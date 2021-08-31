Crafts, films and more

Summer is almost over, but there are still a lot of fun things to do around the city. Here are a few of the events you’ll want to check out.

Adult craft night

Join Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens for an in-person adult craft night. Guests are invited to enjoy a casual evening in the sparkling mosaicked space. For this event, they’ll be providing supplies and instructions to create a mosaic medallion and mini bottle cap mosaics. Participants are encouraged to bring food and drinks to enjoy while they craft. 1020 South Street. Sept. 9, 6:30 – 8:30pm. phillymagicgardens.org

Films from 2001

In honor of the Philadelphia Film Society’s 20th anniversary, PFS is celebrating films that debuted on the big screen in 2001 and have entertained audiences for two decades. Check out “Donnie Darko” Sept. 7 at the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard. Tickets: $12 / $8 for PFS members, $7 for children 12 and under. For more information please visit: Filmadelphia.org.

Dr Livingston Presents ‘RUB HARDER’

Brian Sanders’ JUNK joins forces with Jasmine Zieroff, co-creator of the erotic 2012 Fringe hit “RUB,” for “RUB HARDER” for this year’s Fringe Festival. Get hot, heavy – and hard – for art. Prepare to be blown away by 45-minute homo-erotica, male cabaret lounge performances while surrounded by parking lot tiki kitsch, and Blow Pops at the Candy Bar. Cleanse yourself at the cash booze bar, and sit back and indulge while “experienced” rule-breakers steam up your glasses and tear down your ideals. Take in the sights of open-air bathing, men in kilts on a trampoline, fire rites, and a twerking contest open to the public. Shows at 9pm and 11pm. 200 Spring Garden Street. Sept. 3 to Oct. 2. fringearts.com

SOUR PROM Dance Party

Presented by Riot Nerd. Sept. 3 from 9pm – 2am at Underground Arts. 21-plus and proof of vax required. Prom photos by Pop Up Polaroid. Prom attire is encouraged but not required. Prom decor, themed drink specials, and more. Tons of Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and other similar artists. Brought to you by the same people that throw Shake It Off: Taylor & Friends Dance Party. Tickets are on sale now. riotnerdphilly.com

Wine Gala

Resources for Human Development will host its Main Line Wine Gala on Sept. 30 at the Appleford Estate in Villanova. The annual event is going al fresco this year to showcase the world’s most exclusive winemakers while benefiting RHD’s innovations in human services. Groth Vineyards & Winery is the featured winery for the evening. For more information: mainlinewinegala.com

Image | Courtesy of Devil’s Den

Murder ‘80s style

Devil’s Den is traveling back in time for “Gnarly Carnage: Murder ‘80s Style,” a bloody good evening of true crime stories and conversation hosted by homicide investigator Sarah Cailean, with ’80s-inspired cocktail flights, pub fare, trivia, prizes and an in-depth tale of infamous true crime cases and killers from the ’80s, on Sept. 9 from 7 – 9pm. The 1980s aren’t just famous for synth music, big bangs, and Rubiks Cubes, it’s the decade that gave the world Molly Ringwald, Elton John, Duran Duran, and most importantly – some of the most well-known murders and crimes, including Richard Ramirez who is also known as the Night Stalker, Jeffrey Dahmer, Larry Eyler, and many more. devilsdenphilly.com

______________________

Art, art and more art

If you’re an art lover, you won’t want to miss these upcoming presentations and exhibits.

Image | Courtesy of Delco Arts Week

Delco Arts Week

The Delaware County Arts Consortium is inviting the public to experience every facet of the arts over eight days during the third annual Delco Arts Week, Oct. 2 – 9. Delaware County will host more than 60 events – including many free to the public – from concerts, film, and dance, to exhibitions, festivals, theater, kids’ activities and more. Visitors and Delaware County residents alike will have the opportunity to choose from a wide range of events for people of all ages as Delco artists and performers share their talents and love of the arts. For more details, including a regularly updated schedule of events, please visit DelcoArts.org.

‘Mind Carnival’

“Mind Carnival” combines conceptual art foundations with narrative text and appropriated cultural iconography in an aesthetic pursuit of investigation. David Deakin, artisan and visual philosopher, uses cultural symbols and historical analysis to convey the effects of prevailing socio-political powers on the human mind. The exhibition is open at Da Vinci Art Alliance in Galleries 1 and 2 through Oct. 28 by appointment. davinciartalliance.org

‘Plein Air Guitar’

An exhibition titled “Plein Air Guitar” at See/Hear Now Pop-Up Gallery, as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival 2021, is scheduled on Sept. 18, 1-6 pm and Sept. 19, 1-4 pm. This exhibition is the first solo exhibition of Derek Ayres’ work in Philadelphia and will feature 20 new watercolors. Ayres is exhibiting 20 matted and framed images on paper consisting of watercolor primarily with touches of gouache and ink. The images follow a similar format: the placement of an opaquely rendered and outlined guitar amp placed into a soft focus, impressionistic landscape. fringearts.com

Image | Courtesy of Linda Dubin Garfield

Linda Dubin Garfield

Artist Linda Dubin Garfield participated in the Philly Fringe Festivals from 2006-2016 creating art on various topics and inviting the public to join her in mixed media memoir workshops at The Book Trader on 2nd Street near Market Street. This year, she is having a retrospective of the 11 years work (both hers and the participants’) at the Old City Jewish Art Center, 119 N. 3rd Street in Old City Sept. 9- 26. There will be a workshop on Sept.12, 1-3pm, for participants to create their own mixed media works on paper. Materials will be provided but participants are encouraged to bring specific things (photos, papers, ribbons, etc) they want to include in their art. lindadubingarfield.com

Rock art

The art of the Beatles and Rolling Stones is being exhibited for the first time in a rare collection of their hand-signed artwork at Dane Fine Art in Rittenhouse Square. This special collection includes limited edition signed art by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and RIngo Starr, along with Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones. This exhibition will run through Sept. 12, and admission is free. 116 S. 19th St. danefineart.com

_____________________

Rock on, rock out

Live music is back. Here are some concerts you’ll want to experience for yourself.

