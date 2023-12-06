Did you know that SPH was first invented in prehistoric times when, a long time ago, a cavewoman looked a caveman up and down and said…“Where rest of it?”

And hey, if you’re into Small Penis Humiliation (SPH), you’re going to love my best of SPH OnlyFans review!

SPH is no laughing matter. It’s quite serious, very erotic, and just what your Dominatrix ordered for you. So hook up your chastity cage and relax!

My name is Dick, and SPH OnlyFans is kind of my thing!

I’m going to review the best Small Penis Humiliation experts in the business, my personal review of each model, and finally, how YOU can get in touch with them directly.

Let’s start with a quick preview of all the OnlyFans girls who do SPH stuff.

First Look

Chatting Daisy – Best SPH OnlyFans Favorite Overall OnlyKatty – Best chatty babe for shy fans MelRose – Most SPH content by far TillyToy – Wet & wild performer who lives a good dildo Lana Monroe – Amazing MILF with JOI skills Sheyla Jay – Most girlfriendly experience

1. Chatting Daisy – Best SPH OnlyFans Overall

Features

Experienced SPH roleplayer

Sexy MILF blond body type

Over 1500 videos & photos

Accepts sexts & DMs

Free subscription

OnlyFans Price

Free subscription

Negotiable customs

Coming from the Czech Republic, Chatting Daisy is one of the best roleplayers and dirty-talkers in the business!

As she brags on her OnlyFans account, she has no limits or barriers and challenges all of her fans to do their worst.

Physically speaking, a blond MILF is hard to resist, and this fetish-friendly OnlyFans star is definitely interested in your one-eyed monster.

In fact, she lists SPH as her specialty. Making fun of your trouser snake (or more of a grass snake) is what turns her on.

MILF Chatty Daisy is offering a free subscription for the time being, so come check out full nudes, brief videos, yoga pants, and lingerie pics that will perk up your pickle. She also does quite a few exotic “on-location” shoots.

Custom content costs more than regular tips or unlockable content. However, you can DM this luscious MILF and negotiate directly. I paid a little under a hundred dollars for a super hot and long SPH session.

Dick’s Review: 10

Chatty Daisy has an accent but speaks fluent English. She’s great at humiliation and has a playful spirit that keeps you returning for intimate chats.

As she says, Chatty Daisy has no limits – assuming you’re respectful and will reward her for her time.

Honestly, I was surprised at how extreme she was willing to get! I would say something, and she would fast-forward to 80 mph, talking twice as dirty as I expected her to get.

She’s undressed to impress, and she enjoys nothing more than laughing at your Dick Nixon and getting you all hot and bothered.

Honestly, the free subscription isn’t enough. This bad girl deserves your full attention!

See why Chatty Daisy is the queen of Small Penis Humiliation roleplay!

2. OnlyKatty – Best SPH OnlyFans Amateur for Shy Fans

Features

Outgoing & chatty personality

Sexy, nubile dark-haired beauty

Long sessions of SPH fetish

Over 300 videos & photos

Accepts DMS & sexting

OnlyFans Price

$4 for 31 days

$5.99 a month for 3 months (save 40%)

Katty is the “Arabic Princess” with a great personality that immediately puts you at ease…and brings out all that secret lust in your heart!

She’s not just nubile and beautiful – she also has an outgoing and talkative personality. She’s a sweetheart who loves to draw out shy guys…

And then, naturally, insult their pork swords! She’s very into SPH (Small Penis Humiliation) and invites anyone curious about it to text her and start a dialog.

She’s great at sexting and will stop at nothing to entertain her fans. With naturally dark hair, she’s one of the most beautiful OnlyFans babes and is worth a follow on her own.

But learning that she’s one of the SPH OnlyFans VIP elite has us running up the walls with anticipation. She has a devilish side, so you have the best of both worlds – innocent and naughty.

Dick’s Review: 9

Katty is amazing and is a pleasure to watch, whether she’s wearing a hijab or prancing around in half-on, half-off lingerie. What makes her great at humiliation talk is how friendly she is around new people.

