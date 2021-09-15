Time to rock out

Local concert stages are filling up with great acts. Here are a few that we’ll be looking to catch in the coming days.

Jared James Nichols

As Jared James Nichols gears up to release his new “Shadow Dancer” EP – out Sept. 17 on Black Hill Records – the Nashville-singer-songwriter-guitarist has announced he’ll join Black Stone Cherry for a U.S. tour this launching on Oct. 5 at Ardmore Music Hall. Get all the details at ardmoremusichall.com.

Weedeater

The iconic stoner metal band from North Carolina, formed in 1998, will be headlining shows with support from Joe Buck Yourself and Adam Faucett. Known for their energetic and lively stage shows, which are emphasized by frontman Dixie Dave’s animated facial expressions and dance moves, you can catch them Sept. 18 at Kung Fu Necktie. Tickets: eventbrite.com

VREID (‘Wild North West’ Movie Screening)

The Norwegian band, founded in 2004 and known for creating the “Sognametal” sound, will perform a free, matinee event. Those who RSVP via a ticket link will be entered to win a raffle prize, including signed merch. Catch them Sept. 25 at Kung Fu Necktie. For info: facebook.com

Wesley Stace

Philly resident Wesley Stace (formerly known as John Wesley Harding) has a new album, “Late Style” out Sept. 17. Stace invites you to his upcoming gig at The Loft on Sept. 29. Tickets: citywinery.com

Waxahatchee

In spring of 2020, Waxahatchee – aka Katie Crutchfield – released her critically acclaimed album “Saint Cloud” while the world was shutting down. The New Yorker described the album as “A talisman of the self-isolation era… ‘Saint Cloud’ evokes a sense of freedom and belonging that has been elusive in this era of constraint and distance.” On Oct. 15 and 19, she’ll make her way to Philadelphia to perform at Union Transfer. Tickets and details: utphilly.com

Dayglow

Dayglow – a.k.a. Austin’s Sloan Struble – released his sophomore album “Harmony House” earlier this spring, and made his late-night TV debut performing “Can I Call You Tonight?” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He’ll be taking the new album on the road and making a stop in Philadelphia at the Theatre of Living Arts on Oct. 15. Venue.tlaphilly.com

Gustaf

Gustaf will be in town at The Fillmore on Oct. 13 in support of their forthcoming debut album, “Audio Drag For Ego Slobs,” which drops Oct. 1. The New York-based post-punks made a name for themselves over the last couple of years while touring across the states with no music released, sharing the stage with bands like James Chance, Bodega, Dehd and Omni, while catching the ear of Beck, who named them one of his new favorite bands. thefillmorephilly.com

MUNA

The critically acclaimed Los Angeles-based trio MUNA will make a stop in Philadelphia at the Skyline Stage at the Mann with Bleachers on Sept. 23. Recently, the group released their first new music in over a year. Tickets: manncenter.org

XPoNential Music Festival

The performance times for artists who will perform at the 2021 XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru taking place Sept. 17-19 were announced recently by radio station WXPN 88.5 FM, which produces the annual three-day outdoor music festival. Some 25 artists will perform on three stages at two adjacent outdoor venues: Wiggins Park and the adjacent BB&T Pavilion, both located on the Delaware Riverfront in Camden, directly across the river from Philadelphia. Tickets and all festival information are available at the festival’s website: xpnfest.org.

Ultimate 70s show

Want to go back like 40 or 50 years? Catch Orleans, Pure Prairie League and Atlanta Rhythm Section at the Ultimate 70s show in Glenside at the Keswick Theatre on Oct. 7. Get all the details at keswicktheatre.com.

Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles

The Kimmel Cultural Campus presents “Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles” with “The Best of Abbey Road Live!” from Oct. 29 – 31 at the Merriam Theater. In celebration of “Abbey Road,” this show brings the album’s greatest hits to life, in addition to all your early favorites. Tickets: kimmelculturalcampus.org

Image | Anna Webber

Heartless Bastards

Acclaimed rock ’n’ roll band Heartless Bastards just released “A Beautiful Life,” the band’s sixth studio album and first new music in more than half a decade. You can see the band live and in person Oct. 1 when it plays World Cafe Live, downstairs. worldcafelive.com/events

________________________

Are you ready for some football food and drink?

Football season is back! Get ready to bleed green with these Philadelphia restaurants and bars with great game day grub, watch parties, football specials and season features. Check with the restaurants for details and COVID rules and regs.

