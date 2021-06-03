The Rundown | June 3-10

The weather is great and events are popping up all over town. Here are some of the ones you’ll want to see for yourself.

Dinos and Bites

The Philadelphia Zoo is set to take a dinosaur-sized bite out of summer with the launch of Friday Nights Dinos and Bites. Beginning every Friday, to Labor Day weekend, the zoo will host a new evening adventure with extended hours, amazing animals, life-size animatronic dinosaurs and prehistoric-themed foods, that complement the new exhibit, Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Zone experience. Check out the Bedrock Brews beer garden and Dino Bites fooderie and more. Ticket reservations and all of the details are available at PhiladelphiaZoo.org.

Flag Festival

Flag Festival returns to the Betsy Ross House in person in 2021 and programming includes favorites from years past, plus some new events. The event spans a full week, June 13-19, and promises entertainment for all ages and tastes, from photo ops with a giant flag made entirely of M&Ms, to the chance to meet famous and not-so-famous figures from history, plus free admission for the first 100 visitors every day of National Flag Week. historicphiladelphia.org.

RSFAS Art Show

The Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show will maintain its 94-year streak by sharing an online art exhibition June 4-6. The tradition of sharing original fine art in Rittenhouse Square has been transformed to a virtual format to connect fine artists and art patrons safely, and moreover, to share the inspiration and hope that artistic creative expression brings to a healthy society. The show will feature the work of 101 jury-selected professional artists from all over the U.S. and Canada. Artwork will be available for purchase throughout the weekend on the RSFAS online gallery at rittenhousesquareart.com.

Ephemera: Image | Courtesy of Jean Plough

Ephemera, new paintings by Jean Plough

Ephemera comes from the Greek word ephemeros. It means something that exists for a short period of time, or occurs only once. These paintings represent something fleeting and elusive. They refer to momentary experiences that lasted for only a limited time. Plough’s technique was playful, and allowed her to use existing shapes and textures to suggest others. June 3-27 Muse Gallery, 52 N. 2nd St. musegalleryphiladelphia.com

Manayunk Arts Festival

Manayunk Development Corporation has announced the 32nd Annual Manayunk Arts Festival. Every year, visitors are invited to share in the tradition of excellence at the tri-state’s largest outdoor, juried arts festival. Celebrating the best variety of fine arts and crafts from across the country, collectors, buyers, and designers will visit Main Street for this event. June 26 at 11am to June 27 at 6pm. manayunk.com

____________________

Music, happy hours, lots of fun stuff coming up

Image | Courtesy of Devil’s Den

Devil’s Den

Devil’s Den is pulling out all the stops in preparation of Philly Beer Week by hosting not one, but two True Colors Drag Shows, a virtual Women in Brewing panel, Dog Days of Summer charity brunch, and the return of 4-5-6 happy hour, throughout June. To kick off the festivities, Devil’s Den is teaming up with Morris Animal Refuge for Dog Days of Summer – a bring your dog to outdoor brunch event, hosted by Sweetwater Brewing Company and Left Hand Brewing. On Sunday, June 6 from 11am – 2pm folks are encouraged to bring their four-legged pal to Devil’s Den’s beer garden for delicious brunch fare and an extensive beer selection including Sweetwater and Left Hand brews. For every Sweetwater and Left Hand beer purchased during the event, Devil’s Den will donate $1 to Morris Animal Refuge. 1148 South 11th Street | (215) 339-0855 | devilsdenphilly.com

TAG Time Happy Hour

Many esteemed Philadelphia restaurants are joining TAG Time Happy Hour, a traveling happy hour fundraiser benefiting lung cancer research and treatment. Royal Boucherie, Old City’s lively neighborhood bistro, will host the TAG Time Happy Hour on Thursday, June 3 from 4 – 7pm with 20 percent of proceeds garnered benefitting LUNGevity. Then, on Wednesday, June 9 Chef Christopher Kearse and the team at Old City’s modern French bar and restaurant Forsythia are hosting a TAG Time Happy Hour from 5 – 7pm with 100 percent of the revenue being donated to the LUNGevity. Royalboucherie.com forsythiaphilly.com

