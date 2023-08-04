Super Lemon Haze Seeds (Best Deals in 2023) + Lemon Haze Weed Strain Info

Super Lemon Haze has been a popular strain for 15 years and counting.

It all started when the strain won the High Times Cannabis Cup for two years in a row (2008 and 2009). That’s when growers started to take a real interest in the Super Lemon Haze strain.

But what makes it special, exactly?

That’s what we’ll see in this article. We’ll talk about effects, THC content, growing conditions, flavor and aromas, and more.

And if you’re ready to take the jump, we’ll also tell you about the best places to buy Super Lemon Haze seeds (with free shipping).

Super Lemon Haze Strain: Quick Overview

Ever heard of Green House Seeds? No?

Well, the Green House Seed Company is a famous seed bank whose strains have won more than 40 Cannabis Cups.

And in this specific case, it was Arjan (the founder of the company) that bred Super Lemon Haze for the first time.

How did he make it? Well, as you can guess from the name, this Sativa-dominant hybrid comes from the famous Super Silver Haze (a third-time Cannabis Cup winner itself) and Lemon Skunk.

The Super Lemon Haze seeds that resulted produced buds that were unmatched in every way. Everyone was in awe of the terpene profile, effects, THC content, yield, and look.

And sure enough – the strain won the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2008 and yet again in 2009. By that point, it had achieved legendary status.

>>Check best prices for Super Lemon Haze seeds here

Where To Buy Super Lemon Haze Seeds

Ready to grow Super Lemon Haze seeds? Here’re the best seed banks where you can find Super Lemon Haze seeds at the best price.

Super Lemon Haze Seeds for Sale: First Look

1. Seed Supreme – Best Super Lemon Haze Seeds (With Fast Shipping)

Established in 2013, Seed Supreme is one of the fastest-growing cannabis seed banks anywhere and is based in the United States.

Good news for U.S. customers who can expect faster shipping when they order Super Lemon Haze strains.

Super Lemon Haze Seeds for Sale at Seed Supreme

Seed Supreme also boasts a 4000 strain library as well as free seeds with every order.

The payment options are flexible too, as cash and money order is accepted just as easily as Bitcoin, CashApp, or credit card.

2. ILGM – Free Shipping

I Love Growing Marijuana is one of the most trusted seed banks in the world, with over 30,000 reviews from satisfied customers.

Located in the Netherlands, with a U.S. office, the brand is known for free shipping, guaranteed germination and delivery, and cost-saving mix packs.

Super Lemon Haze Seeds for Sale at ILGM

Speaking about mix packs, Super Lemon Haze is available in the Sativa mix pack, which also includes Chocolope and Strawberry Cough.

By purchasing this pack, you could save up to $188. Otherwise, ILGM sells Super Lemon Haze seeds in both feminized and auto-feminized versions.

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co – Fast Shipping

Homegrown Cannabis Co is a trusted US weed seed bank with fast shipping times between four and nine days. The site provides tips, guides, information, and an active community so you can find out the answers to any questions you may have.

Super Lemon Haze Seeds for Sale at Homegrown Cannabis Co

The Super Lemon Haze Feminized seeds on Homegrown Cannabis Co have multiple positive customer reviews.

You can also find the potent Dank Duchess Super Lemon Haze on offer.

4. Crop King Seeds – 80% Germination Guarantee On All Seeds

The Vancouver-based Crop King Seeds has earned a reputation for genetic quality, high-yielding plants, and a strong selection of regular seeds and hybrid seeds since 2005.

Many first-time growers do business with Crop King Seeds because of its diverse selection, 80% germination guarantee, and easy payment options.

Super Lemon Haze Seeds for Sale at Crop King

This seed bank only sells Super Lemon Haze feminized seeds, but they provide excellent 24/7 customer support by phone if you have any issues.

Additionally, they offer free shipping on orders over $200, as well as fast 7-day delivery in the US and Canada.

5. Seedsman – Greenhouse Seeds Super Lemon Haze

Established in 2002, Seedsman has been an innovator in cannabis genetics and strain diversity.

With over 4000 strains and 100+ represented seed banks, it’s known the world over for strain selection.

Based in Barcelona, Spain, Seedsman has recently opened a warehouse in California to provide fast US shipping.

Super Lemon Haze Seeds for Sale at Seedsman

Like ILGM, the seed bank sells both Super Lemon Haze feminized and auto-feminized seeds.

Interestingly, these come directly from their creator – Green House Seeds.

The good news is that their prices are quite lower, although you have to pay for shipping. Finally, you can get a nice 10% discount by paying with Bitcoin.

6. Herbie’s Head Shop – High-CBD Super Lemon Haze Seeds for Sale

Herbie’s Head Shop has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, along with perks like free seeds included with every order, and stealth delivery.

The company accepts most payment methods like credit cards, bank transfers, Bitcoin, or even Cash on Delivery in select regions.

Super Lemon Haze Seeds for Sale at Herbies

Interestingly, Herbies stocks not only feminized and auto Super Lemon Haze seeds but also a high-CBD version for medical marijuana growers.

Herbie’s may be new, but the U.K.-based company has already made a reputation for its cannabis research, as well as its organic approach to shipping better-quality seeds.

Growing Super Lemon Haze Seeds

You should know that Super Lemon Haze is a heavy feeder first, so be sure to stock up on nutrients.

Next, hydroponics is the greatest method for growing Super Lemon Haze. Although dirt is a great way to produce plants, hydroponic Super Lemon Haze much exceeds organic soil.

Now that you are aware of these two crucial elements let’s discuss the Super Lemon Haze development difficulties.