She will engage you, draw out your secret thoughts, and then taunt you with them. Her page is hot enough, but her customs are hardcore and intense.

If you’re having second thoughts, look up Only Katty because she eats little guys for lunch!

Follow Katty and hear her get chatty about your little problem!

3. MelRose – Hardest Working SPH OnlyFans Model

Features

Famous redhead porn star – still does SPH sessions!

Does dick ratings

Accepts sexts AND sends audio messages

Over 1000 videos & photos

Account updated 7 days a week – no exceptions

OnlyFans Price

$3.75 for 31 days (80% savings)

Regularly $24.99 a month

Melrose Michaels is the hardest-working SPH OnlyFans model, no doubt. But when work consists of orgasms, making fun of guys’ wangs, and being a celebrity, it’s easy to see why Melrose is so busy.

She’s one of the few OnlyFans girls to have a YouTube channel, a podcast, and multiple offers to do modeling work and entrepreneurial consultations.

But even with her busy schedule, Melrose still takes the time to post on OnlyFans – at a jaw-dropping schedule of 7 days a week and 365 days a year. New content appears at 7 PM CST daily, featuring content like photo shoots, everyday stuff, and, of course, full nudes.

Melrose is a stunning ginger redhead from Nashville, Tennessee, and loves wearing lingerie, bikinis, or going au naturel. She’s eager to please her fans – no matter how many come at her!

What makes her page cool, though, is just how wild she is – she’s still up for sexting sessions and SPH fetish fun. She will rate your study stallion, talk dirty to you, domme you, and roleplay to your heart’s content. You can even take control of her sex toy/dildo if you dare.

Melrose also sends audio messages to her favorite fans so you know 100% you’re talking to her and only her.

Dick’s Review

Melrose is phenomenal at what she does. Her success and fame in the industry should make her inaccessible to a lowlife like me.

Instead, she is so game to chat with me, talk to me up close and personal in that sultry voice, and of course, make fun of whatever I got going down there.

She’s got plenty of free content to sample, including a free OnlyFans account, so by all means, watch her work BEFORE you send her DMs. This is a gamer-girl beauty queen with a Fleshlight named after her – yet she is never too busy to spread more love to the world.

Follow Melrose Michaels, a famous porn star that still wants to roast your meat!

4. TillyToy – Wildest SPH OnlyFans Who Shows You Everything

Features

Wildest OF babe who shows you “everything”

Texas brunette & world traveler

Very turned on by your tiny junk

Accepts DMs & sexts

Almost 2000 videos and photos

OnlyFans Price

7.50 for 31 days (50% savings)

$14.99 a month

Tilly Toy is a nubile brunette from Texas who has sexy friends, loves outdoor adventures, and loves to travel. But this Instagram model has a secret.

She loves to DM strangers and humiliate their little clickers!

While she posts on her OnlyFans every day and posts five videos a week, keeping an active page, she loves connecting with fans in her DMs the most.

Of all the Instagram models out there, you’ve never been one as chatty and naughty as Tilly Toy. She’s not only a sexter and a big flirt, but she’s also a bit of an SPH OnlyFans enthusiast.

She will sext you back, send you lingerie pics or cheerleader outfits, and let you lead the conversation – as kinky as you want to get! She’s also one of the few OnlyFans girls who will get so turned on by your humiliation that she will…

You know…

“Stream”? And we’re not just talking about online streaming!

Tilly Toy is extreme and the type of fetish goddess that will let you see everything – and we do mean everything – you’ve ever fantasized about.

Dick’s Review

I didn’t know what to expect when I first tried Tilly Toy…

But to my relief, she was very intimate and gave me a POV-style pep talk, insisting that she wanted to get stuffed for the holidays, but not turkey dinner – more like…

Yeah, I think you get the idea.

She has a great voice and long brown hair, and she has a wonderful imagination. Her willingness to “show everything” is also not a lie. She will do more than whet your appetite. This is a SPH goddess that will break you – and you’re going to love it.

