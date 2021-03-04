The Rundown | March 4-11

The city is slowly starting to reopen, and we’ve found some events that actually take place outside of your living room.

You remember, right? Actually going places and seeing things in-person? But, be sure to double check with the venue to make sure nothing has changed before venturing out.

Drive-In at the Navy Yard

The Philadelphia Film Society has announced that the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard will reopen on March 5 with the highly-anticipated Disney animated feature film “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Additionally, in the coming weeks PFS will continue their free community programmed screenings on select Monday evenings in partnership with other cultural organizations in the Philadelphia area. Tickets for the Drive-In are $12, $8 for PFS Members, $7 for children 12 and under. Exclusive to online sales only. All titles and showtimes will be listed at Filmadelphia.org/NowShowing.

New Grit: Art & Philly Now

For artists who live, work, or spend time in our city, Philadelphia is a vibrant place where they can build creative networks that extend across the country and, in some instances, around the world. The Art Museum’s New Grit: Art & Philly Now will take the pulse of the city’s contemporary art scene through a close look at 25 artists whose work represents a wide range of perspectives. May 7 – Aug. 22 | philamuseum.org

Easter Family Fun Day

Enjoy Swedish Easter traditions with drop-in programs like grab and go craft kits, a family photo-op station, and an egg hunt. This program will take place outside rain or shine. All attendees are required to wear masks. Free for members, $25 for nonmember families up to four people and $5 for each additional family member. Includes museum admission. American Swedish Historical Museum. March 14 at 2pm | americanswedish.org

Small Favors 2021

On March 5, The Clay Studio will launch its highly anticipated annual exhibition, “Small Favors 2021,” which challenges artists to create unique pieces to fit a tiny space – a four-inch cube. This show features hundreds of artists from around the world and a curated collection of 300 pieces made from various mediums. While some of the featured artists often sell their creations for thousands of dollars, the ones selected for “Small Favors” will be offered for prices ranging from $35 to $1,000. The exhibition will be on display and for sale at The Clay Studio’s Bonovitz Gallery from March 5 to April 25. | theclaystudio.org

Reopening Day: Eastern State Penitentiary

Eastern State Penitentiary is reopening its cell blocks with expanded programming. Starting March 12, the historic site will be open for tours Wednesday through Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Plus, for the first time in a year, Cellblock 11, which hosts several artist installations, the restored Alfred W. Fleisher Memorial Synagogue, and The William Portner Memorial Exhibit on Jewish Life will be open for visitors to explore. Learn more about Eastern State’s 142-year history as an active prison and reflect on the legacy of criminal justice reform in America. Staff and visitors (ages 2-plus) are required to wear face masks, even if they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine. Physical distancing (at least six feet) is required throughout the site. Timed tickets must be purchased online in advance. | easternstate.org

Image: Laura Seaman

Still lots of fun things to do online

While more places are opening, the internet still has lots of fun things going on. We’ve rounded up a few events that you’ll want to see for yourself.

Toads on the Road: Roxborough’s Sign of Spring

On the first warm rainy night of spring, an explosion of toads hops across Port Royal Avenue – often during the evening rush hour. The newly awakened creatures, just finished with their hibernation, are determined to get to the water high up in the old reservoirs. Doug Wechsler, a wildlife biologist, photographer, and author of many books including “The Hidden Life of a Toad,” shares his extraordinary photos and knowledge of the toad’s complete life cycle. Learn why this uniquely Roxborough phenomenon happens here at this time of year. March 11 at 7pm | schuylkillcenter.org

Get Pegged Cabaret: Keep On Pegging

Like a poison cookie – tempting and treacherous, pleasing and perilous – Get Pegged Cabaret switches things up inside a reimagined Zoom Room, then jumps you with unrestrained intimacy and live music and performance. Featuring uncensored and stimulating entertainment from the sexy, satirical, daring, delightful, queer and most dangerous performers on the cabaret scene. This March, Get Pegged Cabaret includes performances by the classically trained vocalist and drag queen Cookie Diorio and songcatcher and lyricist Samantha Rise. March 5 at 8pm | fringearts.com

