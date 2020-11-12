The Rundown | Nov. 12-19

Games, fitness, holiday fun and more

Here are a few events coming up – both in-person and online – that we’re checking out in the coming days.

Reading Terminal Market Holiday Showcase

Visit the second annual Reading Terminal Market Holiday Showcase on Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14. Discover special holiday offerings from more than 40 Market merchants, like special holiday dishes, seasonal produce, desserts, holiday gifts, decorations and more. Get a preview of Pennsylvania’s best, including whole turkeys, smoked ham, and seafood platters; a variety of side dishes; fresh seasonal produce; distilled spirits; and festive desserts like pecan pie and sweet potato cheesecake. Readingterminalmarket.org

‘More than Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia’ Virtual Quizzo

More than bad things happen in Philadelphia, according to Quizzo Master and Young Professional Advisory Board member Leo Vaccaro. Quizzo is one of those things that happen in Philadelphia – one thing that brings excitement, joy, and potentially a $100 Amazon gift card. Join Bethesda Project’s YPAB for an evening of fun, trivia, and charity. Participants will register individually, and form teams that you’ll share with the Quizzo Master the day of the event. You don’t need to have a team prior to signing up and can be paired with individuals the day of the event. All proceeds from the event will benefit Bethesda Project, a local nonprofit organization that provides emergency shelter, permanent housing, and case management to over 1,400 individuals experiencing homelessness each year. Friday, Nov. 20, 8-10pm | www.bethesdaproject.org

Azuline Duo, flute & guitar

The Philadelphia Classical Guitar Society will present Azuline Duo, award-winning musicians Sara Traficante (flute) and Emma Rush (guitar). This ensemble pushes the boundaries of their instruments and conventional programming with unusual and rarely heard repertoire, and a dynamic onstage presence that engages the audience from the first note. They tour regularly throughout North America and have a mission to bring live classical music to rural Canada. Whether up north in the Yukon Territory or down south in Texas, Azuline Duo makes a lasting impression with their innovative performances on both traditional and unexpected stages. Sunday, Nov. 15, 3pm | YouTube | Phillyguitar.com.

Bark & Whine 2020: Happy at Home

Pennsylvania SPCA hosts Bark & Whine 2020: Happy at Home Virtual benefit, celebrating protecting Pennsylvania’s animals, on Saturday, Nov. 14. Home is where your pets are, and this year it’s also where supporters of the fight against animal cruelty will gather for the PSPCA’s biggest fundraising event. Bark & Whine, the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year, will be virtual. The event will feature several ways to support the fight against animal cruelty. In the absence of a traditional dinner ticket, supporters can purchase a Bark-in-a-Box, which includes everything needed to celebrate in style at home. The night of Bark & Whine, an online silent auction, raffles, an adoptable animal cocktail hour sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and mission raise video will round out the programming. Please call (215) 426.6300 or visit www.pspca.org for details.

Virtual Fitness Class

Presented by The National Society Of Black Engineers Greater Philadelphia Professionals Chapter, this is a total body HIIT workout class with fitness instructor Oghoghosa Igbineweka. HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) for full-on short bursts of intense exercise with recovery periods. No equipment or experience required! Free. Online. Saturday, Nov. 14, noon | eventbrite.com

Eating and drinking as the holidays quickly approach

From restaurant reopenings to plant-based holiday foods everyone will enjoy, we’ve rounded up news and events that are certain to keep you busy.

Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House

The high-end steakhouse at Rivers Casino Philadelphia is now open after being closed since the March 15 property-wide shutdown to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House is the award-winning steakhouse that features mouthwatering steaks, including the “Philly Cut” bone-in filet mignon, fresh seafood (jumbo lump crab cakes are always a favorite) and scrumptious, oversized, desserts such as carrot cake and chocolate mousse pie. For menus and more information, please visit HugosPhilly.com.

Honeysuckle at Walnut Street Cafe Brunch

On Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3:30pm, Honeysuckle will bring a lively and welcoming three-course brunch and auction as a takeover of Walnut Street Café’s regularly scheduled Jazz Brunch. A playful array of Haitian-inspired cocktails will accompany the menu comprised of an abundant Morning Spread (herring pattie, toasted hard dough, My Mom’s Banana Bread, souse in a tin and turmeric Egg), Rice Grits with fried whiting, hot sauce, cultured butter and an egg any style rounded out with Honeysuckle Donuts Pwa with koffee sugar and sweat bean custard. Honeysuckle will also be taking over Walnut Street Cafe’s outdoor market, Walnut Street Market, showcasing some of the ready-made products that will be available at the forthcoming Honeysuckle Community Center Market. Walnutstreetcafe.com

PHeaSt: A Harvest Party

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society invites guests to partake in PHeaSt: A Harvest Party 2020, a virtual celebration of good food, gardening, culture, and family, on Friday, Nov. 13, from 6:30-7:30 pm. Guests will experience a cross-cultural culinary adventure, led by Nathalie Richan, chef/owner of the famed Philadelphia restaurants Suraya and Café La Maude, who will prepare a menu based on her Lebanese grandmother’s traditional recipes that she learned growing up in Beirut. Phsonline.org.

