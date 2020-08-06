The Rundown | Aug. 6-13

How we’re checking out the Da Vinci Art Alliance

The Da Vinci Art Alliance is one of many cultural institutions slowly beginning to get back to normal. Here are some of its upcoming exhibitions and events. Be sure to contact the DVAA for all of the details and available appointment viewing times by calling 215-550-1446 or visiting davinciartalliance.org.

Fluid Transition

After a call to the DVAA membership for large and small works, the DVAA Exhibitions Committee identified a theme running through many of the works involving stillness. There were many exceptional entries, and the Exhibitions Committee worked hard to create a cohesive show titled Fluid Transition. They constructed the show around the concept of the inherent evolution of stillness. During this time of isolation and contemplation, they sought to reveal works that showed a sense of shifting progressions. Aug. 7 – Aug. 28 in Gallery 1.

Philadelphia Fabulist: Tales of the City

Lifelong Philadelphian John James Pron has created a sequence of fables that explore Philadelphia’s past, present and future for his upcoming exhibition, Philadelphia Fabulist: Tales of the City. From William Penn’s arrival to Philadelphia, to the Bethel Burial Ground, this exhibition reminds viewers that history is created through mythology, and that the myths of our present-day will determine how we perceive our future. Aug. 26 – Sept. 13 in Gallery 2.

Colors of Hope

In times of uncertainty, it can be easier to look for faults, point fingers and lose our focus from what matters most, what keeps us going. Colors of Hope explores the meaning of hope in our lives today, and the various ways that translates into color and form. Artists Aaron Kalinay, Ellen Rosenberg, Floyd Kelley, Linda Dubin Garfield, Marcie M Ziskind, Marilyn Stubblebine, Marvin Greenbaum, Melissa Ramaker, Robert Reinhardt, Rosa Leff, David Meade Walker and Ted Warchal provide a timely response to COVID-19 and provide hope for a better world in DVAA’s new virtual, gallery space: Gallery X. Until Sept. 30.

Everyday Genius

Everyday Genius describes the unsung acts of leadership, innovation and creativity that make our community so vibrant. Da Vinci Art Alliance is choosing to uncover the Everyday Genius of Philadelphia by highlighting leaders and trailblazers on social media and as a digital archive on its website. Da Vinci Art Alliance’s robotic drawing arm, Henri, is helping to honor these unsung heroes by drawing a custom portrait of them that they will receive as a gift after Da Vinci Fest Live in October 2020. Until Oct. 29.

Night Studio: Memoir of Phillip Guston by Musa Mayor

Book Club is a monthly reading group chaired by a volunteer DVAA member. This month’s discussion will be led by Susan Richards and will be focused on Night Studio: A Memoir Of Philip Guston by Musa Mayer. Guston (1913–1980) was driven, sustained, and consumed by art. His style ranged from the social realism of his WPA murals through his abstract expressionist canvasses of the 1950s and 1960s to his cartoon-like paintings of Klansmen, disembodied heads, and tangled piles of everyday objects. To participate in this program, join the conversation on ZOOM. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 12:30-2:30pm.

Call for Craft Art

Da Vinci Art Alliance was founded by a collective of immigrant craft artists and artisans working in the South Philadelphia building it owns today. Both historically and presently, Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley has been home to a burgeoning scene of artists assembled under the diverse banner of craft art. CRAFT! is a Da Vinci Art Alliance juried exhibition showcasing contemporary craft from the region, in all of its varied forms. Deadline to apply: Aug. 9, 11:59pm

If you’re looking for a new spot to grab an authentic Mexican meal, Anejo Philly in Northern Liberties wants you to come try a bite of what they’re offering.

How we’re still eating and drinking

Pandemic or no pandemic, we still have to eat and drink. Here are some upcoming events, along with a few reopenings, to ensure we have plenty of options.

Añejo Philly

Añejo Philly officially opened late last month at the Piazza in Northern Liberties (1001 N. 2nd St.) This represents the restaurant’s first expansion out of the New York City marketplace. This comes after the restaurant was days away from opening in March and then experienced delays due to stay-at-home orders and the delay of indoor dining. Now, with an expansive, shaded and beautiful outdoor parklette and sidewalk cafe ready to enjoy, Añejo will bring Philly its innovative Mexican cuisine. Reservations are available by calling 267-534-5746. Anejophilly.com.

Philly Pours

On Aug. 20, Resources for Human Development will transition its annual Philly Pours event to a virtual platform. Going into its fifth year, Philly Pours is a unique food and drink event that helps raise funds to provide caring, effective and innovative services that empower people of all abilities as they work to achieve the highest level of independence possible. Everything kicks off at 5:30pm with a VIP Experience. Prices range from free to $150. Visit phillypours.com for all the details.

Philadelphia Brewing Co.

Philadelphia Brewing Company will keep patrons hydrated this summer through contactless curbside pickup. Imbibers are invited to browse the brewery’s new online shop and order their favorite brews (including Kenzinger, Walt Wit, Schwarzinger, Tahitian Wheat) and merchandise for inside or curbside pickup. Options include single cans, cases and variety packs as well as kegs. 2440 Frankford Avenue | 215.427.2739 | www.philadelphiabrewing.com.

Square 1682

Square 1682, the modern American kitchen located at the intersection of 17th and Sansom streets, has re-opened for daily take-out service. Guests can enjoy dishes tried, true, and even some new from the freshly updated Square 1682 menu. Newer additions include a sumptuous Softshell Crab Sandwich with jalapeno tartar sauce ($16), and Tagliatelle served with Jersey vegetables, pistachio pesto and pecorino ($13/serving, $25/family style). 121 South 17th Street | 215.563.5008 | www.square1682.com.

