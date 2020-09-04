The Rundown | Sept. 3-10

How we’re taking it to the roof in 2020

The city might be preparing for limited indoor dining, but the folks at Visit Philly also have provided a list of rooftop dining and drinking options. Head over to visitphilly.com for all of the details and a complete list, but here are some of our favorites that offer a bird’s-eye view of the city. As always, check with the establishment before heading over for all of the details.

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Nine floors above street level, the Assembly Rooftop Lounge at The Logan, Philadelphia’s Hotel beckons bar-goers year-round with modern luxe seating nests and firepits. As if picturesque views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway weren’t enough, craft cocktails, charcuterie and cheese plates add to the appeal. For 2020, reservations are recommended but not required. 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | Assemblyrooftop.com

Attico

Perched on the 16th floor above the Cambria Hotel, Attico is the largest rooftop restaurant and bar on Broad Street. The stylish year-round outdoor balcony offers prime views of the city that go well with the spot’s crab melt, pork coppa steak, selection of delicious cocktails and more. Reservations are recommended. 219 S. Broad St. | Atticorooftop.com

Brauhaus Schmitz

Diners at this authentic German beer hall earn their roofdeck views, which lie 70 steps up (with the bathroom 70 steps back down). Once up high, though, guests can admire stellar city views, dig into hearty lunches and dinners with modern, approachable twists, and wash it all down with a choice of 30-plus beers on tap and a bottle list so big it knocks the lederhosen off of any beer fan. 718 South St. | Brauhausschmitz.com

Revolution House

On warmer nights, patrons of Old City’s Revolution House take advantage of the spot’s roof deck, one of the few in the neighborhood. The full menu of comfort food and creative cocktails can be ordered from the higher perch. Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Revolution House, 200 Market St. | Revolutionhouse.com

Sunset Social

High atop West Philly’s Cira Center, Sunset Social offers drama and relaxation in equal measure. The fast-casual menu includes a selection of bowls, burgers and fries, plus beer, wine, and frozen and bottled cocktails that patrons can enjoy along with the epic view. 129 S. 30th St. Sunsetsocialphl.com

The Continental Midtown

Stephen Starr recreates the success of his first restaurant, the original Continental in Old City, with this sibling restaurant just off Rittenhouse Square featuring a rooftop lounge that’s the spot’s pièce de résistance. Partially enclosed so that it’s serviceable year-round, the deck area is quite popular during warmer months. Rooftop seating is limited, so don’t sleep on making a reservation. 1801 Chestnut St. | Continentalmidtown.com

How we’re attending Da Vinci Fest Live

Named after Leonardo da Vinci, Da Vinci Fest Live will be a captivating event for all ages as it explores the wide-ranging disciplines mastered by the group’s namesake. Inspired by this Renaissance polymath’s unquenchable curiosity, Da Vinci Fest Live – running from Oct. 22-29 – will celebrate how creativity flourishes at the intersection of disciplines through virtual events, installed exhibitions, and creative activities for the public – both at home and in-person. Here’s a rundown of all that’s happening, but head over to davinciartalliance.org for all of the details.

The Exhibits

The Exhibits consist of professionally shot videos and 360-degree photos, plus artist talks for each exhibition included in the Da Vinci Fest series. Exhibitions are presented in collaboration with DVAA Members, Jefferson University, Philadelphia Sculptors, and The Library Company of Philadelphia. The Exhibits will be on view in-person from Oct. 11 to 26, and will be on view digitally beginning Oct. 22.

The Mural

DVAA has been working with Mural Arts Philadelphia in partnership with Fleisher Art Memorial, Bella Vista Neighbors Association and Friends of Palumbo Park to install a new mural on the side of the group’s building at 704 Catharine St. Good news: The Mural opens before the festival. After a competitive selection and design process, “Innovation Lights the Way” by muralist team Sammy Kovnat and Maria Roman opens on Oct. 11 at noon in-person.

The Market

The MARKET consists of a silent auction and art and craft bazaar where patrons can collect handmade artworks and bid for a chance to win services and products from local businesses! These curated items will be available online from Oct. 22 at 6:30pm through Oct. 29.

The Hive

The Hive is an interactive archive where all Da Vinci Fest programming will be located for at-home viewing. The Hive will include at-home art activities, stories about the intersection of art and science, fun and informative demos by Bresslergroup, Music Not Impossible, The Philadelphia Insectarium, The Franklin Institute and more! The Hive will be digitally available beginning Oct. 22, after the Da Vinci Fest Live stream.

The Da Vinci Derby

The Da Vinci Derby is the premier event of the Da Vinci Fest Live stream that will be broadcast on Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. by a Philadelphia-based sportscaster. Participants of all ages are invited to transform a 7-inch block of wood into a Derby car to compete for awards in speed and creativity. The live-stream will include commercial interludes from programming partners which will be accessible after the live-stream on The Hive. The Da Vinci Derby is open for all to participate.

