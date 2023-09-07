Tommy Chong CBD Reviews [2023]: Is It Worth the Hype? Oils, Topicals & More

CBD products have slowly but surely made their way into our daily lives. Whether you’re looking for something to boost your creativity, target painful areas of your body, or improve mental well-being, you might’ve heard of CBD as an option.

However, not all CBD products are created equal, and finding the right one can be challenging. That’s why we decided to review one of the leading CBD brands in the market, Tommy Chong.

In this Tommy Chong CBD review, we will explore what the brand offers, how effective its CBD products are, and how it can help you achieve your wellness goals.

Tommy Chong CBD Review: Brand Overview

Tommy Chong, the world famous Canadian comedian and activist launched what some might call his passion project in 2016 – Tommy Chong’s Hemp.

Throughout his life, Tommy has been actively involved in activism, letting his audience know the positive effects of marijuana and CBD. Tommy Chong’s CBD brand offers a wide range of products to cater to different needs and preferences.

The company’s products include CBD oil, capsules, gummies, topicals, and even pet products. Each product is carefully formulated using premium quality hemp and undergoes rigorous testing to ensure purity and potency.

Pros:

Helps reduce anxiety

Aids with pain relief

Variety of options, including CBD oil, gummies, pet products, and more

Available online

Discreet packaging

Cons:

Might cause side effects, such as dry mouth

Some options might be pricey

Best Tommy Chong CBD Products

Contraindications:

Even though it is widely known that CBD is safe to consume even on a daily basis, it should be noted that everyone experiences CBD effects differently. Individuals who are pregnant, breastfeeding, taking prescription medications or suffering from chronic conditions should stay away from CBD products.

What Does Tommy Chong Offer?

Tommy Chong’s Hemp offers a wide variety of products, including Nano CBD, topical balms, gummies, drops, and even special offers for your pets.

Let’s take a look at some of the most popular products and see which one is right for you.

Tommy Chong Nano CBD

Nano CBD comes in various forms, each catering to different wellness needs and preferences.

One popular option is Nano CBD drops, which offer a convenient and discreet way to consume CBD. With Nano CBD drops, individuals can enjoy the advertised benefits of CBD without any hassle.

Good Vibes Energy Tincture – Best for Daytime Use

At Tommy Chong’s you can find CBD Good Vibes Energy Tincture which aids those with decreased energy levels, exhaustion, mood swings, while also helping with attention and focus [1].

One of the most sought-after benefits of Tommy Chong CBD Good Vibes Nano CBD is its ability to provide effective pain relief [2]. Whether it’s chronic pain, muscle soreness, or joint inflammation, Tommy Chong’s oil can help alleviate discomfort and improve quality of life.

With Tommy Chong CBD’s Good Vibes Energy Tincture, you can expect improved potency. The smaller particle size of Tommy Chong CBD’s Good Vibes allows for greater surface area contact with the body’s receptors, resulting in stronger and more long-lasting effects.

Nice Dreams Sleep Tincture – Best for Nighttime Use

Tommy Chong’s CBD offers Nice Dreams Sleep Tincture, which is an incredible formula for those users who do not get enough sleep at night and are looking for something for nighttime use.

If you have noticed that your sleep patterns are not as balanced as you’d like them to be, the Nice Dreams sleep tincture will help you on your way to a deep, relaxing sleep [3].

Nano CBD Nice Dreams drops offer a convenient and effective way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine. Whether you’re looking to enhance your overall wellness or manage specific symptoms, Nano CBD drops provide a versatile solution.

With Nano CBD Nice Dreams drops, you can easily customize your dosage to suit your needs. The small dropper allows for precise measurements, ensuring that you’re getting the right amount of CBD each time. This flexibility of the Nice Dreams tincture makes Nano CBD Nice Dreams suitable for beginners and experienced users alike.

Furthermore, our Tommy Chong’s CBD review notes that the Nano CBD Nice Dreams drops can be easily added to your favorite beverages or consumed sublingually for faster absorption.

Tommy Chong Delta 9 Products

Tommy Chong brand also offers CBD gummies, which are a delicious and convenient way to enjoy the benefits of Nano CBD.

Made with high-quality ingredients and infused with nano-sized CBD particles, these gummies provide a tasty treat while promoting optimal wellness.