Feeding first responders

This summer, Urban Farmer, Logan Square’s modern American steakhouse, will donate $1 from each take-out order to Feeding America’s COVID-19 first responders. Food lovers can get a taste of summer in the form of Dry Aged Ribeye, NY Wagyu Tastings, Skuna Bay Salmon, Weekly Beer-B-Q specials with local brewery partners and more among the mix. 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215.963. 2788 | www.urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com.

Fond

Fond, the acclaimed restaurant on Passyunk Square, takes take-out dining to the next level this summer with a weekly-changing three-course prix fixe menu ($50/person). Diners can look forward to unique and refreshing apps, entrées and desserts courtesy of chef/owners Lee Styer and Jessie Prawlucki-Styer or pick up à la carte options as well as wines and cocktails to go. Orders can be placed by calling the restaurant or via the website. Delivery is available within one mile of the restaurant. 1537 South 11th Street | 215.551.5000 |fondphilly.com.

Wonderspaces Philadelphia has reopened should you need a getaway from life as we know it. | Image: John Schaidler

How we’re telling stories and watching movies

Whether virtually or in-person, more events are on the horizon. Here are a few activities we’re looking forward to attending.

How We Can Ensure a Free & Equal Election in PHL

The COVID-19 pandemic has made mail-in voting a more essential tool for our democracy than ever before, and voters have used it in unprecedented numbers. With fewer than 100 days left to prepare, how are advocates and election officials working to make sure that every voter can cast their ballot safely and have their vote count? Join a panel of experts to find out. Presented by the Philadelphia Bar Association. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 4-5:30pm | Free | eventbrite.com.

The Moth Virtual StorySLAM: Enthusiasm

Prepare a five-minute story about going full force. That high-energy, can-do spirit that gets things done – or ensures that everyone wants you dead. New love, new job, first day of school … LET’S DO THIS! Sustaining interest, inspiring new zeal and reigniting the fire – and the inevitable PUSH needed to get over the finish line. Aug. 20 | Doors open at 7:15, stories begin at 7:30 | on Zoom | $10 | Tickets on sale one week before the show and will be available via www.themoth.org.

Wonderspaces Philadelphia

Wonderspaces Philadelphia reopened late last month at Fashion District Philadelphia. After a grand opening in January with sold-out crowds until the shutdown in March, Wonderspaces returns to Philadelphia’s art and culture scene with 14 highly immersive and interactive exhibits from artists around the world. Along with popular exhibits that include the glowing Submergence by Squidsoup, the sunrise and sunset of Sun by Phillip Schutte and the colorful Body Paint by Memo Akten, Wonderspaces Philadelphia will debut two new exhibits – including three new “robot” sketch artists. 27 N 11th St. | Tickets for Wonderspaces are on sale at philadelphia.wonderspaces.com.

Street Performance Series

Street Movies is back for its 23rd season. The highlights of this summer’s outdoor screening and performance series, presented in neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia, include an Aug. 9 performance by Joy Ike at The People’s Wall in Germantown, an online-only performance Aug. 12 by Modero & Co., and an Aug. 15 performance by Sonic Liberation at Masjidullah in West Oak Lane. Plus, of course, there will be movies. Check out scribe.org for all of the details of these and many more events.

Virtual Speed Dating Philadelphia | Ages 25-39

The perfect opportunity to find a virtual companion! All the fun and efficiency of in-person speed dating events brought to your doorstep. Why wait to hear back from potential matches on traditional apps and websites when you can meet a group of singles just like yourself, all from the comfort of your living room. Presented by SpeedPhiladelphia Dating. Saturday, Aug. 8, 7-9:00pm | $26-$28. Eventbrite.com.

Jurassic Park on Netflix? It’s going to be a binge-worthy weekend.

New Netflix offerings we’re most excited about

August has just arrived, and that means new programming on Netflix. Whether you’re staying inside due to COVID-19 or due to the outrageous heat, you’ll want to tune in to see your favorites. Here are our picks for this month.

Jurassic Park

A few Jurassic Park flicks hit Netflix at the beginning of the month, so no need to wait to see these. If you like dinosaurs, these movies are for you. We’ll go all the way back to the original, released in the early ‘90s, as our favorite, but you can’t go wrong with dinosaurs chasing people.

Lucifer

Season five kicks off Aug. 21, and from the looks of the trailer, things will be a bit different this season. To get you up to speed quickly: Lucifer left hell and went to LA, where he helped solve crimes, had a on-again/off-again romance with a detective and, at the end of season 4, went back to rule over hell. You have a few weeks to binge-watch all of the seasons if you need more details.

Project Power

This Jamie Foxx movie is getting more buzz than all of the rest of the new releases. It’s out Aug. 14 and has something to do with people getting superpowers for a few minutes at the time. What superpower would you choose? We’d go with being invisible. Anyway, it sounds like it’s worth a watch.

Immigration Nation

This docu-series is super timely, as it takes a deep dive into U.S. immigration policies these days while also telling the stories of immigrants. The series is only six episodes long, so you won’t have to devote a lot of time to it, and it’s already out. From the reviews we saw online, you definitely want to see this one.

World’s Most Wanted

We loved the old America’s Most Wanted TV show, although we never actually participated in capturing anyone. So what wouldn’t be love about the World’s Most Wanted? It’s pretty much what the title implies, as the series takes a look at some of the most wanted bad guys in the world and how they have managed to escape capture. It launched yesterday, so feel free to tune in tonight.

Hoops

As far as series go, Hoops is getting a lot of buzz. It’s an animated series (but one for adults only) about a foul-mouthed basketball coach who thinks he can hit the big leagues if he only can turn around his terrible team. At least that’s how Netflix describes it. It’s not out until Aug. 21, so, depending on how the Sixers are doing in the bubble, it might make for a nice diversion from the continuing awful actual news of the day.