Virtual events that demand your attention

Eventbrite.com is packed with upcoming virtual events that will be a blast. Here are some of our favorites.

Philadelphia Virtual StorySLAM: SILENCED

Prepare a five-minute story about suppression. Interrupted, talked over, censored, shushed. Pleading the Fifth about your sister’s boyfriend, your friend’s new haircut, your mother-in-law’s famous jello salad. Being told to hold your tongue, hush your mouth, or button your lip. Or the time you pushed back, shouted out, and brandished your words as weapons. Regale everyone with tales of words eaten…or spoken. Presented by The Moth. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7:15 – 9:15pm | $10

The City of Philadelphia and Arts and Culture Leadership Town Hall

The arts are important to the city’s economy and to its communities. However, the operations, work and livelihood of Philadelphia’s arts and culture sector have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the city continues to make progress in the fight against COVID-19 and safely reopen, the leaders of Philadelphia’s arts and culture organizations are invited to participate in a discussion on their unique needs and concerns for reopening the arts in Philadelphia. Thursday, Sept. 17, 11am – noon | Free

Mystery on Main Street

EY Design Studio PHL invites you to participate in solving a mystery on Main Street. Polish up your magnifying glasses and be ready to think creatively through user-centered design, development and research lenses as you investigate a UX problem. We’ll kick off the evening with opening remarks. After a brief introduction, we will team up and get down to business. Ready to help solve the case? Tuesday, Sept. 22, 6 – 7:30pm | Free

Educating Philly Workers on 2020 Election Changes

This year was already destined to bring forth significant changes in how elections in Pennsylvania were conducted. With the introduction of no-excuse vote-by-mail and new, modern voting equipment, voters across the commonwealth faced a learning curve. The coronavirus pandemic has complicated election plans and put a premium on protecting the health of voters and poll workers. While the postponed primary election was mostly smooth, there’s still work to do to ensure no worker has to sacrifice their ability to earn a paycheck or their health to exercise their right to vote. Thursday, Sept. 10, 4 – 5pm | Free

The Virgin Poetry Showcase

This night will feature performances from an array of local artists paying homage to the alignment of stars. This will not be your average poetry show, not even virtually! A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to a Philadelphia based nonprofit Path to Greatness. Friday, Sept. 18, 7 – 8:30pm. See eventbrite.com for tickets info and more.

Anti-racist action planning: A guide to targeted and persistent resistance

This workshop is based on the “Open Letter to White People” by presenter Dr Eleonora Bartoli and is open to everyone. In this “Open Letter,” which serves as a framework for this workshop, Bartoli writes, “As white people, we tend to think of ourselves as ancillary to the movement (for racial justice), and so what we are really asking is how we can support it. But we (white people) are not just part of the movement, we don’t just belong to the movement, we have primary responsibility to the movement. We are essential to the movement because we are white supremacy; so nothing is going to change if we don’t do something about ourselves.” Bartoli is a licensed psychologist and consultant in Philadelphia. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 6 – 7 | Free

Our picks for the new Netflix shows

It’s a new month, so that means new shows on Netflix. Here are a few of the ones we’re most looking forward to watching. Check out netflix.com for the full list.

Away

Hillary Swank stars in this original drama series set in space. While the reviews are mixed, we’re fans of space stuff, so we’ll be checking it out. We’ve also been a fan of Swank’s since “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Million Dollar Baby,” so there’s another reason to watch a show about stuff going wrong in space. It starts tomorrow.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

If you like horror movies, you might want to check this one out, although it seems like more of a psychological killer than one with chainsaw-wielding zombies. It’s about a woman who gets stuck at her boyfriend’s family on their farm during a snowstorm. No doubt the farm is miles from anything and the power goes out, or something. It starts tomorrow.

My Octopus Teacher

OK, the title made us look this one up. It’s about a filmmaker who forges an “unusual friendship” – Netflix’s words, not ours – with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest. It’s out on Sept. 7, if you’re as intrigued as we are.

The Social Dilemma

Talk about timely. This documentary explores the dangers and impacts of social networking – a topic that’s all over the news these days. So, do social media companies really take advantage of their users? We’re going to watch to find out. The film debuts on Sept. 9.

The Devil All the Time

Perhaps the most-hyped release this month, the movie takes place after World War II and follows a cast of characters (it’s an all-star lineup of actors playing these characters, by the way) all the way up to the Vietnam War period. These characters apparently go after a guy who’s just trying to protect his family. It’s out Sept. 16.

American Barbecue Showdown

In a month that Netflix seems to be, to us, really heavy on the, um, heavy, we’re going to make sure to see this show, which starts on Sept. 18. Cooks compete to cook the best barbecue. Hey, there might be some drama, but nothing like the heavy suspense these other shows likely will bring.