Music in the Park

Winding Way Records is hosting its next socially distanced summer concert series at Clem Macrone Park in Bryn Mawr on Saturday, June 12 at 5pm (field opens at 4pm). Performances include Evelyn Brown, an indie artist originally from Austin, Texas, who grew up in her father’s recording studio, sparking her love for music and performing. Chris Peace, from the Philadelphia area, is a folk multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer with an immense passion for creating. For tickets and details, visit windingwayrecords.com.

Live ballet

Join the Pennsylvania Ballet at Red Rose Farm in Villanova this June for an exciting return to live performance. Dancers are returning for a special weekend of live performances of works from the spring season, including: “Polyphonia” by Christopher Wheeldon, “Suspended in Time” by Angel Corella, Russell Ducker, and Kirill Radev and “Allegro Brillante” by George Balanchine. June 4-5. paballet.org/redrosefarm

Lacroix

The award-winning French dining institution located at The Rittenhouse reopened for breakfast and lunch service beginning Tuesday, June 1. Executive Chef Jonathan Cichon will be introducing a revamped menu of classics, with breakfast highlights including the Galette Bretonne, served with a savory buckwheat crêpe, fried egg, ham and gruyère and the Viennoiserie, prepared with croissant, pan au chocolat, blueberry oat muffin and brioche feuilletée. Lunch plates include the Homard with lobster, morel, sunchoke and sauce Jacqueline and the Agneau Rôti, prepared with lamb loin, picholine olive and potato dumpling. lacroixrestaurant.com

Barnes in Bloom

In celebration of the return of the Philadelphia Flower Show, the Barnes Foundation is hosting their Barnes in Bloom programming to welcome guests with tours and special dining menus. On June 8 and June 9, the Barnes will host special ticketed events nodding to the flower show – inclusive of self-guided access to the Barnes collection with pop-up talks by specially trained docents, and fresh, themed menus by Constellation Culinary Group. Events include a luncheon and cocktail reception and tickets are priced at $75 per person or $65 per member. barnesfoundation.org

_________________

Events you will want to see

From Pride Month events to a bigger and better art museum, we’ve rounded up some things you won’t want to miss.

Image | Courtesy of Sofitel

Sofitel celebration

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square presents a month-long celebration for June as Philadelphia Gay Pride Month. The Sofitel Philadelphia will raise a giant Philadelphia-version of the Gay Pride flag to hang outside the hotel on 17th Street. Inside, neighbors, guests and visitors are invited to visit the Hall of LGBTQ Flags Exhibition featuring six individual LGBTQ flags flying high above the lobby to celebrate the diversity of the local and hotel LGBTQ community. On Saturdays, June 5 and 12, Sofitel Philadelphia and Brittany Lynn’s Drag Mafia Present Sofitel’s Pride Drag Tea featuring the Sofitel famous tea-service with an entertaining and drag twist. For information, visit Sofitel Philadelphia on Facebook.

Fabrika’s Sunday Brunch

As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, one of the hottest drag brunches in the city just added a steamy headliner – the Persian princess of drag: Jackie Cox. The breakout star of Season 12’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will take guests on a magic carpet ride when she headlines Fabrika’s popular Sunday brunch show on June 6. Hosted by Philly’s “genderless glamour monster” and award-winning drag queen Eric Jaffe, the entertainment will also feature Mz. Peaches, Sapphira Cristal, Sutton Fearce, Yari and Maria Topcatt. For reservations, visit fabrikaphilly.com or call (215) 203-0202.