Nation of Language

Nation of Language will release their sophomore album, “A Way Forward,” on Nov. 5. The Brooklyn trio returned to the stage recently for the first of three sold-out NYC shows in the next five weeks, and will hit Johnny Brenda’s on Sept. 9. A third single, “This Fractured Mind,” arrived earlier this month, with a video that acts as an ode to lost summer moments. Tickets: eventbrite.com

Yo La Tengo

Yo La Tengo will be at Union Transfer on Sept. 21. The show comes on the heels of the first anniversary of the band’s latest effort, “Sleepless Night,” a six-song EP with one new tune (“Bleeding,” a windswept ballad where delicate guitar melodies give way to cyclonic fuzz) plus covers of songs by The Byrds, The Delmore Brothers, Bob Dylan, Ronnie Lane, and The Flying Machine. utphilly.com

ERRA

ERRA will play Franklin Music Hall on Sept. 9 with August Burns Red. This will be the first time the band has toured since the release of their highly lauded self-titled record that came out earlier this year via UNFD. It’s their most massive album to date – filled with genius technical riffs along with enchanting/cerebral melodies and immersive soundscapes. It confronts depression, anxiety and desperation throughout. Tickets: axs.com

Soccer Mommy

Soccer Mommy – a.k.a. Nashville native Sophie Allison – released her critically-acclaimed sophomore album “color theory” last year, earning countless accolades and year-end list nods. She is finally bringing the album on tour and making a stop at Union Transfer on Sept. 18. utphilly.com

Winding Way Records Presents: Music in the Park

Come out to enjoy a free socially-distanced outdoor concert featuring Ella Beyer, Lauren Mendelsohn and Evelyn Brown. It will be held at the Clem Macrone Park in Bryn Mawr on Sept. 11 at 4pm. The gate opens at 3pm. Bring a blanket, chairs, etc. to make sure you are as comfortable as possible. Feel free to bring food and beverage (no alcohol permitted) and please pack out your trash. More information on the event and the performers can be found at windingwayrecords.com.

____________________

Eat, drink and be merry this Labor Day

Celebrate Labor Day this weekend with these great deals.

Image | Courtesy of Art in the Age

Art in the Age

Old City’s esteemed tasting room, home bar supply, and bottle shop, invites imbibers to sip on a hand-crafted artisanal bottled cocktail – chilled to perfection – in the lush, dog-friendly Cocktail Garden, located outside the shop on North Third Street. Tipples available from the summer menu include the Punch Drunk Love, Smoke Signals, Snap Pea Margarita, and more! While the shop is closed on Labor Day itself, cocktail lovers are welcome all Labor Day Weekend during standard hours of operation: Saturday noon-7pm, and Sunday noon-6pm. 116 N. Third St. | 215.922.2600 | artintheage.com

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Center City’s chic rooftop bar with panoramic views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is the ideal venue for dining al fresco over the long weekend. Come for the elegant fare and craft beverages, stay for the iconic views – especially this weekend when Philadelphia’s annual music festival and celebration Made in America is happening. This year, guests and festival-goers are invited to enjoy happy hour, available Tuesday through Saturday from 4pm – 6pm, with offerings spanning a robust menu of small bites, craft cocktails, beer, and wine by the glass. 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215.963.2723 | assemblyrooftop.com

Café Ynez

The Mexico-City inspired all-day diner located on Washington Avenue in South Philly boasts an exquisite weekday and weekend brunch service and daily dinner offerings for folks staying in town for the holiday weekend to enjoy. Diners may dig into an array of dishes including the Tacos de Pescade ($13), composed of pan-seared tilapia, topped with freshly made pineapple habanero salsa, sliced avocado, lettuce, cotija cheese, served with a side of sour cream, and placed on a soft corn tortilla. 2025 Washington Ave | 215.278.7579 | cafeynez.com

Franky Bradley’s

Mark Bee’s effervescent funk- and kitsch-filled nostalgic restaurant and bar in the heart of Center City’s Midtown Village offers a jam-packed schedule of late summer events, including an evening of Golden Girls-inspired drag with the buzzed about Hot Flashbacks: A Golden Girls Musical Adventure on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 7pm. Enjoy the evening of laughter, surprises, and fun without the Sunday Scaries settling in. 1320 Chancellor St | 215.735.0735 | frankybradleys.com

Sor Ynez

This Mexican inspired veg-focused restaurant is a go-to for quality, authentic Mexican fare and the ideal spot for dining out with friends to celebrate a three-day holiday weekend. Diners may enjoy signature dishes prepared by Executive Chef Alexis Tellez such as the Vegan Mixiote ($18), composed of eggplant, chayote squash, nopales, celery root, kale, steamed in banana leaves, topped off with tangy chipotle sauce, and served with fried red onions and rice. 1800 N. American Street | 215-309-2582 | sorynez.com

Square 1682 The modern American kitchen located at the intersection of 17th and Sansom streets knows the proper way to celebrate a three-day holiday weekend is with a sensational brunch lineup. Guests may enjoy the crowd-pleasing weekend brunch service on Monday, Sept. 6 from 9am – 2pm, in addition to Saturday and Sunday. Guests can indulge in signature offerings, including Sweet Potato Hash, Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes, and Duck Wings & Waffles, and toast to Labor Day with a Mimosa, Bloody Mary, or one of their refreshing, seasonal cocktails. 121 South 17th Street | 215.563.5008 | square1682.com