The Rundown: Dec. 9-16

Madeon

2020 and into 2021 have been busy for Madeon. He received his first Grammy nomination for his 2019 album, Good Faith, worked with Lady Gaga on her hit single “911” from Chromatica, released a remix of “No Fear No More” with hip hop duo EARTHGANG and debuted the Lena Headey-directed video for “Miracle” starring Maisie Williams. Catch him March 5 at The Fillmore. thefillmorephilly.com

The War on Drugs

Early next year, Philly’s own The War On Drugs will embark on a North American tour in support of their fifth studio album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, which is out now on Atlantic Records. The album has been critically lauded, with extensive features in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, NPR Music, Pitchfork, and more. In the past two months, they’ve performed on CBS This Morning, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Catch them Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 at The Met. Themetphilly.com

Steve Gunn

Catch Steve Gunn at Ardmore Music Hall on Dec. 17. Gunn is one of our most virtuosic contemporary guitarists and a masterful figure in American underground music. On his recent Other You, the voice and lyrics take a new front seat, right where we can hear them. ardmoremusichall.com

Chelsea Reed & The Fairweather Nine

Philly fan favorite Chelsea Reed & The Fairweather Nine will be swinging in the new year once again at Chris’ Jazz Café on Dec. 31. It’s been two long years since jazz lovers have been able to ring in the new year at the legendary jazz club. The swingin’ New Year’s Eve soirée includes a scrumptious three-course prix fixe and show package. chrisjazzcafe.com

Madi Diaz

Rage, confusion, despair, self-deception, and introspection – Madi Diaz cycles through the full spectrum of emotions on History Of A Feeling, her debut on ANTI-. It’s an album that undeniably marks Diaz’s status as a first-rate songwriter, a craft she’s spent years refining, and one wherein Diaz establishes herself as an artist capable of distilling profound feelings with ease. Catch Diaz April 10 and April 11 at Union Transfer. utphilly.com

Chris Pureka

Portland-based singer-songwriter Chris Pureka is coming through Philadelphia on Dec. 17 for a show at Johnny Brenda’s to promote her new EP, The Longest Year. Her elegant emotionality as a vocalist and her flair as a lyricist have garnered her favorable comparisons to Chan Marshall, Bruce Springsteen and Patty Griffin. johnnybrendas.com

__________________

Drag, cocktails and more

From drag and burlesque to dance and great cocktails, there’s something for everyone coming up soon.

Franky Bradley’s

Franky Bradley’s presents Naughty Or Nice, a Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser with an impressive lineup of Philadelphia’s top-notch drag and burlesque artists performing classic holiday hits while benefiting local youth organizations, on Dec. 23 at 9pm. Hosted by Maria Topcatt and Flirt Vonnegut, Naughty Or Nice is an extravagant, holiday-themed cabaret show fit with an ensemble of beloved local performers, including Eric Jaffe, Icon Ebony Fierce, Miss V, Sapphira Cristal, HoneyTree EvilEye, Vera Valentinaa, and more. All proceeds garnered from Naughty Or Nice will be donated to the Attic Youth Center, a local organization that creates opportunities for LGBTQ youth. The show starts at 9pm, and tickets, priced at $15 per person, are available on eventbrite.com.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

The museum presents the Winter Cocktail Classic on Dec. 17 from 5-7pm. Learn how to make and enjoy three festive holiday cocktails. To learn more about tickets and reservations, which are required, visit philamuseum.org.

Fishtown Freeze + Winter Wonderland

Fishtown District will bring icy family fun to the neighborhood with the 3rd Annual Fishtown Freeze and Winter Wonderland on Dec. 11, from noon-8pm. Families can enjoy 20-plus custom ice sculptures throughout Fishtown, three live ice sculpture carvings, entertainment and free refreshments at the Winter Wonderland in the outdoor extension of The Fillmore from 4-7pm, and an ice bonfire as the grand finale. The event is free and held outdoors.

High Note High Step Festival

Get an inside look into two of the most impactful youth arts education organizations in the city of Philadelphia – Musicopia and Dancing Classrooms Philly – on Dec. 12 at their High Note High Step Festival. This day-long, free, virtual event taking place on interactive online platform Remo will feature hands-on music and dance workshops, a student Q & A, and an artist showcase. The event runs from 10am – 4:30pm and you can join for the whole day, or choose your sessions. For more information and to register online, visit bit.ly/21HNHS.

Jeff Parker

Jeff Parker has released “Four Folks,” a second track from his forthcoming album Forfolks. The song, first written and recorded by Parker in 1995, is one of six of his compositions on his new album of solo guitar works, due Dec. 10. Catch Parker Dec. 17 at Ardmore Music Hall. ardmoremusichall.com

David Shaw

Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer and The Revivalists front man David Shaw returns to the road this winter for a headlining tour in support of his debut self-titled solo album. The 10-date outing stops locally on Dec. 15 at World Café Live. Accompanying Shaw on the tour is an ensemble of talented musicians and friends including PJ Howard [drums] and Chris Gelbuda [guitar] – who also appear on David Shaw – as well as Pete Murano [guitar], Andriu Yanovski [Keys], and Noah Young [bass]. worldcafelive.com