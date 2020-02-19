Search for:

    • Trump vs. Bernie

    This debate could very well happen in real life. But in case it doesn’t, this hilarious skit will do for now, so don’t miss it Anthony Atamanuik can be seen as the host/President Trump on Comedy Central’s “The President Show”…

    Political signs
    It’s the debate before the, well debate. Trump vs. Bernie mock debate at City Winery on Jan. 25 | Image provided

    This debate could very well happen in real life.

    But in case it doesn’t, this hilarious skit will do for now, so don’t miss it

    Anthony Atamanuik can be seen as the host/President Trump on Comedy Central’s “The President Show” and has been performing at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York for 17 years. 

    James Adomian, Bernie Sanders, for our purposes, is described as a prolific buffoon, with a new hit podcast “The Underculture” on the Forever Dog network, along with with many wild and beloved appearances on hundreds of comedy podcasts. 

    What: Trump vs. Bernie featuring Anthony Atamanuik & James Adomian When: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6 pm. Where: City Winery, 990 Filbert St. How much: $22-$26. More: citywinery.com

