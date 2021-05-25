The Rundown | May 20-27

As the weather is turning warmer by the day, the events are starting to pick up around Philly. Take a look at all of these events below, and get out and enjoy yourself. It’s always a good idea to check with the venue in advance just to be sure nothing has changed.

10th annual Philadelphia Latino Film Festival

The 10th annual Philadelphia Latino Film Festival, taking place May 30 to June 6, will feature eight days of virtual filmmaker offerings, free screenings and more. For all the details, visit phlaff.org/2021-films, but, for now, here are some of our favorites.

La Nave del Olvido

By Nicole Ruiz Benavides from Chile, this film follows the life of Claudina, a repressed elderly woman who is a widow from the countryside. She meets Elsa, a married woman, who invites Claudina to discover real love. Claudina embarks on a tough journey to find freedom and eventually learns that it is individual and inalienable.This is the film’s Philadelphia premiere. The film also won two awards at the Huelva Film Festival in Spain.

NEGRA

Also premiering at the festival is this feature-length documentary film from Mexico by Medhin Tewolde Serrano that shows the director in her search of exploring what it means to inhabit Mexico as a Black woman. It tells the story of five afro-descendant women from southern Mexico, exposing racism, resistance and the processes of self-acceptance, strategies for transcending stereotypes, and the celebration of their identity.

Joyride

This short, narrative film by Edwin Alexis Gómez tells the story of sisters Marina and Karina, who break their grandmother, Juana, out of her senior living facility. Juana enlists them to take her to the Grand Canyon in secret. The car ride reveals some painful family history and allows Juana to carry out some unfinished business. This will be the film’s east coast premiere. The film also won the Most Popular Award at the 2020 PBS Short Film Festival.

Superestar

This short narrative film by Daniel Larios is about two Salvadoran women, one a first-generation indie-pop singer, and the other an immigrant bathroom attendant at an LA nightclub, as they bond over their different troubles and their mutual love of music. This will be the film’s east coast premiere.

When You Clean a Stranger’s Home

This short video essay by Sharon Arteaga is a film about a first-generation high school student describing what her and her mom learn about people when cleaning their homes for a living. House décor and items left around convey a privilege that unveils her imagination, jealousy and frustrations. This will be the film’s east coast premiere. The film also won the audience award at the 2020 Cine Las Americas International Film Festival.

#Whitina

This short narrative film is by J. Sean Smith, the first Latina to be awarded the George Lucas Family Foundation Scholarship at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts MFA program. The film, inspired by coming of age cult classics, is about exploring the crossroads of the inner and outer struggles of being Mexican-American against the backdrop of a social media-obsessed society. High school cheerleader and whitina (white acting Latina) Genesis Valdez is forced to go on the run with her two former best friends after a confrontation with undercover I.C.E. agents. Not realizing the whole thing was filmed by two middle schoolers, the group goes #viral. While on the run, Chris reveals he is a dreamer and could get deported. Genesis makes a decision to help Chris escape learning what it really means to be “down for La Raza.”

Music, art and more on tap

From the reopening of a museum to live music once again, Philly is waking up this spring to all kinds of fun things to do. Here are some of our favorites.

English Orpheus

Tempesta di Mare – Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra presents Jacob Perry, the tenor who won everyone’s heart at the 2018 Messiah, as he takes center stage in an intimate five-act cabaret on love’s eternal themes – courtship, requital, betrayal, breakup and solace – as told through English songs by Dowland, Purcell, Blow, and Handel, and poetry by Shakespeare, Dryden, Wortley, and Congreve. June 19 at 7pm. Tempestadimare.org

Second Saturdays

The Chestnut Hill Business District has launched a new monthly series, Second Saturdays, highlighting Chestnut Hill’s vibrant arts scene. Each month, the event will allow the arts to come alive on splendid, tree-lined streets along the 7600 to 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue. Second Saturdays will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, and Nov. 13; rain dates will fall on the following Saturday. Includes live music, retail and restaurant specials, and family-friendly activities. chestnuthillpa.com

Mario Lanza Museum

After two years of renovation, the Mario Lanza Museum is now open at its new location at 1214 Reed Street in South Philadelphia. The Lanza Museum, now at its fifth location, houses a collection of memorabilia and artifacts from the life and career of the legendary south Philly born tenor. In addition to offering guided tours of the museum, there will be educational programs such as lectures, vocal master classes, concerts, and the screening of Lanza’s films and television appearances. For all of the details, including hours, tickets and more, visit mariolanzainstitute.org.

Slaphappy: A COVID-era Commedia

Villanova Theatre will be presenting this devised show from May 20-30. Imagine a universe where cutthroat collegiate teams vie for glory in the high-stakes world of…Commedia dell’Arte? Outsized characters, physical shtick, running gags, improvisation, and – perfect for the COVID Era — masks! Visit villanovatheatre.org/slaphappy for more information.

Jefferson Berry & the UAC

Jefferson Berry & the UAC combine storytelling in the Urban Folk tradition with the intricacies of JamBand and Roots instrumentation. Now you can see them live, yes live, Saturday, May 22, 8-10pm at Jamey’s House of Music, 32 S. Lansdowne Ave., Lansdowne. Visit jameyshouseofmusic.com for all the details.

Dan + Shay

Three-time consecutive Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay are gearing up to get back on the road with their headline Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour. The tour was rescheduled due to COVID-19; all previously purchased tickets will be honored for new, rescheduled dates as outlined below. Their Philly stop is on Sept. 14 at the Wells Fargo Center. Visit danandshay.com for all the details.

Looking for something to do?

