The Rundown | Nov. 26-Dec. 3

We rounded up several events you might want to check out as the holiday season opens.

Off Mic Comedy School

Philadelphia’s first all-virtual stand-up comedy school is teaching people how to spice up their virtual holiday celebrations with a new workshop called “Toast and Roast.” Led by comics and show producers Spark Tabor and Cynthia Marie, the half-day, fast-paced, interactive workshop will immerse participants in the basics of making toasts (saying nice things about people) as well as tips on roasting (saying mean, but funny, things). Immediately following the workshop, participants will show off their new skills in a live Zoom show open to the public. Registration: $75. Saturday, Dec. 12, 4-8:30pm. offmiccomedyschool.com

The Wolves

After a six-month delay due to the global pandemic, Philadelphia Theatre Company is excited to present the highly anticipated production of “The Wolves,” streaming Friday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Dec. 20. Sarah DeLappe’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist, Relentless Award winner, and 2015 Kilroys List Pick introduces audiences to nine young women from a competitive high school soccer team. Relatable and resilient, this pack of adolescent warriors will push and train for the nationals, while also navigating a growing understanding of their complicated world. Audiences can view the play online, through a dedicated streaming link. More information can be found at philatheatreco.org or by calling the company’s virtual box office at 215-985-0420.

Blue Stoop fundraiser

Blue Stoop will present its winter fundraiser, Words of Revolution; Words of Solace. Join it for a special event on Dec. 5, from 7-9pm featuring readings from 10 of the most exciting voices writing in and around Philadelphia today. This is not another typical Zoom event – in fact, this will be an innovative video program produced by award-winning Philadelphia cinematographer Aly Spengler. Tickets for this event are $20-$100, sliding scale. To purchase tickets, visit www.bluestoop.org.

Primary Plant Based

Plant-based diets have transcended the bubble of fleeting diet fads and entered the mainstream dining experience – and Philly is embracing the movement. That’s why Chef Mark McKinney is launching a vegan pop-up restaurant within a restaurant: The new concept, titled Primary Plant Based, will share a kitchen and operate out of Khyber Pass Pub in Old City. The health-forward pop-up, with major Asian and global influences, will launch in early 2021 for takeout through Khyber Pass Pub and delivery through DoorDash. Khyber Pass Pub | 56 S. 2nd St. | 215.238.5888 | www.khyberpasspub.com

Northern Liberties Holiday Pop-up

Northern Liberties Business Improvement District kicks off the holiday season with the debut of Northern Liberties Holiday Pop-up, which started on Black Friday and goes for two weekends, Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 3-6, from 1pm to 6pm. This brand-new, socially-distanced holiday shopping event will feature 15-plus small local businesses and makers from around the Philadelphia region popping up with gifts, decor, fashions, treats and more in eight retail locations along N. 2nd Street. For a full list of vendors, dates and locations, visit explorenorthernliberties.org.

Check out these Philly hidden gems – online

With a new round of closures hitting the city, we’ve turned, once again, to online events to keep us entertained. Here are a few we found on eventbrite.com. Go there for all of the details, and to see many other events coming soon.

Philadelphia Online/Virtual Game Night

Let’s Roam’s Virtual Game Night makes it easy for you to have an epic game night. You’ll take on five rounds of fun games through Let’s Roam’s next-level video call software. Virtual games you’ll experience include trivia: 8,000-plus questions, 60-plus categories, including Rom-Coms, History, 90’s Music, Disney, and more. Many more games as well. Monday, Nov. 30, 7-10pm. Free.

There’s No Place Like Home: Fun in Philly

Irene Levy Baker, author of “100 Things To Do In Philadelphia” and “Unique Eats & Eateries of Philadelphia,” will help you plan a staycation and make sure you never waste your free time doing laundry. Hear stories about where to have adventures, including good places to social distance, secret destinations even long-time locals don’t know about, where to create fun family memories and how to help restaurants survive with limited capacity. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 6–7:30pm. $5 to $21. Online event.

The City of Sisterly Love Online Experience

Join uplifting, inspiring and empowering women across Philadelphia for free weekly online circles. This is an online space where Philadelphia women come to empower themselves, be seen and celebrated. Come and slow down, listen to your hearts and express your inner truth. It’s free. You’ll receive Zoom details after you register. Thursday, Dec. 3, 7:30-8:45pm

Do Children Have a Right to Be Healthy?

On average, children in the U.S. are less healthy than children in Western Europe and other nations. Every society pledges to support the growth and development of children, so why are there differences in outcomes? Some have argued that it is a matter of rights – the U.S. is the only country in the world not to sign the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, a document largely drafted by U.S. representatives. Join for a discussion and lecture. Presented by The College of Physicians of Philadelphia. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 6–7pm. Free. Online event.

Unapologetically Ambitious

Join this PWC Philadelphia Storytelling Series conversation with author Shellye Archambeau on her book, “Unapologetically Ambitious.” Archambeau will recount how she overcame the challenges she faced as a young Black woman, wife, and mother – climbing the ranks at IBM and subsequently founding her own company; MetricStream. Tuesday, Dec.1, 1:45–3:30pm. $45-$65. Online event.

Virtual Bingo Night benefitting the Historic Belmont Mansion

You are invited to join in the fun on Friday, Dec. 4, at 8pm for an entertaining, laugh-filled Virtual Bingo Night. Everyone will be distanced, but social and fun with Philly comedian Coleman Green for a comedy event benefiting Belmont Mansion and the Underground Railroad Museum. Purchase your ticket now for $20 (plus fee). Presented by AWHS & The Historic Belmont Mansion.