Kitchen Cocktails

The expert team of mixologists at Art in the Age are announcing a series of virtual cocktail workshops, aptly titled, Kitchen Cocktails. These virtual events, which will take place on March 26 and April 30, are perfect for beating cabin fever, whether for the at-home bartender looking to tune-up their skills or for parties of two interested in truly socially-distanced gatherings. | artintheage.com

A Philadelphia Quaker Family’s Journey

A richly detailed and intimate account of the American Revolution as experienced by a Philadelphia Quaker family during the Revolution, Richard Godbeer’s narrative follows the fortunes of a prominent Philadelphia Quaker couple, Elizabeth Drinker and the merchant Henry Drinker, who barely survived the unique perils that Quakers faced during that conflict. Spanning a half‑century before, during, and after the war, this gripping narrative illuminates the Revolution’s darker side as patriots vilified, threatened, and in some cases killed pacifist Quakers as alleged enemies of the revolutionary cause. Amid chaos and danger, the Drinkers tried as best they could to keep their family and faith intact. March 9, 7pm. Donations requested. | Eventbrite.com

Zagar’s Mosaics: Painted Bride, Preservation and Adaptive Reuse

Design Advocacy Group welcomes Emily Smith of Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens and Shimi Zakin, the developer who intends to preserve Zagar’s Painted Bride mosaic. Smith will present the Magic Gardens and the work of Isaiah Zagar, focusing on the significance of the Painted Bride mosaic in his opus. After a court ruling last fall allowed for the potential demolition of the much-beloved Zagar mosaic murals at the Painted Bride, the fate of this public art looked grim. In a revised plan, architect-developer Shimi Zakin created a design that would incorporate the Zagar mural and preserve this piece of public art. March 11,10am. Free | eventbrite.com

Let’s Have Coffee!

Join Mural Arts Philadelphia for “Let’s Have Coffee!” They hope to build an opportunity for local residents and allies to share their knowledge and create a resident-centered context for the various projects forming in North Philadelphia. The teach-in allows all of us to learn about and discuss the community-led happenings around the neighborhoods that also address important pressures. Groups from North Philadelphia will discuss issues of gentrification, heat islands, and school closures. How have communities been affected by these issues and what are they doing to confront them? March 5, 9am.

Free | eventbrite.com

Image: Antenna

The Free Library of Philadelphia has all kinds of things going on to kick off the month of March. We’ve collected a few of our favorites, but you can visit freelibrary.org for more and to check out all of the details.

Virtual Mandarin Chinese Conversation Circle

Join the Languages and Learning Center’s online Mandarin Chinese Conversation Circle. This free, online class will build your knowledge and confidence in Mandarin Chinese in a casual and fun learning environment. March 5, at 4:30pm. This class will meet on Fridays from 4:30 – 6pm.

Free Shakespeare Read-Aloud Group: Love’s Labour’s Lost

The Shakespeare Read-Aloud is continuing online. They meet twice per month on Zoom to read Shakespeare’s plays as a group, round-robin style, just like they did when they met in person at The Rosenbach. Be sure to register to receive email instructions ahead of the meeting time. March 6 at 1pm.

Anime, Manga, & Gaming Meetup for Adults & Older Teens

Anime and gaming aren’t just for kids. Here’s something for those a bit older. Adults and teens 16 and up are invited to hang out on Discord with fellow fans, chat and watch anime. Held every other Saturday. March 6 at 3:30pm.

Minecraft Day

Come join the Kensington Library for Minecraft Club, where up to eight players can play together virtually on the library’s Minecraft Realm. The library will be hosting sessions on Mondays and Fridays from 3pm – 5:30pm. Work by yourself or cooperatively. Appropriate for ages 8 and up. March 8.

Virtual PAWS for Reading: Read to a Therapy Dog

Join the library on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 3-4pm to read to a therapy animal friend from PAWS for people on a live video conference. Reading to a dog helps children develop confidence and skills for reading aloud.

Virtual Set Yourself Up for Success with Digital Marketing

Now more than ever, a good, online presence is critical for local businesses. The web, social media, and the shift to mobile devices have transformed the way we live, work, shop, and do business. Consumers have integrated the web into their everyday lives and activities. Businesses and nonprofits need to do the same. In this seminar, learn how to make the most of some core, digital marketing concepts to grow your business. March 10 at 10:30am

