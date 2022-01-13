Black Music City Project Offering Grants

13

The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. This represents an 18 percent increase over the same time last year. The city ended 2021 with a horrific 562 murders.

Black Music City Project Offers Grants to Black Creatives

The Black Music City Project, which funds Philly-area Black creatives who produce new, original works that honor the city’s rich Black music history, has extended its application deadline to receive roughly $100,000 in grant funding.

Interested artists can apply until Monday, January 17 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day). Any artistic medium will be considered. Grant winners will be selected by a committee of prominent Black Philadelphia professionals in the arts, media, and business, and completed artworks will be featured in videos, shown in a Juneteenth event, and promoted inside and outside Philadelphia.

More information on BlackMusicCity.com.

Devil’s Den Hosts Ship to Shore to Slay: Nautical True Crime

Devil’s Den, the craft beer bar, is starting 2022 on a spooky note by hosting Ship To Shore To Slay: Nautical True Crime, an evening of tales from distant – to not so distant – past in the seafaring world, presented by a homicide investigator on Tuesday, January 18 from 7 pm – 9 pm.

Ship To Shore To Slay: Nautical True Crime is the next installment of the Devil’s Den’s famed true crime nights held several nights per year at the South Philadelphia gastropub.

True crime enthusiasts can look forward to tales of infamous and obscure cases and killers from sailors on ships to haunted lighthouses, and everything in between, hosted by Sarah Cailean, a former police officer and detective. Attendees can partake in themed trivia for a chance to win prizes and indulge in signature Devil’s Den fare including salmon BLT; diablo, aventinus, and traditional mussels, and a house-made seasonal seafood chowder.

“Folks today have shown such a strong interest in learning of past true crime tales – whether it be through podcasts or documentaries – and it’s been a lot of fun giving people an inside look into some of the most infamous cases,” said Sarah Cailean, host of Ship to Shore to Slay.

Tickets $15, available on Eventbrite.