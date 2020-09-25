The Rundown | Sept. 24-Oct. 1

How we’re celebrating 100 years of women’s right to vote

For centuries, Philadelphia was an incubator of suffrage thought, home to many suffrage leaders – and a testing ground for some of the most famous demonstrations. In 2020, Philadelphia honors the centennial of the ratification – and the future of the women’s rights movement – with special exhibitions and events, both in-person and online. Go to visitphilly.com for all the details, but here are some of our favorite events.

Women 100

This series of programs and events – recently extended through March 2021 to coincide with Women’s History Month – celebrates American women and sparks new ideas about the path to gender equality. Presented by Drexel University’s Vision2020, Women 100 is the largest centennial celebration in the United States honoring the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. In addition to reimagined individual events, residents and visitors can take a women-and-public-art self-guided tour compiled by the Association for Public Art and listen to WHYY’s weekly series on American women who changed the world. Through March 21, 2021. Women100.org

When Women Lost the Vote: A Revolutionary Story, 1776-1807 at the Museum of the American Revolution

The Museum of the American Revolution’s special exhibition features the stories of New Jersey women who legally voted in elections shortly after the Declaration of Independence was released. Though the loophole in the law was eventually closed, the impact of their votes and their fight to maintain their suffrage echoed through generations. Oct. 2 – April 25, 2021 | 101 S. 3rd Street. Amrevmuseum.org

A Seat at the Table Virtual Experience

A free interactive art exhibition at the Kimmel Center that’s been reimagined as a virtual experience, A Seat at the Table invites the public to learn more about gender barrier-breakers throughout women’s history in six categories, including politics and government; business and finance; science, technology, engineering and math; sports; and more. Through June 30, 2021. Kimmelcenter.org

Women 100: SHE Leads Road Rally

Follow along from home as female race car drivers pull an all-night road trip from East Falls in Philadelphia to Seneca Falls, New York, site of the first Women’s Rights Convention. After exploring women’s rights sites up north, the drivers make the return trip to Philly on October 17. Oct. 16-17. Women100.org

Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and The Politics of Scale at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts

The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts presents impressive, political, space-claiming large-scale artwork from its own collection by women artists. Massive paintings, drawings, sculpture, installation and mixed media – including major pieces by Betye Saar and Njideka Akunyili Crosby – examine the historic, present and future roles of women in art and the world. Nov. 19, 2020 – April 11, 2021 | 118 N. Broad Street. Pafa.org

Women 100: Celebrating Women at the Kimmel Center

At the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, this celebration of American women includes a ceremony featuring music, performance segments and a salute to women who have blazed trails for others to follow in a multitude of fields. Monday, March 22, 2021 | 1:30-5 p.m. | 300 S. Broad Street. Women100.org

Get excited for National Hispanic Month

A special musical celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month will be presented by the NPR-distributed daily music program “World Cafe” through Oct. 15. World Cafe, produced by public radio WXPN in Philadelphia, is heard from 2 pm to 4 pm weekdays. Exclusive content will feature special guests, live music sessions, artist interviews and more that highlight the exciting music of Hispanic/Latino/LatinX artists. Check out xpn.org for details. In the meantime, here is some of what you’ll hear.

Rodrigo Y Gabriela

Known for their mind-blowing guitar work, the duo delivers an amazing interpretation of Pink Floyd’s “Echoes,” talks about why they chose that song, and how they make their two-piece acoustic guitar duo sound so huge. Oct. 1

Jorge Drexler

The first Uruguayan to win an Academy Award (for the 2004 film “Motorcycle Diaries”) also trained as a doctor before becoming a musician and moved around the world. The charming and poetic overachiever performs a whimsical set of live songs from his album Salvavidas De Hielo, and reflects on the many twists and turns his professional life has taken. After this interview was recorded, Drexler was awarded Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Singer-Songwriter Album for Salvavidas De Hielo at the Latin Grammy Awards. Oct. 7

ÌFÉ

In an interview hosted by Felix Contraras of NPR’s Alt.Latino, Afro-Caribbean artist Otura Mun (ÌFÉ) – who was raised in Indiana but fell in love with Puerto Rico after a chance trip there – talks about arriving on the island with only $150, sleeping on the streets, and finding himself immersed in music. He also shares his longtime love of artist Steve Winwood, and presents a special extended live version of his cover of Winwood’s “Higher Love” that was recorded at the World Cafe Live concert club in Philadelphia. Oct. 8

La Santa Cecilia

The acclaimed Los Angeles-based band takes listeners to the place where it started: Olvera Street, the Mexican marketplace that is one of the city’s oldest sections. Lead singer Marisol and her longtime brother in song, Pepe, talk about busking among the vendors, being inspired to give a surprise performance there, and how the street has played an important role in her family’s life: from her parent’s first date to the day she decided to take over running the stall that her grandfather first started there in the ‘60s. Oct. 14

Latin Roots programming

New World Cafe Latin Roots correspondent Byron Gonzalez discusses what defines Latin Alternative music in his home area of Southern California, and presents a music mix that highlights artists of Hispanic heritage. He’ll explore Latin music today in cities of Mexico, Central America and South America on various days. See the website for details.

