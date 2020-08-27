The Rundown | Aug. 27-Sept. 3

How we’re popping into pop-ups

Philly restaurants and bars are getting creative for summer and fall 2020. Across the city, Philly’s entrepreneurs and chefs have found new ways to offer diners inventive outdoor food-and-drink experiences this year. But don’t wait. Pop ups are temporary by nature, so go sooner rather than later. Go to visitphilly.com for a full list of pop ups, but also reach out to the venue before you go because, well, COVID.

The Land on Callowhill

An Instagram-ready technicolor mural serves as the backdrop for food and drinks at this new-for-2020 beer garden in Fairmount. To snag a spot at the space’s socially distant picnic tables, follow The Land on Callowhill on Instagram and make a reservation online. 1823 Callowhill Street. Thelandphl.com

Proyecto Tamal

Honduras native Ana Caballero, a former chef at Lost Bread Co., now helps support Philly’s Latinx community by managing Proyecto Tamal. Each week, Latinx cooks make tamales that hungry patrons order online and pick up at a handful of Philly locations (including Lost Bread Co.). All proceeds go directly to the cooks. Various locations, including Lost Bread Co., 1313 N. Howard St. Lost-bread-co.myshopify.com

Saté Kampar Pop Up at The Goat

Rittenhouse Square’s The Goat welcomes a special guest for summer 2020: Saté Kampar’s Ange Branca. Guests can order out or snag one of the spot’s outdoor tables to enjoy Branca’s Malaysian street fare, including the raved-about Ramly Burger, featuring a double patty wrapped in an egg. 1907 Sansom St. Thegoatphilly.com

Stock Rittenhouse’s Anchor Light

This summer, popular Vietnamese soup restaurant Stock adds seafood to the menu of its Rittenhouse Square location. Anchor Light dishes out rolls (both lobster and crab), crinkle fries, fried chicken sandwiches and more via takeout and delivery five days a week. Pro tip: Pick up your order, then walk a couple of blocks to Rittenhouse Square for a scenic spot to eat. 1935 Chestnut Street. Stockphilly.com

Philly River Stroll

The new-for-2020 Philly River Stroll brings three new beer gardens and eateries to the Delaware River waterfront. The River Beer Garden at Race Street Pier offers 100-plus socially distant seats, as well as local craft beer; The Garden at Cherry Street Pier now offers reservations-required seating in its 20,000-square-foot oasis with killer views of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge; and The Water Garden at Spruce Street serves as a reservations-required floating restaurant on the Delaware River. The new spots supplement the existing great public spaces at Spruce Street Harbor Park, Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, Cherry Street Pier and Race Street Pier. Various locations, including Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. Phillyriverstroll.com

Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack

Restaurateurs Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran pivot from Spain to seafood (and ice cream) this summer. Midtown Village’s Jamonera has transformed into Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack, offering a deep menu of seaside favorites (steamers, lobster rolls, calamari) and drinks (plus margarita slush pops!) for delivery, takeout and outdoor dining at its 70-seat space on 13th Street. 105 S. 13th St. Saltysphilly.com

Reopenings, free weddings, new music and more

With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to ease, we came across a few reopenings and special events to share with you this week.

Rex reopening

Rex 1516, Philadelphia’s destination for elevated Southern-inspired cuisine, has reopened for in-person service for the first time since March with daily outdoor dining at a socially-distanced shaded streetery, new dishes, and more amid a bevy of health and safety precautions. It’s open seven days a week from 5-10pm for first-come, first-served outdoor dining at a beautiful plant-lined streetery with six tables boasting longtime favorite dishes from Executive Chef Craig Meyers. 1516 South Street. www.rex1516.com

Muse exhibition

Muse Gallery Philadelphia is hosting Gaiamama | Meditations, a solo exhibition of work by Jacqueline Unanue that celebrates her 20th anniversary of life and art in the U.S. The series, Gaiamama (2019-2020), symbolizes her hope that it is still possible to extend the ties that unite us as humanity, and thus be able to understand the responsibility that each of us have as inhabitants in the protection of our endangered planet Earth. Her recent series, Meditations (2020), was created during the COVID-19 quarantine. This new body of work was intended to interpret the current moment of the whole of humanity – the isolation, the loneliness, and the connections that unite us as humans, all giving us hope. By appointment Sept. 2-27 | 52 N. Second St. | musegalleryphiladelphia.com.

New album, show

Philly-based Lotus will celebrate the release of “Free Swim” on Friday, Sept. 4 with their only live performance for the remainder of the year. The special event takes place at the parking lot adjacent to Citizens Bank Park in their hometown of Philadelphia, part of the Live-In/Drive-In concert series. mlb.com/phillies/fans/experiences-and-merchandise/live-at-the-drive-in

Michael Froio Artist Talk

Artist Michael Froio discusses his project, From the Main Line, which explores the historically significant Pennsylvania Railroad corridor across the Commonwealth while considering its context within the contemporary landscape. Froio is a photographer and educator in the Philadelphia metropolitan area. Thursday, Sept. 24, 6–7pm | Donations requested. Eventbrite.com

Books of Note: ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin’ by Harriet Beecher Stowe

The Athenaeum of Philadelphia holds several early editions of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” as well as an 1853 “Key” to “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” written by Ms. Stowe. Join Librarian Jill Lee and Executive Director Beth Hessel for a conversation about these books and their relationship with the Athenaeum and its culture. Tuesday, Sept. 15, noon – 12:30 p.m. |Free. | eventbrite.com

