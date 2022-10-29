We all scream for ice cream! If you’re looking for a mouthwatering, heavenly sweet treat, this guide to the best Philly ice cream shops is the perfect read for you. From classic cones to gelato and beyond, we’re giving you the scoop on the best ice cream parlors in town!

1. Weckerly’s Ice Cream: Best Ice Cream Sandwiches in Philly

Locations:

9 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123 (Fishtown)

265 S 44th Street Philadelphia, PA 19104 (West Philly)

Menu items: Scoops, sandwiches, popsicles

Weckerly’s is easily one of the best ice cream shops in Philadelphia, specializing in bold flavors, handmade waffle cones, and ice cream sandwiches with melt-in-your-mouth cookies made from scratch. Weckerly’s delicious treats are crafted with organic milk and locally-sourced ingredients, serving the community with two convenient locations in Fishtown and West Philly.

2. The Franklin Fountain: Best Traditional Ice Cream Parlor in Philadelphia

Location:

116 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Menu items: Scoops & cones, sundaes, milkshakes, signature floats, vegan & gluten-free ice cream, house sodas, build-your-own ice cream sandwiches, baked goods

When you step into the Franklin Fountain ice cream parlor, you may be convinced that you time-traveled to the early 1900s. You will be greeted by an authentic old-timey space decked out in antiques and vintage decor, staff dressed in crisp bowties, and the mouth-watering smell of classic ice cream treats.

If your sweet tooth is not quite satisfied after your scoop is finished, you can walk a few doors down and stop by Shane Confectionary, a historic Philadelphia candy shop dating back to 1911. You can even place candy and boxed assortment orders through Franklin Fountains’ site.

3. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream: Best Vegan Ice Cream Shop in Philly

Locations:

119 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

115 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 (Rittenhouse)

1601 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125 (Fishtown)

Menu items: Classic scoops, vegan scoops, seasonal specials (pumpkin cheesecake, blueberry shortcake, (v) lemon creamsicle, (v) dark chocolate pumpkin pie, and more!)

If you are on a no-dairy diet and hankering for some top-notch ice cream, Van Leeuwen is a must! This parlor made it onto our list of the best ice cream places in Philly for their diverse menu alone. Visitors can expect classic vegan and non-vegan flavors like cookies and cream to vanilla bean, along with an exquisite collection of specialty flavors from earl grey tea to praline butter cake.

You can even order pints of their unique flavors on their site! Here they carry all of their in-store flavors plus a few exclusives, including a mind-boggling limited edition Kraft macaroni & cheese release.

4. C&C Creamery: Best Dog-Friendly Ice Cream Shop in Philadelphia

Location:

5461 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Menu items: Sundaes, cones, cups, glaciers (soft serve blended with your choice of toppings), milkshakes, banana splits, and pup cups!

A Philadelphia staple since 1951, C&C Creamery has made a name for themselves with their affordable ice cream desserts. From fruit-packed banana splits to sundaes served with decadent toppings, C&C Creamery has options for everyone- even furry friends! You can bring along your four-legged companion to enjoy their very own pup cup, comprised of fresh vanilla soft serve and a complimentary dog bone!

5. Frozen: Best Rolled Ice Cream Shop in Philly

Locations:

938 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (Chinatown – 3 min walk from Reading Terminal Market)

511 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 (South Street)

Menu items: Rolled ice cream (made to order), cheesecake series (an entire slice of Cheesecake in your rolled ice cream), and tea drinks (bubble tea, smoothies, coffee)

If you are an ice cream enthusiast, you know that rolled ice cream has become a huge craze in recent years. Frozen Rolled Ice Cream is a local favorite, offering made-to-order rolled frozen treats out of fun flavors such as green tea, avocado, and peppermint in addition to traditional parlor favorites.

Visitors can choose up to 3 toppings to complete their rolled ice cream masterpiece, from sprinkles to mochi and beyond. You can even opt for one of their cheesecake series delights, which includes a whole piece of cheesecake in your rolled treat!

6. Zsa’s Ice Cream: Best Ice Cream Cones in Philadelphia

Location:

6616 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119

Menu items: Ice cream pies and cakes, pints, cones, and sandwiches

Crazy about cones? You have to stop by Zsa’s Ice Cream shop! They offer hand-rolled waffle cones skillfully baked by Brooklyn-based bakery The Konery. Visitors can opt for incredible cone flavors, including birthday cake, toasted coconut, dark chocolate, and french vanilla!