Cocktails and Conversations

The Philadelphia Region Organization Development Network invites you to join it virtually for a meaningful conversation about the current state of the world and what we can do to contribute to the positive change needed. Free. Thursday, Nov. 19, 6:30–8:30pm | Eventbrite.com

Plant-forward meals for the holiday

This year looks different … so make your meal even more special! Presented by Les Dames d’Escoffier Philadelphia, experts will share recipes, quantities, resources, and beverages to make your celebration sing. Join Philly’s favorite plant-forward chefs, beverage specialists, food writers and event planners. It’s a full day of expert demos and discussion on Zoom. $25. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 10am – 5pm | eventbrite.com.

Virtual events you’ll want to check out

While the world still battles COVID, many events are still taking place virtually. Here are a few that caught our attention. Go to eventbrite.com for all of the details for these and many other upcoming events.

Improv Comedy The N Crowd – Livestream

Join the rotating cast of hilarious performers as they play a variety of improv games you may have seen before and ones you’ll never see anywhere else. The N Crowd was called “Philadelphia’s premiere improv troupe” by the Philadelphia Style Magazine and has often been named as one of the top places to see a comedy show by the Philly A-List. This is a free show. Purchasing a $5 ticket helps to maintain the services they need to produce their online show. Friday, Nov. 13, 7–8:30pm

Masterclass with David Kim

Violinist David Kim was named concertmaster of The Philadelphia Orchestra in 1999. He started playing the violin at the age of 3, began studies with the famed pedagogue Dorothy DeLay at the age of 8, and later received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Juilliard School. Kim will lead a masterclass featuring GSYO Symphony violinists: Cassandra May, Cindy Zhuang, Aiden Tang, and Anna Jun. The event provides a learning opportunity for performers as well as observers. Suggested donation of $15. Online. Saturday, Nov. 21, 6:00–7:30pm

Supa Sista Presents: Open Movement Night

Join Mural Arts Philadelphia as it honors Ursula Rucker, Philadelphia-born poet, mother, activist, recording artist, 2018 Pew Fellow and 2020 Mural Arts’ Wall Ball Artist Honoree. Register to enjoy an energizing evening of moving performances hand-selected and MCed by Rucker. This interactive and powerful open mic will be a celebration, commemorating her inspirational work and Philadelphia legacy. Featuring performances by Rucker, Naila Francis, H Prizm aka High Priest, and Annielille Gavino. Online. Thursday, Nov. 12, 7-8:30 | Free

Venture Cafe After Dark: Seraiah Nicole

On Nov. 19, join Venture Cafe After Dark for a special online musical performance sponsored CIC Philadelphia. Seraiah Nicole is a national performer, activist and founder of Seraiah Nicole Creations, LLC. Her debut album, “The Truth Is,” is a combination of poetry, hip-hop and soulful vocals that speak truth to power. This creative artist delivers vitalizing vocals, powerful poetry and passionate interactive performances, all while organizing Philadelphia’s Black arts community. Free. 8–8:30pm

Addressing Community and Youth Violence

MEE Productions Inc. is hosting this Virtual Community Conversation about an innovative, youth/school violence-prevention campaign, Philly 4 Life. If you are “Philly for Life,” then join them in creating a space where this generation of Philly teens can focus on living and thriving, not dying due to community violence. This 45-minute Zoom call will give you a chance to hear how the group intends to reduce and prevent the growing problem of youth, school and community violence in the city in a nonpunitive way. Free. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 11-11:45am

Brick by Brick: Honoring Political Prisoners & The Fight for Black Liberation

On August 31, BLM Philly announced the Brick by Brick Freedom Fund, which it established in partnership with the Abolitionist Law Center and the Philadelphia chapter of The Jericho Movement. This campaign will focus on securing freedom and life-sustaining support for current and former political prisoners in Pennsylvania. Tickets available on a sliding scale of $1-$100. Online. Proceeds go to the Brick by Brick Freedom Fund. Thursday, Nov. 19, 6–7:30 p.m.