A bigger, better art museum

Visitors to the Philadelphia Museum of Art now enjoy an additional 90,000 square feet of reimagined, versatile public spaces and new galleries designed by Frank Gehry and his team. It’s a must see. On view are works by 25 groundbreaking artists with local ties and global connections and also a provocative presentation of early American art, beginning with the encounter of the Lenape people and William Penn. philamuseum.org

Midsommarfest

Join the American Swedish Historical Museum to raise the maypole, dance in celebration, and eat smörgåstårta! Admission to this fundraising event includes traditional folk music by the Last Chance Band, family activities, and full access to the Museum. There will be traditional food and gorgeous flower wreaths available for purchase. June 26 at 4pm. americanswedish.org

Bob Mould show

Legendary musician Bob Mould has announced his “Distortion and Blue Hearts!” tour. Mould’s live shows will span his entire 40-plus year career, including songs from the “Distortion” collection and from his landmark band Hüsker Dü, as well as songs from last year’s explosive and critically acclaimed album “Blue Hearts.” He’ll be in Philly on Sept. 19 at Union Transfer. Tickets on sale. utphilly.com

Image | Shervain Lainez

The Lone Bellow

The Lone Bellow have announced more 2021 tour dates. Touring in support of the newly expanded version of their chart-topping fourth album, “HALF MOON LIGHT DELUXE EDITION,” the shows are a combination of the newly confirmed and rescheduled ones from 2020. They’ll be in Philly on Nov. 17 at Union Transfer. Get your tickets at utphilly.com

__________________________

Philadelphia Film Festival SpringFest

The Philadelphia Film Society has announced the return of the in-person film festival experience with Philadelphia Film Festival SpringFest, taking place June 11-17 at the PFS Bourse Theater (400 Ranstead St., intersection of Ranstead and S. 4th), and marking the official opening of the beloved theater at the Bourse. With PFF SpringFest, the Philadelphia Film Society presents a mid-year survey of the freshest cinematic marvels from the international festival circuit, from American indie darlings and eye-opening documentaries to acclaimed foreign titles. Check http://filmadelphia.org for tickets and details.

Summer of Soul

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s film is the winner of both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The debut documentary showcases director Questlove’s (of The Roots) passion for music history as he investigates the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival’s place in history. Highly attended and featuring incredible performances from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and the Pips and Sly and the Family Stone (just to name a few), the festival itself stands as a watershed moment that fell into obscurity for reasons that are just as meaningful today as they were back then. | Friday, June 11, 7pm

The Sparks Brothers

Edgar Wright applies his patented brand of humor to this show-stopping rockumentary about the prolific, hilarious, eclectic band Sparks. Join brothers Ron and Russel Mael through an invigorating tour of their ups and downs in the music business and the many telling masterpieces they made along the way. Saturday, June 12, 7pm

Ailey

Sporting class and poise, filmmaker Jamila Wingot returns to PFS screens with her newest documentary, a look into the life and work of dance pioneer Alvin Ailey. Highlighting his work in portraying the African American experience through dance, this in-depth portrait poetically captures the complexities of one of the most beloved artists in his medium. Sunday, June 13, 7pm

Werewolves Within

Something strange is afoot in the small town of Beaverfield. Brutal attacks from what appears to be a vicious animal have been terrorizing the community and the newly arrived forest ranger is on case … if only he can figure out which of the oddball residents might be involved. As gut-bustingly funny as it is thrilling, this light horror romp is a whodunnit of terrifying proportions. Tuesday, June 15, 7pm

Cryptozoo

Renowned comic book artist and former PFF filmmaker and juror Dash Shaw rides again with an all-star cast of voices featuring Lake Bell, Michael Cera and Zoe Kazan in this shocking, beautiful, thought-provoking adult animation about zookeepers who attempt to capture a mythical creature that eats bad dreams, only to get caught in a tangled web that leaves them wondering if public confinement is safer than letting fabled beasts keep themselves hidden from the world. Wednesday, June 16, 7pm

Swan Song

Udo Kier gives a career defining performance as a flamboyant former hairdresser who takes one last stroll down the memory lane of his small town after being asked to do the do of a recently deceased elderly rich woman for a handsome price. Touching, charming and downright hilarious in moments, Swan Song is one actors’ showcase you’ll not soon forget. Thursday, June 17, 7pm