Follow Tilly Toy, an SPH dominatrix who loves to get off to her fans!

5. Lana Monroe – Best JOI SPH OnlyFans Master

Features

JOI + SPH is too hot to handle!

Blond Spanish MILF with a beach bod

Loves to give orders

Invites DMs all day long

Over 300 videos & photos

OnlyFans Price

$10 per month

Custom content mosts more

From the beautiful beaches of Spain comes Lana Monroe, who is equally beautiful and spicy as the country itself. With long blond hair and a fondness for being nude and sending nudes, she’s every MILF you see on the beach but are too afraid to approach.

Don’t be afraid!

She’s more than willing to provide instructions to her fans. That’s her whole bit. You couldn’t handle her – even if she came with instructions! But don’t worry, she does.

Once you subscribe to her page, she explains how to handle her, what she offers, and how to send a message to get the party started.

Not only does Lana do MILF SPH, but she loves working JOI (Jerk Off Instructions) into the roleplay. She will humiliate your bacon dagger while telling you exactly what to do.

She also does solo content, custom content just for you, and accepts DMs and sexting from her subscribing fans all day long. She dresses great, as you can see on her Instagram page, whether sporting around in a tanktop or debuting a new bikini on a Barcelona beach.

But when this MILF sends nudes, only enhanced by her sexy arm tattoos, you will be mesmerized by her voice. She calls for you, and you can’t resist her orders.

Dick’s Review

Lana Monroe is one of the best SPH OnlyFans MILFs you can find because she doesn’t just mock – she instructs.

She’s all about following and giving orders.

She does request you keep a certain “style” of communication in DMs, which she explains upon subscribing. Cooperate, listen, and then let her instruct you. She is more than happy to take part in your humiliation, reminding you of your unworthiness and telling you when to stroke.

Lana has a MILF beach body like you’ve never seen before, and as soon as you see her in her natural glory, you will understand why she has to point at your mini-me.

Follow sexy orders from Lana Monroe, the MILF of your dreams!

6. Sheyla Jay – Most Girlfriendly Experience with SPH OnlyFans

Features

Girlfriendly bedside manner with SPH

Personable & long talks

Romantic or extremely kinky

Almost 200 videos & photos

Lots of full-length POV content

OnlyFans Price

Free subscription

Unlock content for tips between $5-$50

While many SPH OnlyFans babes are witty, flirty, and spicy, it’s rare to find one that offers the true Girlfriend Experience, together with some naughty SPH fun.

Girlfriendly – that is, a relationship beyond just mindless sexting.

Sheyla Jay is a sexy Australian woman who loves to sit on the beach, barely wears a bikini or a bra in her photos, and LOVES chatting with her fans on OnlyFans.

She says it herself – she keeps it real. All her photos are unedited and natural, and she is the sole person running her page.

While there are many video clips and sexy photos of Sheyla, the real experience is chatting with her as a friend. That’s where you can talk frankly about your SPH kinks, not as a cam girl, but as a girlfriend who understands what you want from her.

She offers 100% anonymous and discreet sext chats and some romantic dialogue if that floats your boat.

Dick’s Review

What I liked most about Sheyla Jay was how long our sexting lasted and how much time she devoted to getting me off.

She didn’t just start reciting SPH lines like a Domme ready for her 4 o’clock appointment. She got to know me. She really understood what I wanted and why it turned me on.

Yup, Sheyla is great at the one-on-one talk and making you feel like, in another lifetime, you might be dating each other, and this is some sweet and sultry pillow talk.

That doesn’t mean she’s shy about dirty talk, though. Once we got going (which admittedly took a while), she was all over me and insulting my salty dog as we mutually pleasured ourselves.

She made me feel so spoiled with girlfriendly touches that I almost wanted to fall asleep beside her.

Get the girlfriendly experience along with SPH by visiting Sheyla Jay!

FAQs for SPH OnlyFans

Got questions about the SPH OnlyFans girls you follow? We’ve got some teeny tiny answers for you!