Growing Super Lemon Haze is not too challenging, as long as you remember to top it early (it’s a Sativa-dominant plant, after all).

The Sativa-dominant strain favors tropical climes over temperate ones. In other words, these plants can grow well in California and other subtropical states.

75 to 85°F is the ideal temperature range for this strain. The ideal humidity range for Super Lemon Haze is between 45 and 55%.

Super Lemon Haze seeds have a nine-week flowering period if they are grown indoors. Expect to harvest this strain by mid-October if you cultivate it outdoors.

Expect a high yield of up to 800 g per square meter indoors and up to 1200 g outdoors if you plant feminized seeds.

Want even higher yields per square meter? This strain responds well to all these:

LST (Low-Stress Training)

Screen of Green

Topping

Super Cropping

FIM

This Sativa-dominant strain has a high level of resistance to mold and fungi. Each year, botrytis and gray mold devastate a large number of cannabis harvests, but Super Lemon Haze plants are immune to both.

Super Lemon Haze Seeds – Everything You Need to Know

Here’s everything you need to know about Super lemon haze seeds.

Super Lemon Haze Strain Effects

Super Lemon Haze is smoked once, and the battle is on.

The Super Lemon Haze you find today in dispensaries all along the West Coast was created by Arjan by mating that by-product with the more well-known Lemon Skunk, a strain that traveled from Las Vegas to Amsterdam via a breeder by the name of The Lemon Man.

This hybrid’s lively and sociable qualities make it a great daytime remedy for reducing weariness, anxiety, and stress.

Super Lemon Haze will give you an immediate high that soars among the clouds. Euphoria makes every circumstance a complete delight. As the effects persist, a desire to interact with others and be active emerges.

The Sativa-dominant hybrid gives you a long-lasting energy boost. Instead of feeling sleepy when the effects wear off, many report feeling relaxed.

Overall, as long as you want to remain engaged and energized, Super Lemon Haze weed’s effects are perfect in the morning or after a long day.

Super Lemon Haze Strain Flavors

Terpene content is one of Super Lemon Haze’s finest qualities.

A mellow high that starts in the body but swiftly spreads to the head is produced by the genetics of this strain, which blends sweet and sour, lemony tastes (primarily because of the terpene Limonene) and fragrances.

Freshly squeezed lemonade, sweet vanilla, tart passion fruit, and sharp fennel fill the lungs as you take an inhale. Even the most experienced cannabis aficionado will get dazed by the rich aroma of Super Lemon Haze.

Sweet lemon, smoky herbs, fragrant pine, and tropical fruit make up the taste profile. Overall, this Sativa-dominant strain has a pleasant flavor that stays in the mouth for a while.

In Super Lemon Haze seeds, there are three main terpenes that include:

Pinene – Pinene, one of the most common terpenes in cannabis, has a taste and fragrance evocative of pine needles.

– Pinene, one of the most common terpenes in cannabis, has a taste and fragrance evocative of pine needles. Bergamotene – Here is a cannabis terpene you may not be familiar with. The main terpene in bergamot citrus is bergamotene. Super Lemon Haze’s bergamotene imparts strong citrus and spice fragrance and taste.

– Here is a cannabis terpene you may not be familiar with. The main terpene in bergamot citrus is bergamotene. Super Lemon Haze’s bergamotene imparts strong citrus and spice fragrance and taste. Caryophyllene – A seductive and enticing sweet spice is produced by caryophyllene.

Super Lemon Haze Strain THC Content

Super Lemon Haze feminized cannabis seeds have a high potency. According to test findings, the Sativa-dominant hybrid strain has an average THC count of 18%. Some genotypes, however, can have a THC count as high as 25%.

Super Lemon Haze is a powerful cannabis strain all around. Super Lemon Haze will be enjoyable for novice smokers as long as they don’t overdo it because of its high potency.

Lemon Haze Seed Strain Reported Usage

It’s understandable that medical marijuana users in the USA go for Super Lemon Haze seeds given their many potential medicinal benefits.

Super Lemon Haze’s mood-enhancing qualities may also aid in controlling mood disorders like long-term depression, PTSD, and/or anxiety.

Patients who experience nausea, minor pains, or a loss of appetite might benefit from this strain. Additionally, it might aid patients in beating migraines and ADD/ADHD.

Super Lemon Haze Strain Reviews

Since this strain can be found all over the West Coast, you may be wondering what other people think of it.

Super Lemon Haze remains a versatile strain, with a nice combo of energy and relaxation, but with a strong Indica feeling that’s good for pain. Some users also say it works better with edibles.

The energy is intense, but users have also noticed a crash period after a while, which is likely when the Indica effects become more pronounced. Super Lemon Haze is not for novice smokers but will be loved by connoisseurs.

Many users have remarked that Super Lemon Haze has surprising mental effects. While scientific studies are only in their infancy, anecdotal evidence suggests that managing anxiety and other problems might be possible with a high Sativa.

Super Lemon Haze Seeds Review: The Takeaway

Super Lemon Haze has established itself as a popular strain among cannabis enthusiasts due to its delightful citrusy aroma and uplifting effects.

Besides promoting creativity, focus, and an overall sense of happiness, it also provides a subtle body relaxation without excessive sedation.

When it comes to buying the highest-quality lemon haze seeds, Seed Supreme our top choice. It offers superior quality Lemon Haze seeds from renowned breeders, discreet and reliable shipping, secure payment options, and excellent customer service.

Keep in mind that cannabis laws and regulations vary by jurisdiction, so it is vital to familiarize yourself with the laws in your area before purchasing cannabis seeds online.