With their portability and discrete nature, Tommy Chong CBD gummies can be enjoyed on the go, making them a convenient option for those with busy lifestyles.

Cheech and Chong’s Cruise Chews– Great for Relaxation

Another Tommy Chong’s CBD product from its gummies line is the Cheech and Chong’s Cruise Chews. They are full spectrum hemp gummies and are one of the bestsellers on their website.

The gummies ensure that you not only have a relaxing and calming experience, but also an enjoyable one that leads you to fix your sleep patterns.

Tommy Chong CBD Drops

CBD drops, often referred to as CBD oil or tinctures, can offer potential advantages due to their concentrated nature and ease of use.

By incorporating CBD drops into your routine, you might experience potential therapeutic effects that could enhance your well-being.

Let’s see what Tommy Chong’s Hemp offers!

Full Spectrum CBD Tincture – Best for Daily Use

One of the most popular products on the website is the Full Spectrum CBD Tincture, which offers a plethora of benefits to its users.

A 300mg bottle retailing for $69.95 allows users to experience the remarkable advantages associated with a full spectrum CBD tincture, by simply placing a few drops of this liquid beneath your tongue twice daily.

Tommy Chong’s CBD tinctures exclusively utilize full-spectrum CBD extract derived from hemp, along with hemp seed oil.

Additionally, Tommy Chong’s CBD deliberately selects the most potent strains of high-CBD hemp grown in the United States. This ensures that you receive the utmost potential benefits from their Full Spectrum CBD Tincture.

Tommy Chong Topicals

Another form of CBD that can be found at Tommy Chong’s are topicals, which are designed for targeted application.

CBD-infused creams, lotions, and balms can be applied directly to the skin to provide localized relief from pain, inflammation, and skin conditions.

Full Spectrum CBD Muscle Balm – Best for Pain Relief

Tommy Chong offers Full Spectrum Hemp Muscle Balm in 100 mgand 500 mg, depending on your usage. The CBD particles penetrate deeply into the skin, ensuring maximum absorption and effectiveness.

The active ingredients in Full Spectrum Hemp Muscle Balm, such as menthol and camphor provide soothing effects for those areas that are in pain. They also allow the balm to act quickly and aid your muscles and joints accordingly [4].

It also contains cinnamon extract, chondroitin, glucosamine, and methylsulfonylmethane, which are perfect for stiff areas that need help in a timely manner.

Tommy Chong Gummies

CBD gummies offer a convenient and discreet way to incorporate the potential benefits of CBD into your daily routine. These gummies are infused with CBD extract and come in various flavors, shapes, and doses.

Let’s see what Tommy Chong has in store for those seeking CBD gummies!

Full Spectrum Nano-CBD Gummies – Best for Overall Health

In addition to other forms of Nano CBD, you may also enjoy Tommy Chong’s 300 mg NANO Hemp Gummies. This nano hemp infused goodness is a mix of gelatin and locally sourced hemp flower for premium quality and flavor.

The gummies promise to be fast acting, but that is not the only benefit they have. The convenient packaging allows you to just put them in your car or a bag and take them anywhere with you.

Tommy Chong Pet CBD Products

Pet CBD products, such as oils or treats, are designed to provide potential therapeutic effects for your pets. These products are formulated with CBD extract and are tailored to the needs of pets.

Tommy Chong’s Hemp also offers pet products for your furry friend and guarantees muscle relief as well as the overall well-being of your pet.

Full Spectrum CBD Tincture for Pets – Best for Pain Relief and Anxiety

Inspired by Tommy’s dog, Captain, this CBD tincture helps with anxiety, mental clarity, pain relief, arthritis, and can potentially alleviate depression [5].

Formulated with care, this tincture contains CBD extract that is intended to cater to the well-being of pets. By providing your furry friend with Tommy Chong’s CBD tincture, you may be offering them the potential for improved comfort and addressing certain pet-related health considerations.

Just a few drops in their food during the day will do the trick. You do not need to worry about masking medication as a treat for your pets when this CBD product exists.

On average, 20 drops of the Full Spectrum CBD Tincture are enough for most average-size pets, however, you may need to lower the dose if your furry friend is smaller in size.