All kinds of things are popping up on our radar in the coming days and weeks. From movies to trivia and more, here are some of the upcoming events we’re most excited about.

Movie Nights Under the Stars & Stripes

Movie Nights Under the Stars & Stripes are back at the Betsy Ross House on First Fridays, June through October. Suspended during COVID, these movie nights have been a crowd favorite at the House for the last few years. The $7 admission includes an after-hours tour of the house, and a movie in the courtyard at dusk. The series kicks off Friday, June 4, with the B-movie classic, “Attack of the Crab Monsters.” Visit historicphiladelphia.org for additional shows and all the details.

Latino Nature Trivia Night

Presented by the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, put your nature knowledge to the test at the upcoming bilingual virtual trivia night. It’s a cornucopia of questions covering all things nature – from plants and birds to reptiles and insects, and more. Questions will be read in English and in Spanish. May 27 at 7pm. schuylkillcenter.org

New Eagles book

The legendary Ray Didinger opens his lively memoir “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes, and Heartaches” with the Philadelphia Eagles’ upset win in Super Bowl LII. When the Eagles finally hoist the Lombardi Trophy, Didinger does his best to straddle the emotions of a working reporter and a long-suffering Philly fan. Didinger will discuss his memoir at the Free Library of Philadelphia in a virtual event on May 26 at 7:30pm. libwww.freelibrary.org

Paddle Penn’s Landing

Starting May 28, Paddle Penn’s Landing will reopen for the 2021 season. Visitors can paddle their way around the Penn’s Landing basin in a kayak, rowboat, swan or dragon for the perfect outdoor recreational activity. New to the fleet this season, guests can now rent a flamingo or yellow duck (both four-seaters) for a unique afternoon adventure with family and friends. Summer hours are Monday through Friday, 3pm to dusk, and Saturday and Sunday noon to dusk through Labor Day. 211 S. Columbus Blvd. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at phillyseaport.org/onwater.

Cabaret of the Exiled

Theatre Exile‘s upcoming virtual fundraiser, Cabaret of the Exiled – Spring Edition, will take place on Monday, May 24 at 7pm. Emceed by and featuring the charismatic Johnny Showcase, the Cabaret will feature performances by talented actors, musicians, and special guests, as well as an online raffle featuring exciting Philadelphia themed prizes. The event is Theatre Exile’s most significant annual fundraiser that supports free outreach programs, mainstage productions, and new play development efforts. Visit theatreexile.org for details.

Interactive dance

Nichole Canuso Dance Company will premiere The Garden: Invisible Branches, an interactive dance commissioned by the Philadelphia Museum of Art, for four weeks, May 21 – June 19, at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in conjunction with the inaugural exhibition, New Grit: Art & Philly Now. The concise and socially distanced performances will run four times a day, three days a week starting May 21. Reservations are required. To purchase admission and reserve a performance date/time, visit philamuseum.org.

Hand to Hand: A FringeArts Circus Festival

FringeArts presents the annual two-week festival of contemporary circus arts June 3-13. Featuring performances in the theater, La Peg, and outdoors, Hand to Hand brings remarkable levels of artistry and ability together for a thrilling lineup of events – a circus festival perfect for the whole family. Performances and workshops include acrobatics, aerials, clowning, juggling, and everything in between. For all of the details, including tickets, locations and more, visit fringearts.com. Here’s what’s coming up.

Test Flights

In this special circus edition of scratch night, jugglers, acrobats and aerial artists impress with physical feats and incredible skills as they push the boundaries of what circus is and what it can say. Expect tenderness and virtuosity, the absurd and the extraordinary, as emerging and established artists and companies share works-in-progress in a rapidly-evolving art form. Curated and hosted by Zak McAllister, the evening will feature six short performances, offering an inside look at the future of contemporary circus. June 3.

Heliopause

In astronomy, the heliopause is the point beyond termination shock that marks the edge of the heliosphere, the end of our sun’s reach, and the moment where the pressure of the solar winds and the pressure of the interstellar medium come into balance.

Heliopause is a show about where we end and the other(s) begin(s). June 4-6.

Monday Is Years Long

Exploring isolation by embodying digital reality, Monday Is Years Long examines the contradictions and overlaps between virtual closeness, spatial distance and the proximity of live performance. Warm, reflective, radically honest, and intensely playful, this full-length world premiere tells the story of individuals with limitless access to connection through technology, who suddenly find themselves stuck in a world where their desire for human contact may lead to disaster and death. Through moments both public and private, comic and intimate, glimpse the lives of these individuals as they try to coexist in small, isolated spaces. June 5.

Eventide

Eventide follows the story of a young couple in a rough patch fueled by thoughtless patterns and personal misgivings. One late night, in a twilight daze, they find the freedom to relive pivotal moments, face hard truths, and pursue reconciliation, healing, and personal growth. Eventide is a multidisciplinary piece produced and performed by modern circus performers and dancers, Kyle Driggs, Andrea Murillo, and Luna Deasy, and co-directed by Mark Lonergan that uses expressive movement, object manipulation, and contemporary, surreal scene-setting to expose the challenges we face in romantic relationships and relationships with ourselves. June 11-13.

Circus Midway

Learn the art of the circus at this day of free outdoor, socially-distanced workshops! Teachers and performers from the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts will give attendees of all ages a chance to learn basic aerial acrobatics, juggling, plate spinning and tight wire, with additional offerings for younger children including scarf-tossing and balance challenges. Circus Midway will also feature short circus performances throughout the day. Free and fun for all ages and abilities! Please note: Entry will be timed, so be sure to RSVP. June 12.