the more special. Dad’s Bonus Bucks can be redeemed June 21 – July 21. hooters.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Sullivan’s Steakhouse will be open for dine-in beginning at 11a.m. on Father’s Day to offer those looking to treat dad to its decadent menu of classic American fare. For those looking to celebrate from home, Sullivan’s will also be offering the Fare for Five for takeout or delivery. For $115, The Fare for Five includes a choice of shared appetizer, salad, two choices of protein, like sliced filet mignon, slides ribeye or grilled salmon, and two sharable sides. To make a reservation or place an order for takeout or delivery, please visit SullivansSteakhouse.com.

Image | Courtesy of Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels is fueling Father’s Day this year with $2 off any breakfast sandwich for loyalty members and 20 percent off all digital gift cards. From June 17 to June 20, allow one of the Einstein Bros. fan-favorite sandwiches to serve as the highlight of Dad’s Father’s Day weekend. 5600 City Avenue | einsteinbros.com

Talula’s Table

For Father’s Day, Talula’s Table is offering a very special gift option, perfect for dads with an appreciation for good food. The “Dad #1 Box” is a gourmet gift of curated dad-snacks, perfect for grilling & chilling at home, picnicking on-the-go, or spicing up his lunchbox at work. Priced at $85, the box includes a variety of local, national, and homemade products, all artisan-made in small batches. talulastable.com/tt

Revolution Chophouse

Located within Valley Forge Casino, Revolution Chophouse offers the perfect upscale dining experience for Father’s day with a three-course prix fix menu priced at $65 per person. vfcasino.com/dine/revolution-chop-house

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Celebrate Dad Friday, June 18 to Sunday, June 20. The Prime Rib is the perfect place to celebrate dad – from the energetic atmosphere & live music, to the high-quality premium steaks and robust cocktail list. Throughout Father’s Day weekend, Live! will be offering a special package that will include whiskey flights and branded Glenfiddich Whiskey glasses to take-home as a bonus gift, and a delicious, specialty Porterhouse Dry-Aged Steak. philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com

Coopers’ Craft

Treat dad this Father’s Day with a bottle of Coopers’ Craft Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey’s newest expression, Coopers’ Craft Barrel Reserve. At 100 proof, Coopers’ Craft Barrel Reserve is aged in a unique chiseled and charred American White Oak barrel that allows the whiskey to interact more deeply with the wood, creating a robust and complex flavor profile. Coopers’ Craft Barrel Reserve is available for online purchase for a suggested retail price ranging from $29.99 to $32.99 for a 750ml bottle. cooperscraft.com

__________________________

Image | Courtesy of Royal Boucherie

Food, drink, music and more

From reopenings to lots of food, drink and music options, the city is back in business, and here are a few places you’ll want to check out.

Franky Bradley’s

Mark Bee’s effervescent funk- and kitsch-filled nostalgic restaurant and bar in the heart of Center City’s Midtown Village, has reopened. Fans will be pleased to hear that the establishment will be open for late night on Fridays and Saturdays with bar service and night club resuming after more than a one-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions. Break out the dancing shoes, and enjoy a killer lineup of tunes in addition to an extensive food menu, craft cocktails, local brew, and wine. 1320 Chancellor St. | 215.735.0735 | frankybradleys.com

Jamey’s House of Music

Bees Deluxe, Boston’s notorious acid blues ensemble, makes its debut appearance at Jamey’s House of Music in Lansdowne on Friday July 2. Hell-bent on a mission to drag the electric-analog blues of Chicago in the ‘60s, the Blue Note catalog and the funk of New Orleans into the 21st century, the band’s sound is distinctive and highly musical. 8pm. jameyshouseofmusic.com

Music meets wine

World class symphonic music meets vibrant Napa Valley wines with Bouchaine Vineyards’ new musical series in partnership with The Philadelphia Orchestra. With the debut on June 19 at 4 p.m., this event will be the first in a series of seasonal wine and music pairings, bringing one of the world’s preeminent orchestras to Bouchaine, and one of Napa’s most iconic wineries to classical music aficionados. philorch.org

Bagels & Co

Northern Liberties, the years of waiting are over and Philly’s hottest food neighborhood finally will get its bagel shop. Glu Hospitality has debuted its first-ever breakfast and lunch concept Bagels $ Co (1001 N. 2nd St.). This coffee and bagel cafe and shop is modern, clean, simple and stylish, complete with an opening menu filled with over a dozen varieties of Brooklyn-style bagels, over two dozen inventive, creative and signature cream cheeses and spreads, along with fresh made-to-order sandwiches, salads, baked goods and other goodies. bagelsandcophl.com.

The Twisted Tail

The popular Southern-inspired restaurant and bar on Headhouse Square is bringing back the popular Social Hour – just in time for summer sipping in Society Hill. On Monday through Sunday from 4 – 6pm, enjoy a happy hour fit for the food lover – boasting Half Dozen Blue Point Oysters, Smoked Wings, Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich, and Spicy Salmon Poké, all for just $6 each. For the imbiber, drink specials include $3 select draft beers and $4 house wine at one of the city’s few happy hours of the moment. 509 S. 2nd Street | 215.558.2471 | thetwistedtail.com

Image | Courtesy of Royal Boucherie

Royal BoucherieOld City’s lively neighborhood bistro is known for its excellent bar program that perfectly complements new Executive Chef Matthew Buehler’s French-forward menu. For summer 2021, Royal Boucherie is launching a new Spritzer Bar with a three-steps to summer sipping bliss found in these effervescent and low-ABV cocktails. The Spritzer Bar, helmed by Service Manager Samantha Seltzer, is the latest addition to the restaurants’ carefully curated cocktail program, and is rife with brand-new seasonal offerings. royalboucherie.com