What does SPH OnlyFans mean?

SPH OnlyFans means Small Penis Humiliation.

This is a sub-category of BDSM, with a focus on women (or MILFs) dominating and humiliating men.

The domme MILF, or dominatrix, arouses the male by questioning, describing, or insulting the small size of his penis.

Some men enjoy the humiliation aspect more than sexual fulfillment. They might prefer to be “locked up” in a chastity cage, which prevents them from getting an erection. Or, they might want to hear about BBC compared to their smaller size.

On the other hand, some men want to masturbate during SPH OnlyFans experiences. They may want the domme to guide them through the experience, like JOI, or mutually masturbate with them.

How extreme does SPH OnlyFans get?

SPH OnlyFans doesn’t always imply “extreme humiliation.”

It depends on the limits chosen by the SPH OnlyFans model and the patron paying for sessions.

Some men may have very hard limits and request the domme be gentle. He may only want innocent comments about his size or just teasing.

However, other men may have cuckold humiliation fantasies and may crave more extreme roleplay. They may even say, “No limits” and desire to be completely dominated, insulted, and devalued.

That’s why the domme and patron need to communicate about what they want before assuming anything.

What is meant by the term “dick rates?”

The term “dick rating” means that OnlyFans models will accept “dick pics” from strangers.

In exchange for pay, she will “review” the man’s member and share her honest thoughts.

Well-endowed men want to hear about BBC or BWC and expect a “big” rating.

However, average men, or even men with micro-penises, may want to be laughed at, mocked, or shamed. They may also want to hear comparisons, such as BBC, stretch play, and so on.

This fetish is known as Small Penis Humiliation. Read more about the SPH fetish in Cosmopolitan.

What do most Only Fans creators do wrong?

What most Only Fans creators get wrong is failing to personalize and customize their content.

Only Fans patrons don’t just want nudes. They want to connect sexually. They want personal interaction and a virtually intimate experience.

As if you’re hooking up in real life!

This is why many OF creators now suggest shared activities together like JOI (Jerk Off Instructions), SPH (Small Penis Humiliation), or some very elaborate roleplays.

Visit our JOI OnlyFans page to see which OF creators excel in giving kinky instructions.

Can you meet Only Fans MILFs in person?

Most Only Fans MILFs will not meet you in person and may even warn you not to ask about it.

However, every once in a great while, you do meet someone willing to meet in person.

Usually, it’s a meet and greet (and maybe more?) arranged by the OnlyFans MILF, her husband/boyfriend – because hello, no one is going to meet alone! – and the very big tipper.

Yes, very big tipper! No one is going to meet you in reality for $5 tips!

Think bigger, my small friend!

Speaking of MILFs and hot wives, don’t miss this page on the best MILF OnlyFans models.

What does the term Naughty Girl mean when you’re on OnlyFans?

Naughty Girl on OnlyFans means a girl behaving badly, a.k.a. “a brat.”

In BDSM world, this may imply that she wants a dom daddy to punish her, or that she wants to dominate a submissive man.

A naughty girl can also be a MILF, a hot wife, a babe, or a “baby,” depending on the mutual fetish of the roleplayers.

Different naughty players want different things. But you will find that the typical OnlyFans babe is open-minded and can play multiple roles.

For more on what to expect, visit our page covering the best OnlyFans pages.

Conclusion: Don’t Rely On Chance-Get to Know the Best Small Penis Humiliation Experts!

It’s amazing how many guys are willing to “show” and discuss their small penis humiliation fetish with random MILFs they meet online.

Not only is that a bad idea for obvious reasons…

But it’s a terrible way to get off!

What works is finding small penis humiliation pros at OnlyFans – sexy MILFs and dommes who have experience in humiliation, JOI, POV vids, and making custom content.

What you really need is a schlong whisperer!

I think you’ll be very impressed at these OnlyFans creators, especially Chatting Daisy, who serenaded me with some wonderfully filthy SPH talk for hours on end.

Why not get your “little problem” looked at and chat with a hot SPH OnlyFans model today?