Free wedding

To debut a new wedding package, the Club will host a free micro-wedding for one lucky couple. The wedding will bring together a remarkable roster of Philadelphia talent, from floral arrangements by renowned Arrangements Unlimited to breathtaking photography by Philip Gabriel Photography. It will include everything from a delectable wedding cake by Fitler Club’s very own pastry chef, Jeremy Intille, to videography by the award-winning CinemaCake Filmmakers. Hurry, though, as the lucky couple will be selected Aug. 28, and the wedding date is Sept. 12. Fitlerclub.com

Virtual events we can’t wait to attend

Eventbrite.com has bunches of things going on virtually over the coming weeks. Here are some of our favorites.

Behind the Scenes: Boston and Philadelphia Neon

Len Davidson of the Neon Museum of Philadelphia has been saving and restoring vintage signs for decades. The staff at the museum are ready to give a preview of their new museum, especially since COVID-19 has delayed the grand opening. Dave and Lynn Waller of Williams Neon will take us on a virtual tour of their neon shop, warehouse and a converted fire station.

Suggested donation of $10 or free. Presented by Neon Speaks Festival & Symposium. Saturday, Sept. 26, 12:30pm – Sunday, Sep 27, 1:30am.

Philadelphia Job Fair

JobFairX virtual job fairs offer you the opportunity to connect with employers from your area without having to get dressed or leave home. Tired of sending your resume over the web and not receiving any responses back? By attending this virtual event, you will be able to live chat directly with hiring managers, get instant feedback on your resume, and get hired on the spot. | Monday, Sept. 14, 11am – 2pm | Free

Penn State Trivia Benefit

Join the Philadelphia Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association for a virtual trivia event. All categories will be Penn State themed. In an effort to give back to the local community during these difficult times, funds raised from the event will be donated to Philabundance and Philadelphia Black Giving Circle. Thursday, Sept. 10, 7 – 8:30pm | $15

A Spit Spreads Death: Virtual Tour of South St. West

Join the Mütter Museum and Hidden City Philadelphia for a virtual tour that loops around South Street west of Broad and focuses on the Black community a century ago, from longtime residents to recent migrants from the South. You’ll learn about churches, clubhouses, hospitals and rowhouses as you explore life before, during and after the influenza pandemic that killed more than 17,500 Philadelphians in the early 1900s. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 5:30 – 6:30pm | Free – $5

Social Justice, Public Health, and the 2020 Election

Join Temple University’s College of Public Health for an engaging virtual discussion on social justice, public health and the 2020 election with U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Delaware County Councilperson Monica Taylor. Representatives from the League of Women Voters will share information on voter registration, where to find information on electoral candidates, and how to support local and national elections. Friday, Sept. 18, 1 – 2:30pm | Free

Musical tasting & discussion

The legacy of Rufus Harley will host Part 2 of musical tasting & discussion: Jazz Migrations/Philadelphia with legendary panelist Monette Suder and other musical legends from Philadelphia. Harley, who is credited as the world’s first jazz musician to incorporate the bagpipe into the jazz idiom, teamed up with his son, Messiah Patton Harley, and the Bill Anschell trio for a live concert on the campus of Clayton State University in the Spivey Hall performing arts theater for an unforgettable, inspiring, and innovative live concert on Feb. 7, 1998. Visit rufusharley.com for music samples. Saturday, Sept. 5, 4 – 6pm | Free

How the city plans to reopen Sept. 8

The city last week announced plans to resume indoor dining on Sept. 8 and other activities even sooner. Here’s a rundown of how all of that will supposedly look.

How many diners?

The doors might be open, but that doesn’t mean establishments will be packed to the rafters. Restaurants cannot be filled to more than 25 percent capacity. No more than four diners per table, tables must be arranged so that diners at separate tables are at least six feet apart or have an impermeable barrier between them.

What you’ll see that’s new

You’ll also see some changes to the restaurant and the procedures for even getting through the door. Restaurants must install physical barriers such as sneeze guards or partitions in restaurant kitchens and at cash registers, host stands, and food pick up areas where maintaining physical distance of at least six feet is difficult. Restaurants also must screen every employee for symptoms before every shift and prevent them from remaining on-site if they have cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, or new loss of taste or smell. Restaurant owners are also being urged to increase ventilation in their establishments to further decrease the risk of transmission.

Service

Service, as you used to know it, also will change. Servers must wear both masks and face shields for additional protection. There will be no bar service. Alcohol can be served only for on-premises consumption when in the same transaction as a meal. Last call for all indoor dining orders will be at 11 p.m. and establishments will be required to be closed for service by midnight.

Other venues

The Department of Public Health also announced last week that bowling alleys, arcades, and other indoor games will be allowed to resume effective immediately. Indoor theaters and movie theaters will be allowed to reopen on Sept. 8. Venues are not to exceed 50 percent capacity, with a maximum of 25 people allowed. All of these venues will need to prohibit food and drink on site to open.

Are you open again?

We at PW want to keep our readers up-to-date on all of the big plans to reopen, but we can’t do that without your help. If your restaurant or entertainment establishment has reopening plans, let us know at mail@philadelphiaweekly.com and we’ll do our best to share your news with the rest of the city.