Image | Courtesy of Set NoLibs

SET NoLibs

Northern Liberties restaurant and sports bar is the city’s newest hot spot for Eagles day action with giant big screen televisions throughout the entire dining room, plus access to televisions in the covered dining tents and at the outdoor streetery. Look for food and drink specials for sharing at the table with your squad. 1030 N. 2nd Street | (267) 761-9480 | set-hospitality.com

Vesper Center City

Vesper Center City is back open in time for fall football as one of the very top spots in the region for Eagles fans. On Sundays for football and Birds’ action, check out Spiked starting at 11:30am each week, plus Spiked returns on Monday and Thursday nights when there is an Eagles game. Spiked is Center City’s biggest Sunday party with live DJ entertainment, dancers and pyrotechnics, in a lively atmosphere that spans three floors. 223 S. Sydenham St. | 267-214-0086 | vespersportsclub.com

Sonny’s Cocktail Joint

Sonny’s Cocktail Joint, Philly’s brand-new neighborhood feel good bar, will be airing Eagles games rain or shine. Watch the Birds in their covered backyard on their drop down projector screen. Inside, look for the game on four big screen TVs with surround sound on. 1506 South Street | 267-900-9463 | sonnyscocktailjoint.com

El Camino Real

El Camino will offer the game on the big screens inside and outside for indoor and outdoor viewing, with the sound on and the drinks pouring. Don’t miss heated covered outdoor dining that even includes heated seats for red hot game day action. Look for signature BBQ and Tex Mex cuisine, cocktails and 30-plus choices of beers in draft, can and bottle. 1040 N. 2nd St. | (215) 925-1110 | elcaminophilly.com

Hawthornes Beer Cafe

Enjoy the game at Hawthornes in the massive outdoor Beer Garden with $5 local drafts, and $8 cocktails. Hawthornes will also be airing games at the bar. Brunch & Birds, what more could you ask for? 738 S. 11th St. | (215) 627-3012 | hawthornecafe.com

Image | Courtesy of Craft Hall

Craft Hall

Philadelphia’s largest football venue and family friendly venue in the entire city is back for football season with house-made brews, a brand-new BBQ menu and the most indoor seating in the city. This 35,000 square-foot location is equipped with two projection screens, bars and 8 HD TVs throughout, leaving every spot the perfect spot for an ice cold brew and view of the game. 901 N Delaware Ave. | (267) 297-2072 | crafthallphilly.com

_________________________

See a play, celebrate dogs, more

Your chances to see great theater, strut for mutts and more are coming up soon. Here are a few events that you’ll want to be sure to check out.

Kandy Muse

Kandy Muse, runner-up of Season 13’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” hits the circular, hydraulic stage at Fabrika’s uber popular brunch show on Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. Guests can meet the fan favorite at noon at an exclusive VIP Meet & Greet session before the show ($60 per person). General admission tickets are $40 per person with the show starting at 2 p.m. Kandy will be joined by host and Philly’s own “genderful glamour monster” and award-winning drag queen Eric Jaffe. The entertainment will also feature Mz. Peaches, Sapphira Cristal, Sutton Fearce, Sir Donyx and Anita Manhattan. fabrikaphilly.com

Theatre Exile

South Philadelphia-based theater company Theatre Exile has announced three in-person productions for its 25th anniversary season. Theatre Exile will present the world premiere of Extreme Home Makeover by up-and-coming Texas-based playwright Makasha Copeland. This inspirational story follows a modern Tejano family that goes to great lengths for a chance to appear on the famous home renovation TV series of the same name. Next, The Motherf**ker with the Hat by Pulitzer Prize-winner Stephen Adly Guirgis is a fast-paced, brutally funny, foul-mouthed look at modern love, friendship, addiction, and the challenges of adulthood. Lastly, award-winning screenwriter and playwright Susan Soon He Stanton’s Today is My Birthday is an eccentric comedy about an out-of-work writer who attempts to turn fantasy into reality to escape isolation. theatreexile.org

15th Annual PAWS Mutt Strut

The PAWS Mutt Strut is the must-attend fall festival for dogs and the people who love them, and on Oct. 23 at 10am at the Navy Yard, Philadelphia will once again go to the dogs! Enjoy a scenic walk, canine costume contest, activities for kids, food trucks, live music, prizes, and much more to help save homeless pets. pawsmuttstrut.org

Clay Fest 2021

Celebrate clay and community at Clay Fest 2021, a fun day of muddy festivities hosted by The Clay Studio at its soon-to-be new home in South Kensington. This year’s event offers exciting, family-friendly entertainment, including several hands-on clay activities, screen printing, wheel throwing battles, and artist demonstrations. Attendees can also look forward to yoga, face painting, and an ice cream social or check out special projects from notable artists Cesar Viveros and George Rodriguez. Sept. 18 at noon. 1425 N. American Street. theclaystudio.org

Evil Genius Beer Company

Evil Genius Beer Company celebrates its 10th anniversary with a big fall block party on Front Street in Fishtown. The carnival-themed, open-air event will shut down the block outside the brewery to make room for games, outdoor beer sales, beer features, a DJ, food trucks and other fall fun. Look for the release of Just Vibin’ 10th Anniversary Beer ABV 7%, which is a Hazy Mango, Pineapple, Guava IPA. The event is family friendly, so bring the kids and the pup too! No admission charge. Food, drink and select activities are pay as you go. Sept. 25. 1727 N. Front St. evilgeniusbeer.com

Inaugural Northern Liberties Night Market

2nd St. Festival announced the launch of its Northern Liberties Night Market Series. A mini 2nd St. Festival of sorts, this seasonal mid-week food truck fair will take place bi-annually in both the spring and the fall. To kick things off, the first Northern Liberties Night Market will take place Sept. 23 from 5pm to 10pm on 2nd St. between Fairmount and Poplar St. Night Market meets mini-2nd St Festival with food trucks, circus performances, vendors, music acts, family fun, lawn games, and more.