Tommy Chong CBD Key Facts

Tommy Chong CBD’s commitment to delivering only the best organic CBD products is apparent. Here are some important facts about the brand:

Hemp Information

Tommy Chong CBD uses organic hemp that is grown in the United States. This ensures that their products are THC free, GMO free, without pesticides and artificial flavors, soy free, and gluten free

The product diversity at Tommy Chong’s is all thanks to their premium ingredients and original technology. The brand uses minimally processed compounds and nano-homogenized blends to ensure the high quality of all of their products.

Nano CBD is a game-changer in the CBD industry, and Tommy Chong CBD is at the forefront of this technology. By breaking down the CBD particles into smaller sizes, nano CBD allows for increased absorption and bioavailability.

This means that you can experience the benefits of CBD more quickly and effectively. The science behind nano CBD is complex, but the results speak for themselves. Tommy Chong CBD’s commitment to innovation and scientific advancements sets them apart from other brands in the market.

Product Packaging

Tommy Chong’s CBD brand understands the importance of packaging and has gone above and beyond to create packaging that is both attractive and functional.

The packaging of Tommy Chong’s CBD products is sleek and modern, with a clean design that reflects the brand’s commitment to quality.

Each product is carefully labeled with all the necessary information, including the CBD concentration, dosage instructions, and a list of ingredients. This transparency allows consumers to make an informed decision about the product they are purchasing.

Transparency

Transparency is key in the CBD industry, as consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of knowing exactly what they are putting into their bodies.

Tommy Chong’s CBD brand takes transparency seriously and provides detailed information about their products, including third-party lab test results. These lab tests ensure that the CBD oil is free from contaminants and meets the highest quality standards.

By providing access to these lab test results, Tommy Chong’s CBD brand is instilling trust and confidence in their customers. It shows that they are committed to delivering a safe and effective product that can be relied upon for its quality and purity.

This level of transparency sets Tommy Chong’s CBD brand apart from others in the industry, giving consumers peace of mind when purchasing their products.

>>Check the best prices for Tommy Chong CBD products

Third Party Testing

You can be sure that the product you’re purchasing from Tommy Chong’s Hemp is tested in a third party lab and safe to consume.

Third party testing allows the product to get unbiased, subjective reports regarding the quality, efficacy, and more.

All of their drops, for instance, have been manufactured and packaged in a GMP certified facility.

Quality Assurance

Quality assurance is of utmost importance when it comes to CBD products, and Tommy Chong’s CBD brand goes above and beyond to ensure that their products meet the highest standards.

They use a full spectrum nano CBD oil, which is known for its high bioavailability and effectiveness. This means that the CBD oil is easily absorbed by the body, allowing for maximum benefits.

To further ensure quality, Tommy Chong’s CBD brand uses organic hemp that is grown in the United States. This ensures that the hemp is free from pesticides and other harmful chemicals.

The brand also follows strict manufacturing processes to maintain consistency and quality in their products. By prioritizing quality assurance, Tommy Chong’s CBD brand has gained a reputation for delivering effective and reliable CBD oils.

Brand Reputation

Tommy Chong’s CBD brand has quickly gained a reputation for delivering high-quality CBD products. With Tommy Chong’s name attached to the brand, consumers can trust that they are getting a product that has been carefully curated and backed by years of industry experience.

Many have reported experiencing pain relief and a sense of calm after using the products. This positive feedback has contributed to the brand’s growing popularity and solidified its reputation as a leader in the CBD industry.

Price and Guarantees

When it comes to purchasing CBD products, price is often a determining factor. Tommy Chong’s CBD brand offers competitive pricing, making their products accessible to a wide range of consumers. The brand also offers guarantees on their products, ensuring that customers are satisfied with their purchase.

As the website claims, no matter what the reason might be, if you’re in any way dissatisfied with your order, you can return it and receive a full refund – no questions asked!

>>Check the best prices for Tommy Chong CBD products

Payment Methods

Tommy Chong’s CBD brand offers a variety of payment methods to make purchasing their products as convenient as possible.

On their online store, you can use credit cards or debit cards from Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover.

Tommy Chong’s CBD Reviews: What Do Customers Think?

Tommy Chong’s Hemp has received a lot of positive reviews on the company’s products. It goes without saying that some of their products have received more popularity than others.