We can also safely say that we have never heard of an ice cream pie before discovering Zsa’s. The shop offers seasonal 9” Thanksgiving pies comprised of their signature ice cream, from-scratch crusts, and toppings that customers rush to pre-order in advance. Pie flavors include maple brown butter pecan and caramel apple.

7. D’Emilio’s Old World Ice Treats: Best Ice Cream Flavors in Philly

Location:

1928 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Menu items: Sundaes, gelati, ice treats, soft serve (vegan options available)

D’Emilio’s Old World Ice Treats earned a spot on our list of best ice cream shops in Philly for their incredible daily flavors. The shop has garnered over 12K followers on Instagram, updating loyal customers with a new exciting flavor each day. Their most recent announcement pictures a magnificent “Coffee Talk Sorbetto,” featuring a dreamy blend of Elixr Coffee, coconut milk, and premium vanilla (completely vegan!).

8. 1-900-ICE-CREAM: Best Ice Cream Pints in Philadelphia

Location:

229 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Menu items: Ice cream pints of out-of-this-world flavors (vegan options available)

1-900-ICE-CREAM has built a massive online following with their weekly ice cream drops. Fans of the shop go to great lengths to nab a pre-order of their unreal flavors, such as Basic Blaster, a pumpkin spice latte ice cream with graham cracker-crusted cheesecake bites, speculoos cookie crunchies, and thick pumpkin pie filling swirl.

The shop announces flavor drops for local pickups on their Instagram, with limited pre-order slots available. They also offer a softie line titled “ONLY PLANTS,” catering to vegan, gluten-free, ad kosher customers.

9. Arctic Scoop: Best Ice Cream Toppings in Philly

Location:

1812 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Menu items: Cups, pints, milkshakes, smoothies

Arctic Scoop is praised by locals for their beautifully crafted, visually breathtaking ice cream cones. A quick scroll through their Google review images showcases their captivating creations, each one more mind-blowing than the last. They are known by many for their collection of toppings, treating customers who opt for egg waffles to unlimited add-ons ranging from mochi to fresh fruit to strawberry boba.

10. Harper’s Ice Cream: Philadelphia’s Newest Ice Cream Shop



Location:

2827 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Menu items: Cones, pints, sundaes

Though Harper’s Ice Cream may be the new kid on the block with their brand-new flagship location in Brewerytown, they have been serving Philadelphia locally sourced ice cream in retail shops, markets, and cafes since 2018. Harper’s pints can be found in almost 30 locations across the city, with plans to open up more physical locations each month.

Though the scoop shop has just opened recently, they have already secured rave reviews from local ice cream lovers. With eccentric flavors such as peanut brittle, oatmeal cookie, ginger snap apple butter, lemon sponge pie, and Turkish coffee, they are definitely a stand-out option in the Philadelphia ice cream scene.

11. Over the Moon Ice Cream: Best Family-Owned Ice Cream Shop in Philly



Location:

2623 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Menu items: Cones, pints, sandwiches (vegan and gluten-free options available)

Inspired by one local couple’s hope to foster a sense of joy and connection in their community, Over the Moon is another relatively new (but highly rated) ice cream shop in Philadelphia. The family makes their delicacies fresh on-site, offering creative flavors such as black raspberry cheesecake, Cafe de Leche with brownie chunks, and pumpkin pie!

You truly cannot feel anything but pure happiness scrolling through their Instagram, with beaming customers at the forefront of their page. Though Over the Moon’s ratings and flavors are certainly impressive enough to claim a spot on our list of best ice cream shops in Philly, their positivity is definitely what sets them apart from others in town.

12. Somerset Splits: Best Ice Cream Shop for Sundaes in Philly

Location:

2600 E Somerset St, Philadelphia, PA 19134

Menu items: Scoops, milkshakes, floats, sundaes, banana splits, cakes, pup cups & sundaes (vegan options available)

In terms of jaw-dropping sundaes and splits, Somerset Splits definitely takes the cake (or in this case, cone.) This parlor made it onto our list of best ice cream places in Philly for their array of scrumptious sundaes. It’s impossible to read their dessert descriptions without your stomach grumbling. Their treats are packed with rich ice cream, smothered in sweet sauces, and coated in irresistible toppings!

No matter the season, Philadelphia locals and visitors alike can find satisfying scoops of ice cream at countless shops around town. Let us know your thoughts on the best ice cream places in Philly and share this article with someone you want to take out for a frozen treat!