“There’s an adage, “Those with one clock always know what time it is, those with two clocks are never sure,”” says Jenn Kidwell, Cobbs Creek area resident and one third of the Philly-based performing arts group Tall Order. “We’re accepting the truth that time itself is a construct, and so there are many, many ‘clocks.’ If we accept this, how does that shift our way of being?”

Audiences can fully expect to have their way of being shifted with a mix of mime suicides, old men fighting about their fishing poles, a surprise burlesque act, provocative rape jokes, three talking butts, and a full out dance party at Tall Order’s new show, Those With Two Clocks. The subversive, interactive and fucking hilarious production currently staged at the Wilma theater allows Kidwell and their fellow artists- Jess Conda and Mel Krodman- to exist with (at least) two clocks. Through a series of wacky vignettes showcasing increasingly ridiculous characters, the audience is drawn (sometimes literally) into an experiment about masculinity, naked bodies, and comedy itself.

All three artists describe the show as being anti-patriarchal and their use of comedy as a metaphor for partriarchy. Mel Krodman, also a Cobbs Creek-area resident, says this viewpoint informed not only the content but the process of creation, that Two Clocks was made in a “non-hierarchical, 3-headed-hydra system of shared leadership. We tried to embody the anti-patriarchal values of the piece in the WAY we made the work, and it has been truly transformational to do so.”

This anti-patriarchal ethos is also why the show heavily features audience participation, inviting attendees to be seated on the stage alongside the action and even to become part of it. “We have a real commitment to divesting in and dismantling hierarchy,” says Krodman. “We are interested in removing the contract that creates a hierarchy of power between us – of spectator and spectacle.” In Two Clocks, this is achieved by utilizing a cabaret style of theater, a format that breaks the fourth wall– the imaginary separation between the performers on the stage and the audience.

Krodman says that the artform of cabaret is inherently subversive and disruptive to power dynamics because – unlike conventional theater or dance performance- the members of the audience are addressed and engaged. “In cabaret there is more of an exchange — there is a live contract being written and rewritten all the time. There is a power of performer but also more of a live power of the audience to shape the event or work.”

The show is subversive and aims to smash prevailing systems of power, but that doesn’t mean it’s not also incredibly sweet. Toxic ideas about masculinity are comedically skewered throughout the piece, but the show definitely doesn’t hate men. While all three Tall Order artists were assigned female at birth, they spend most of Two Clocks dressed and performing male characters: sometimes as oafish or authoritative, others as gentle and sympathetic.

According to Kidwell, one inspiration for the show is “the paradoxical tenderness and frustration with our drag personas…They are as charming as they are toxic, and I feel like we made this piece to sort through our feelings around them. Why can’t we simply dismiss them? What if we released them and their toxicity with care instead of mere dismissal? What can we offer beyond dismissal? The piece helps me identify where joy and pain reside in both, and invites me towards the joy and teaches me how to release the pain.”

Center city denizen Jess Conda enjoys the freedom of a drag persona and performing masculinity that the show allows. “I feel like I have access to a stability that my femme presenting body doesn’t always have because my femme presenting motor runs fast and anxious, is aware of eyes on it, etc etc,” she says when describing one character in the show called Len. “He gets to just sit and breathe and take up space. I get to heal him from the inside out, which is ultimately soothing for me as a performer and person.”



“These characters have less to prove because they’re bodies are already privileged, so I feel the presence and power of doing LESS when I’m in that body. I don’t have to fill every moment with “stuff”, which reminds me of my AFAB [assigned female at birth] socialization to be constantly alert and ready to give care or be “interesting” or “pleasing,” she adds.

Just because these male characters don’t have to be as constantly conscientious doesn’t mean they’re not also incredibly funny and interesting. “I LOVE witnessing Jenn in interrogation mode,” Krodman says of a male cop character that Kidwell portrays partway through the show. It’s a scene that involves an audience participant who gets roped into a situation and then finds himself struggling to answer the officer’s questions.

“She is so in control it is wildly inspiring to witness her moving through improvisation and set material during those moments. And the only time I ever broke character onstage was looking at Jess Conda as the dumbest cop of all time. I cannot even look at her during that scene it cracks me up so hard,” they say, “it is the most fun I think I’ve ever had onstage.”

Check out Those With Two Clocks through its final run this weekend at the Wilma Theater. Must be over 18 to attend. For more information: https://wilmatheater.org/event/those-with-2-clocks/