One reviewer who tried Tommy Chong’s Nice Dreams Sleep Tincture claims the product worked like a miracle for his insomnia.

Another reviewer claims that they tried Tommy Chong’s Good Vibes Energy Tincture for sinus-related problems with great results.

Of course, it’s natural that not everyone can experience CBD in a positive way. While many people reported an energy boost or stress levels decreasing when consuming CBD, others experienced some side effects.

>>Check the best prices for Tommy Chong CBD products

Where Can I Buy Tommy Chong’s CBD Products?

Tommy Chong’s CBD products, including CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, and CBD sour gummies can all be purchased on Tommy Chong CBD official online store.

As the company states that their products are exclusively sold on their official website, it is important to buy from the official site, so you can ensure that you’re buying from a reputable source.

By buying straight from the official website of Tommy Chong CBD, you can also ensure that you qualify for a refund in case the product doesn’t meet your expectations.

You can also take advantage of discounts and offers that you wouldn’t be able to find elsewhere!

Tommy Chong CBD: Common FAQ

Here, we answer a few frequently asked question about Tommy Chong CBD.

Is Tommy Chong’s CBD Legitimate?

Yes, Tommy Chong’s CBD is a legitimate and trustworthy brand, popular among CBD and Nano CBD users.

Tommy Chong’s Hemp facility has been approved by FDA, as the United States Department of Health and Human Services mandates that each ingredient should be identified and tested accordingly.

Tommy Chong’s Hemp uses third party lab testing to ensure that all ingredients are premium quality and safe to consume. Additionally, hemp plants used in all Tommy Chong’s products are locally sourced and the final product is also made in the United States.

What Is Full Spectrum Nano CBD?

Nano CBD is a type of cannabidiol which is made with nano-technology, in which CBD molecules dissolve into incredibly tiny particles, also known as nanoparticles.

Nano CBD is thought to be more potent than conventional CBD products and to start working more quickly.

Is Nano CBD Really Better?

Yes, generally speaking, Nano CBD is truly better!

By harnessing the power of nanotechnology, Nano CBD offers a range of benefits for optimal wellness. Its increased bioavailability ensures that a higher percentage of CBD reaches its target receptors, maximizing its therapeutic potential.

Additionally, the smaller particle size allows Nano CBD to penetrate deeper into tissues, providing more targeted relief.

Although Nano CBD has received positive feedback from its users, people have also reported that they did not quite enjoy Tommy Chong’s Nano Hemp line due to the taste. So, at the end of the day, it’s all up to you to decide!

>>Check the best prices for Tommy Chong CBD products

How Much is Tommy Chong’s CBD?

The price range at Tommy Chong’s hemp varies from $29 to $150 based on the product you choose to purchase.

The reasoning behind relatively high prices are the premium hemp grown and harvested locally, as well as other ingredients also sourced in the US. Moreover, the products are tested in a third party lab in order to ensure the highest quality and safety of the products.

Not only that, but if you decide that the product you have purchased doesn’t suit you, you can contact Tommy Chong’s Hemp and they will issue a full refund no matter what the reasoning is.

Does Tommy Chong Have CBD Gummies?

Yes, Tommy Chong does have CBD gummies!

At Tommy Chong’s you can find two different CBD gummies and choose which one suits you the most – Tommy Chong Cheeng and Chong’s Cruise Chews and Tommy Chong’s 300 mg Nano Hemp Gummies.

Cheech and Chong’s Cruise Chews are well-suited for everyday endeavors, especially when it comes to deep relaxation and wrapping up your day.

Nano Hemp Gummies offer high potency and are great for balancing energy levels and stress. Many users have reported that they felt energetic after trying Nano hemp gummies by Tommy Chong.

Is Tommy Chong CBD the Right Choice for Me? Our Verdict

Tommy Chong CBD has made a significant impact on the CBD market, offering consumers a trusted brand with innovative products.

Their commitment to quality, transparency, and scientific advancements has set them apart from other competitors. Whether you’re seeking pain relief, relaxation, or overall wellness, Tommy Chong CBD has a product that can meet your needs.

Just like with any CBD product, make sure you consult your healthcare provider if you suffer from any chronic health conditions or are taking any prescription medications.

>>Check the best prices for Tommy Chong CBD products

References