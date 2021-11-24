There are lies, there are damned lies, and then there are Leftwing Democrats

English statesman Edmund Burke, in 1770, wrote, “When bad men combine, the good must associate; else they will fall, one by one, an unpitied sacrifice in a contemptible struggle.”

On November 19, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, 251 years after Burke’s apothegm, 12 average American citizens associated to resist the lies of an evil, conniving, unscrupulous, detestable combination of politicians, journalists, civil libertarians, lawyers, thugs, racists, and bigots. They were egregious, bald-faced lies. How bad were these lies and the people who told them?

Consider this, not long after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was announced, the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democratic Party congressman from New York State issued the following statement: It is disgusting and disturbing that someone was able to carry a loaded assault rifle into a protest against the unjust killing of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man.

Just in this one sentence, a Democratic Party leader told several falsehoods. Jacob Blake was not killed. Jacob Blake was not unarmed. Kyle Rittenhouse did not have an assault rifle. Kenosha was a riot by a violent mob, not a protest.

Fortunately, the jurors were more diligent than the left-wing Democrats. The reaction by Maloney illustrates how willing the Left is to lie to obtain their objectives.

Indeed, the whole premise of the Kenosha riots – that an innocent unarmed Black man was shot and killed by police – was a lie. A lie that to this day is still repeated by journalists, politicians, and college professors.

If one listened to the left-wing lynch mob led by Joe Biden and MSNBC (the only news organization ever to be banned from attending a trial), you would believe that a peaceful protest was invaded by a teenage white supremacist boy, who illegally crossed state lines with the specific intent to kill Black people. But none of this was true. Still, the Leftist Lynch Mob desperately tried to make a racial incident of a white person shooting white people! What does this tell any sentient American, any common sense person, about all of these claims of “racially motivated shootings?”

It is not about race! It is about ideology! It is about politics!

The Kenosha riots, like the Ferguson riots, taught Americans – at least those capable of rational thought – many things. One is that the mainstream media lies. Two is that left-wing politicians will stop at nothing to exploit an incident regardless of who suffers. Another is that rioters are recruited from the criminal classes. Still, another is that there are many wealthy elites both here and abroad who will pay any amount to foment discontent and divide Americans.

For example, judging from the criminal records of those who Rittenhouse shot and the one guy who kicked Rittenhouse, it is obvious the Left recruits thugs to stage these riots. One had been charged with raping boys. Another convicted for intoxicated use of a firearm. Another had a felony conviction for domestic abuse. Still, another had a lengthy criminal history including violent offenses.

During the trial, the prosecutor tried to put forth the concept that since Rittenhouse had been warned by rioters not to leave his current location, this was tantamount to a legal command and Rittenhouse was provoking trouble when he walked the streets. So a government official is saying that rioters’ commands have the force of law.

But the Democratic Party-led governments of Kenosha and Wisconsin had abdicated their responsibility to protect the innocent from the beginning. Law-abiding people were abandoned to the whims of looters and rioters. This was not just a mob. This was a violent bloodthirsty mob. This was an organized violent mob that had the sympathy of the elite media and the Democratic Party. They thought they were above the law.

The reaction to the verdict from these same quarters proves this. Condemnations like those from Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Joe Scarborough. CNN’s Don Lemon, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, substantiate this. California Governor Gavin Newsom, another Democrat, said Americans can “break the law, carry around weapons built for a military, shoot and kill people, and get away with it.”

Governor Newsom, is that not what happened in Portland and Seattle? Is this not what happens in Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, and elsewhere on a daily basis?

That none of these Solons of justice mentioned or condemned defense witnesses receiving death threats, defense attorneys receiving death threats, the judge receiving death threats, and jurors being intimidated says a lot about the Democratic Party leadership, the social justice movement, and organizations like Black Lives Matter and Antifa. The left-wing mobsters tried to intimidate the jury who courageously resisted them.

What more does the average American need to know to understand the nature of the alliance of communists, the Democratic Party, wealthy elitists, the media, and gangsters? They have, they can, and they will use every means at their disposal to make America a communist totalitarian state. Subterfuge, propaganda, deception, intimidation, violence, arson are just some of their tools.

Edmund Burke was right and the Kenosha 12 proved it.

Michael P. Tremoglie is a novelist and journalist.