Various events sure to keep you entertained

The Way Out

The Way Out is an in-person, 100 percent socially distanced, immersive performance for a drive-through audience, as part of the 2020 Fringe Festival. This unique site-specific show unspools across 78 acres of historic Laurel Hill Cemetery (3822 Ridge Ave.) from Thursday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 3. The Way Out is an evening of live performance made for the pandemic, all without risking COVID transmission to audiences, performers, or crew. The Way Out’s performers navigate a complexly woven dance-theater story in this unusual show designed with all COVID-19 precautions in mind. All performance times are rolling (7pm-8:40pm). One $100 ticket covers one car, for any number of people within. www.tangle-arts.com

Virtual play

Philadelphia Theatre Company is back for its 46th season starting with the rolling world premiere of The Days of Re-Creation: A Virtual Play on Sept. 30 at 7pm. The play cycle (collection of short plays around the same theme) is the brainchild of Devenand Janki, artistic director of the company Live & In Color, which commissioned seven proliﬁc BIPOC playwrights, including B.D. Wong (Tony award winning actor), Lauren Yee (Signature Theatre resident and writer of Cambodian Rock Band and The Big Leap), and Masi Asare (winner of the Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award), AriDy Nox, SEVAN, Nandita Shenoy, and Philadelphia playwright Erlina Ortiz, who contributed the play La Egoista. Tickets for the play are free, but patrons must register for a link at philatheatreco.org, or by calling 215-985-0420. All performances are performed virtually and are able to be viewed on any streaming device, including YouTube.

Night Tours at Eastern State Penitentiary

Advance tickets required, starting at $19. Select evenings through Nov. 15. New this fall! Experience the dark, abandoned cell blocks like never before with Night Tours. At night, the cellblocks fall into darkness and the penitentiary takes on different energy – its imposing architecture emphasized by dramatic lighting, its quiet stillness even more striking. You may have visited Eastern State before, but never like this. Visit EasternState.org/NightTours for dates, times and more information.

Philadelphia Film Festival

The Philadelphia Film Society announced that badges for the 29th Philadelphia Film Festival are now on sale. PFF29 will host screenings virtually with a selection of films screening at the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard. PFF29 is offering three badge levels – Streaming Pass ($200), Spotlight All Access Badge ($300), and Premiere All Access Badge ($600). The full PFF29 lineup will be unveiled in early October. Individual tickets will be available shortly thereafter, subject to availability. For more information, visit Filmadelphia.org.

Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest

Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest returns for the sixth season to Nov. 1. Head to the expansive dining destination as it converts into an autumn wonderland – with weeks of stunning views, entertainment, fall food and cocktails, seasonal beers and much more. New for 2020, Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest for the first time ever in its history will operate fully at seven days a week. Hours will be from Monday to Sunday, from noon to last seating at 9:30pm. Hours are subject to change based on local and state guidelines. Reservations are available on Resy or by visiting www.morganspier.com.

Football fun

Tailgating, stadium fans and crowded bars may be prohibited in Philadelphia this NFL season, but The Bourse Food Hall has a solution for fans looking for a safe and socially-distant watch party. Football lovers are invited to a Tailgate with Freebyrd Chicken during every Sunday 1pm Eagles game, featuring brews, cider, wings, games, and more. Watch the Eagles on The Bourse’s multiple large screen TVs, while enjoying game day specials from Freebyrd Chicken. Jumbo Jenga and corn hole will be set up with hand sanitizer for guests’ safety. Reservations for each game can be made at the-bourse.ticketleap.com.

How we’re eating out for University City Dining Days

Take advantage of Dining Days deals and show your support for local restaurants through Oct. 4. This year features new ways to save, including to-go cocktails, add-on items, and deals for takeout, delivery, and dining out. More than 25 West Philly restaurants are participating. Please contact restaurants for questions about seating and availability, and make sure to order directly from them for takeout when possible. More info at Ucdiningdays.com, but here are some of our favorites.

48th Street Grille

Receive a free cup of Red Bean Soup, Side Garden Salad, or Bread Pudding with the order of any entree at dinner. Available for indoor & outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery. 215.244.4764 | 310 S. 48th St. | 48thstreetgrille.com

Bridgewater’s Pub

Order Shrimp Tacos (3) or Pork Tacos (3) and receive a free margarita (or comparable cocktail) for $17 at lunch and dinner. Available for takeout. 215.387.4787﻿ | 30th Street Station Market St. | thepubin30thstreetstation.com

Copabanana

Any appetizer, entree and cocktail for $35 at lunch and dinner. Available for outdoor dining and takeout. 215.382.1330 | 4000 Spruce St. | www.copabanana.com

Dahlak

Free cocktail with any entree at dinner. Choice of Summer Breeze, Woo Woo, or Red Sea Sunrise. Available for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery. 215.726.6464 | 4708 Baltimore Ave. | www.dahlakrestaurant.com

Dock Street Brewery

$30 plain or pepperoni pizza meal kit with a four pack of Summer Haze or Barracuda Dock Street Beer at dinner. Available for takeout. 215.726.2337 | 701 S 50th St. | www.dockstreetbeer.com

Louie Louie

Three courses for $35 at dinner. Available for indoor & outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery. 267.805.8585 | 3611 Walnut St. | louielouie.restaurant

