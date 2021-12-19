*Disclaimer: Please note that foreign exchange and other leveraged trading involves significant risk of loss. It is not suitable for all investors and you should make sure you understand the risks involved, seeking independent advice if necessary.

Choosing one of the best forex brokers for buying and selling currency will probably be the most important decision anyone makes when beginning their trading career.

If the user chooses the wrong one – not only can they lose money and waste their time, but it will be much harder for them to succeed as an investor.



Trading is risky, and users should arm themselves with as much knowledge as possible.

This article aims to present and detail the best forex brokers in 2022.

The Best Forex Broker in 2022 – First Look

Best platform for forex trading – eToro One of the most well-known trading platforms – FOREX.COM Best forex broker for a minimum deposit – Iq Option Great for more experienced forex traders – Plus500

1. eToro – Best Forex Broker Overall



eToro is the world’s leading forex trading platform.The company currently serves over 17 million customers in over 100 countries to disrupt traditional trading patterns and foster a community of like-minded investors.

eToro is also available on mobile devices, making it convenient for users to trade wherever and whenever. This has helped entice the registered customers globally.

Both the demo account and real accounts offer the same features. However, with the real account, users get to trade with real money. Of course, this is a feature people need to be aware of before signing up.

Once the user creates an account, they can begin to deposit money.

The minimum deposit to open an account with eToro is $200, and people can deposit using either Visa or Mastercard.

Unfortunately, eToro does not accept US residents yet, while they allow US visitors to view their site – but it will not let them sign-up.

When people first sign up, they are on the green level of eToro’s club. To get to the next level, $5,000 is the magic number they need to have in their main account. Once they reach $5,000, they unlock levels of the club.

If the user is an active trader and has $20,000 in their account, they can become a silver member (level 2). Silver members can request help via phone with an actual customer service representative.

And how about the Platinum club? Clients will need to have an account balance of $25,000 or greater.

eToro is a platform for new and experienced traders to make money by copying other successful trades on the eToro network.

Using eToro is as simple as logging in and heading over to their virtual trading platform. Then the user will be faced with the familiar choice of markets – whether they want to copy trades from stocks, forex, or even cryptos.

2. FOREX.COM – Most Well-Known Forex Trading Brokers



FOREX.com is one of the world’s leading providers of online forex trading and related services, established in 2005.

The company offers customers the opportunity to trade on currency markets with competitive exchange rates and margins from its market-leading, direct market access services.

FOREX.com is located in Sydney, Australia, with offices in the UK, Italy, Singapore, and Bulgaria. However, it’s not offered in New Zealand or Hong Kong – due to regulatory restrictions.

The company claims to have over 1,700 staff members working in their offices worldwide. It’s also listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) because its financials are available for public scrutiny.

Pricing is simple with this company. It uses a tiered discounts strategy based on the user’s total monthly trading amount. For example, clients that trade an account of $10,000 or more will receive a 2% discount applied to their first $30,000 – in fee-based commissions each month.

There are 3 account types available:

FOREX.COM account

This account type will be best suited for traders that place small to medium-sized trades, execute orders frequently, and prefer minimal costs when trading the world’s financial markets.

MetaTrader (MT4) account

If users want to trade forex online, they will need a MetaTrader account. People often refer to MT4 as a trading platform, but it is more than that. It’s the MT4 forex trading broker host, containing the related tools and features all in one place.

Direct Market Access (DMA) account



This class of US forex broker accounts is tied into the forex trading platform of its parent broker. The DMA account is monitored by the same regulatory bodies as a standard retail trading account, but with one key difference: the broker offers access to his trading platform, making it possible to execute trades directly.

3. Iq Option – Top Forex Brokers for Minimum Deposit

IQ Option comes recommended for beginner and experienced traders alike, with an intuitive platform.

The company has won numerous awards since its birth in 2013, due to the popularity of its platform and interface, available on iOS, Android, and desktop alike.

Their customer service team is supportive, professional, and is lauded as being one of the best in the business.

CFD trading and binary options are IQ’s specialties. Other assets available include cryptocurrencies, commodities, forex, and ETFs.

The minimum account balance for starting with IQ is low at just $10, with a maximum payout of around 95%.

You can make deposits through debit and credit cards, along with Maestro and other alternative payment systems. The demo account is easy to open for potential users who want to try it out before committing.



IQ is regulated by CySec and not available in Japan, the US, Turkey, Germany, or Israel, to name a few countries. However, it features an impressive 13 different languages on the platform.

4. Plus500 – Top Forex Broker for Experienced Investors



Plus500 is a leading UK CFD provider with tight spreads.

It’s not only one of the largest CFD UK brokers, but they also offer trading in stocks, indexes, and futures. Plus500 does not charge any commissions on trades, and they offer a host of different account types for users to trade with.

They also provide access to their innovative trading platform via a web browser, tablet, and smartphone, making it easy to trade on the go or when traveling abroad.

Plus500 is a financial trading company founded in Israel in 2008 which provides CFDs across global markets.

It’s regulated by multiple authorities, including the FCA, CySec, and more. Plus500 offers CFDs across dozens of countries and over 8,000 world-leading shares, commodities, indices, and forex pairs.

It is an exciting brand with fast and secure trading on a simple and intuitive platform. They are here to provide clients access to a vast range of financial markets with many trading tools while protecting them with a guaranteed stop-loss contract and negative balance protection.

Plus500 is an ideal broker for the individual or company seeking access to a range of financial markets with low trading costs with various functions to place trades.

Additionally, it’s also excellent for experienced investors who have a strong preference for manual transactions with a product range of over 2000 trading instruments.

How The Best Forex Brokers Were Evaluated:

Locations – Due to various countries’ legal stipulations, certain brokers are not accessible for everyone. The top forex brokers are considered the most widespread, though some regulations do still exist, depending on a user’s country of residence.

Platform options – Brokers that feature mobile and tablet-friendly interfaces make trading on the go possible. It also means, in most cases, that the platform is intuitive and simple to use, translating nicely from device to device.

Account diversity – The best forex brokers will offer different account options, some geared towards beginners and others for veteran investors. Low minimum deposits and demo accounts are also beneficial.

Best Broker for Forex Trading: FAQs

Some of the most commonly asked questions about forex brokers include the following:

Are Forex Brokers Regulated?

The most well-reputed forex brokers on the forex market are regulated. Users should be cautious of brokers who are not because this might indicate that they are a scam.

When choosing a forex broker, look for regulatory bodies such as the FCA and CySec as this will indicate the broker is closely monitored and a trustworthy company overall.

How Does Someone Know If a Forex Broker Is Regulated?

There are two steps to determining if a forex broker is regulated.

Potential investors should first look for this information directly on the broker’s website. If the broker lists one or more regulatory bodies, the user should then check with those bodies for confirmation.

When a user discovers that a broker lists a regulatory body, but it cannot be confirmed on that agency’s website, they should try to reach them by other means such as a phone call or email to check.

Otherwise, it could be that the broker is not honest.

What Is the Best Forex Broker for Beginners?

IQ Option is a great forex broker for beginners due to its simple interface, minimum account deposit, and demo account option.

All of these features enable a potential user to try out the broker with a relatively low risk before determining if it’s the proper broker for them.

Best Forex Trading Platforms – Conclusion

Forex brokers allow investors, whether beginners or experienced users, to trade forex and other assets safely.

Trading is always risky, and users cannot completely avoid those risks. But top-notch brokers like eToro and Forex.com can help avoid some damage along the way, including scams.

Choose a forex broker wisely and always weigh the pros and cons before investing.

Good luck!

